Eagle Creative Offers $20 Million To Acquire RMS Titanic, Inc. And Preserve Historic Artifact Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Belleair, FL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RMS Titanic, Inc. co-founder G. Michael Harris urges Apollo to engage following court injunction against proposed artifact auction

Eagle Creative, Inc. has submitted a $20 million offer to acquire RMS Titanic, Inc., seeking to protect the artifacts recovered from the legendary shipwreck and preserve the historic collection as a whole for future generations.

The offer is being advanced by G. Michael Harris, owner of Eagle Creative and a founder of RMS Titanic, Inc. in 1987. According to Eagle Creative, its proposal would address both the acquisition and approximately $4 million in known company debt, providing an alternative to selling historic artifacts to meet financial obligations.

The proposal follows an August 24, 2026, ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia that kept RMS Titanic, Inc.'s planned auction of approximately 100 lots of artifacts on hold pending further proceedings. The court held that the proposed auction is subject to its jurisdiction and approval and underscored the public interest in preserving the Titanic collections.

“As a former expedition leader, I cannot allow pieces of Titanic's treasured history-artifacts we spent years recovering, preserving and studying-to be used as pawns for financial gain,” Harris said.

Harris led two expeditions to the Titanic wreck site, including a major salvage and artifact-recovery mission in 2000. He also created“Titanic: The Experience,” part of a body of Titanic exhibitions reported to have reached more than 65 million visitors worldwide.

Eagle Creative says it has not received a response to its offer from Apollo Global Management or its chief executive, Marc Rowan. The company is urging Apollo and other stakeholders to engage in discussions about the proposed acquisition and the long-term stewardship of the collection.

“We urge Apollo and Mr. Rowan to engage with this offer and put the collection's future first,” Harris said.

About Eagle Creative, Inc.

Eagle Creative is a world-renowned, full-service firm specializing in themed attractions and entertainment. Our creative and production teams push the boundaries of innovation, delivering immersive storytelling and next-generation interactive experiences. By seamlessly blending narrative and audience engagement, we create compelling, memorable experiences that bring our clients' visions to life.

Press Inquiries

Rachel Bonner

rachel [at] eaglecreative.us

7273665501

