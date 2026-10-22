Unhedged Connects AI Assistants To Esports, Crypto And Sports Prediction Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Users can research markets, review positions and place trades through compatible AI assistants, with access controlled by permissions they choose.

Singapore, SG, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unhedged, a prediction markets platform covering esports, cryptocurrency and sports, has released new tools that let users research markets, review their positions and place trades through compatible AI assistants. The announcement includes an updated Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and a new TypeScript software development kit (SDK).







Unhedged's MCP server and TypeScript SDK connect AI assistants and developer applications to prediction market research, account information and trading tools.

With Unhedged MCP, users can connect assistants such as Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor and more to their Unhedged account. From a conversation, they can find markets, examine the rules that determine outcomes and review existing positions. When trading permissions are enabled, the assistant can also place and manage orders.

For example, a user can ask an assistant to find active Bitcoin markets, explain their resolution criteria and review the user's related positions. The connection gives the assistant tools to retrieve that information directly from Unhedged and bring it into the conversation.

Unhedged keeps individual positions, trade sizes and trading activity private from other users. Traders can explore esports, crypto and sports markets without making those account details visible to other participants on the platform.

Access for connected tools is controlled through scoped API keys. Account information and trading functions require the corresponding permissions, allowing users to choose which capabilities they grant to an assistant or application.

For developers, the new TypeScript SDK provides a typed client for building research tools, portfolio dashboards and trading integrations. It supports market discovery, account balances, positions, trading history, quotes and order management. Optional WebSocket clients provide public order-book snapshots and authenticated account events. Developers can begin querying public market data without an API key.

The release pairs MCP server version 0.3.1 with TypeScript SDK version 0.1.0. Both packages are available through npm for Node.js 20 or later.

Eligible users can explore markets on Unhedged or connect an assistant through the MCP setup guide. Developers can get started with the TypeScript SDK installation instructions.

About Unhedged

Unhedged is a prediction markets platform covering esports, cryptocurrency, sports and other real-world events. Individual positions, trade sizes and trading activity are private from other users. Its web app, API, MCP server and TypeScript SDK provide ways to explore markets and manage trading activity.

Prediction markets involve substantial risk of loss. Never trade more than you can afford to lose. Participation is subject to age and jurisdiction requirements in the Terms of Service.

Press Inquiries

Unhedged

contact [at] unhedged.gg

