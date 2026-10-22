Africa Mobile Virtual Network Operators (Mvnos) Directory 2026-2027 Unlock 5G Partnerships With 76+ Executive Contacts Across 20+ Operators Through 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate telecom growth with trusted access to Africa's MVNO decision-makers, operator insights, campaign-ready contacts, and GDPR-compliant data.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Africa MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa MVNO Market Report Expands Access to Operator and Executive Intelligence for 2026-2027

The latest edition of the report provides telecom service providers, technology vendors and strategic partners with actionable intelligence on Mobile Virtual Network Operators across Africa. Designed to support business development, market entry, partnership building and sales campaigns, the report covers more than 20 operators across five African countries and includes a significantly expanded database of senior management contacts.

Featuring a new user-friendly design and almost three times the number of management contacts available in the previous edition, the report helps companies identify relevant decision-makers and influencers within African MVNO businesses. It builds on more than 20 years of telecom directory publishing experience, during which these resources have supported thousands of connections and collaborations between mobile operators, service providers and technology companies.

Comprehensive Africa MVNO market intelligence

The report combines operator profiles, business data, executive contacts and global industry analysis in one resource. Its worldwide MVNO industry snapshot examines market size, leading companies, major developments, analyst recommendations and forecasts for 2026-2030. This information enables readers to assess international trends alongside the evolving African MVNO market.



Operator information: Registered company name, brand, country or region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership structure, group information, network penetration and available technologies.

Executive contacts: More than 76 CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts, representing up to 300% more contacts than the previous edition.

Digital presence: Operator websites and relevant URLs for research, verification and outreach.

Market analysis: An executive summary and a dedicated questions answered section covering key commercial and strategic issues affecting the African MVNO sector. Delivery formats: PDF and Excel versions, with a user-friendly PDF layout and a campaign-friendly XLS structure.

Enhanced features for 2026-2027

The updated report delivers broader contact coverage and a more practical structure for telecom sales, marketing and business development teams. The Excel edition supports campaign planning, contact segmentation and outreach management, while the PDF edition offers a clear format for market research, internal presentations and strategic review.

The contact information is presented as compliant with US anti-spam requirements and European GDPR standards. Combined with detailed operator data, the expanded executive database can help users prioritize prospects, evaluate partnership opportunities and develop more focused engagement strategies across Africa's mobile communications market.

Who should use the report?

The report is intended for organizations seeking to conduct business with Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs in Africa. Relevant audiences include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core network solution companies and digitalisation specialists.

It is also relevant to consultants, 4G/5G specialists, telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, existing and prospective MVNOs, AI companies, event organizers and networking businesses. Sales teams, market analysts, investors and corporate strategy professionals can use the report to evaluate operators, monitor market activity and identify potential customers or partners.

By consolidating Africa MVNO operator profiles, market forecasts, technology portfolios and senior executive contacts, the report offers a focused resource for companies pursuing growth in the African telecom market during 2026-2027 and beyond.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAfrica MVNO Directory 2026-2027

For more information about this directory visit

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