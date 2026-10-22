Elkhart USD 218 Deploys Zeroeyes AI Gun Detection And Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kansas Unified School District Strengthens Campus Safety with Proactive Security Solution

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been deployed by Kansas' Elkhart USD 218 to help protect students, staff, and visitors against gun-related violence.

Located in a rural community, Elkhart USD 218 serves approximately 325 students from elementary through high school, supported by 55 staff members across three school buildings. As part of its commitment to student and staff safety, the district is modernizing its security infrastructure with a new camera system and upgraded card reader access controls. The deployment of ZeroEyes adds an additional layer of protection to the district's broader security strategy, helping provide advanced situational awareness and faster response capabilities in the event of a potential threat. The district secured funding through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant Program, administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, to purchase and implement the software.

“At Elkhart, the safety of our students and faculty is our top priority, and we are excited to add ZeroEyes visual firearm detection as part of that commitment. What makes ZeroEyes stand out is the great and knowledgeable staff you get to work with. The integration was seamless, and their response time is quick,” said Cole Parks, IT Director and Athletic Director, Elkhart USD 218.

“We're proud to support Elkhart USD 218 by adding another layer of proactive pr otection to the district,” said Mike Lahiff, co-founder and CEO of ZeroEyes.“ Thanks to the support of the Office of the Attorney General, Kansas schools can adopt innovative technology that helps strengthen safety and provide greater peace of mind for their communities.”

ZeroEyes' AI weapons detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a weapon is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, weapons type, and last known location - to law enforcement and school security teams, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a weapon is detected.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.co.

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Elkhart USD 218 Contact: Cole Parks, ...