AI In Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2040 $3.36 Trillion Opportunity Driven By Precision Medicine And AI Drug Discovery

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize AI-driven diagnostics, drug discovery and workflow automation; use partnerships, domestic infrastructure and localized supply chains to curb costs and scale adoption. Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Medicine Market, till 2040: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Technology, Application, Type of End User and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global AI in medicine market is projected to grow from USD 29.27 billion in the current year to USD 3.36 trillion by 2040, registering a CAGR of 40.34% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by increased adoption of artificial intelligence across diagnostics, personalized medicine, drug discovery, clinical research, medical imaging and healthcare operations. AI-powered imaging systems, wearable devices and remote monitoring platforms support real-time patient assessment and earlier clinical intervention. Machine learning and deep neural networks are also improving the analysis of genomic, molecular, clinical and lifestyle data, enabling healthcare providers to identify disease patterns, genetic mutations, biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets with greater speed and accuracy. AI in Medicine Market Growth Drivers The rising prevalence of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and genetic diseases is increasing demand for precision diagnostics and personalized therapies. AI enables disease progression forecasting, treatment selection and adverse effect minimization, supporting data-driven clinical decisions and improved patient outcomes. Growing R&D investment from healthcare companies, technology providers and research institutions is accelerating the development of advanced diagnostic tools, drug discovery platforms and treatment customization solutions. Strategic product launches and collaborations are further supporting the integration of AI into clinical practice. Competitive Landscape The AI in medicine market includes established technology companies, specialized AI developers and biotechnology firms. Google DeepMind, IBM Watson Health, NVIDIA, Tempus and PathAI are among the prominent participants investing in machine learning applications for diagnostics, personalized treatment and pharmaceutical research. Proprietary datasets, cloud-based platforms and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Roche strengthen their competitive positions. Insilico Medicine and BenevolentAI are advancing generative AI applications for novel drug design. Regulatory developments from the FDA and EMA, together with mergers, acquisitions and strategic alliances, are expected to influence market consolidation and commercialization strategies. Emerging AI in Medicine Trends

Generative AI for automated clinical documentation and pharmaceutical research

AI-powered remote patient monitoring through wearable medical devices

Natural language processing for electronic health records extraction

AI-accelerated drug discovery and biomarker identification

Predictive analytics for early disease detection

Internet of Medical Things applications

AI-driven clinical trials and smart manufacturing Digital tools supporting mental health interventions These developments are enhancing workflow automation, operational efficiency and personalized care pathways. Continued adoption will depend on effective data governance, regulatory compliance, clinical validation and mitigation of algorithmic bias. Impact of US Tariffs US tariffs are creating supply chain pressures by increasing costs for imported AI hardware, medical components and pharmaceuticals from regions including China and Europe. These measures may disrupt international R&D collaboration and increase expenses associated with genomic analysis, biomarker discovery and AI-driven diagnostics. Although early surveys indicate limited direct financial impact on life sciences companies, prolonged trade tensions could delay product development and technology deployment. Regionalized operations, automation, localized supply chains and investment in domestic AI infrastructure are likely to become increasingly important. US based innovators may also benefit from new opportunities in clinical trials and smart manufacturing. Key Market Challenges Data privacy requirements under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) remain significant considerations. Other barriers include inconsistent data quality, limited access to diverse datasets, embedded bias, integration with traditional healthcare systems and the need to demonstrate clinical efficacy through rigorous validation. Healthcare organizations will require robust governance frameworks, explainable AI techniques and internal operating changes to support responsible adoption. Regional Market Outlook North America currently accounts for a significant share of the AI in medicine market. Regional growth is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investment, rapid technology adoption and regulatory progress. The increasing burden of cancer, diabetes and infectious diseases is also accelerating demand for personalized diagnostics and therapies across the US, Canada and Mexico. The report also evaluates market opportunities across Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Rest of the World. Country-level coverage includes major healthcare and technology markets such as Germany, France, the UK, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Australia. AI in Medicine Market Segmentation

Type of Component: Hardware, software and service

Type of Technology: Natural language processing, machine learning and computer vision

Application: Drug discovery, clinical research trial, personalized medicine and others

Type of End User: Hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotech firms, diagnostic laboratories and others Geography: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World Report Coverage and Strategic Value The report provides market sizing, revenue forecasts and opportunity analysis across components, technologies, applications, end users and geographical regions. It examines the competitive landscape by company size, headquarters, ownership structure and year of establishment, alongside profiles of prominent market participants covering business segments, portfolios, financial information, management teams and recent developments. Additional analysis covers industry megatrends, partnerships, funding activity, patent landscapes, growth hotspots and market white spaces. The report also includes a SWOT framework, value chain assessment, Porter's Five Forces analysis and perspectives from industry experts. Decision-ready deliverables include complimentary Excel and slide packs, customization support, dynamic dashboards, an interactive walkthrough with the research team and qualifying report updates. The findings help stakeholders assess current and future AI in medicine market size, identify leading companies, evaluate regional growth potential and understand how opportunities are distributed across key market segments through 2040. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2026 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $3360 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 40.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of AI in Medicine Market

6.2.1. Historical Evolution

6.2.2. Key Applications

6.2.3. Impact on Healthcare

6.3. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. AI in Medicine Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE AI IN MEDICINE MARKET

12.1. AI in Medicine Market: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. AiCure

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Company Mission

13.2.3. Company Footprint

13.2.4. Management Team

13.2.5. Contact Details

13.2.6. Financial Performance

13.2.7. Operating Business Segments

13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

13.2.9. MOAT Analysis

13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.3. Atomwise

13.4. Berg

13.5. Cyrcadia Health

13.6. Medasense Biometrics

13.7. Modernizing Medicine

13.8. Nano-X Imaging

13.9. Novo Nordisk

13.10. Sense.ly

13.11. Owkin

13.12. PathAI

13.13. Qure.ai

13.14. Tempus

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS

14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS

15. PATENT ANALYSIS

16. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Recent Funding

16.3. Recent Partnerships

16.4. Other Recent Initiatives

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

17. GLOBAL AI IN MEDICINE MARKET

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

17.4. Demand Side Trends

17.5. Supply Side Trends

17.6. Global AI in Medicine Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

17.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

17.7.1. Conservative Scenario

17.7.2. Optimistic Scenario

17.8. Investment Feasibility Index

17.9. Key Market Segmentations

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF COMPONENT

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

18.4. Market Movement Analysis

18.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.6. AI in Medicine Market for Hardware: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

18.7. AI in Medicine Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

18.8. AI in Medicine Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

18.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

18.9.1. Secondary Sources

18.9.2. Primary Sources

18.9.3. Statistical Modeling

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. AI in Medicine Market for Natural Language Processing: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.7. AI in Medicine Market for Machine Learning: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.8. AI in Medicine Market for Computer Vision: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

19.9.1. Secondary Sources

19.9.2. Primary Sources

19.9.3. Statistical Modeling

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. AI in Medicine Market for Drug Discovery: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.7. AI in Medicine Market for Clinical Research Trial: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.8. AI in Medicine Market for Personalized Medicine: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.9. AI in Medicine Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.10. Data Triangulation and Validation

20.10.1. Secondary Sources

20.10.2. Primary Sources

20.10.3. Statistical Modeling

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. AI in Medicine Market for Hospitals and Clinics: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.7. AI in Medicine Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Firms: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.8. AI in Medicine Market for Diagnostic Laboratories: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.9. AI in Medicine Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.10. Data Triangulation and Validation

21.10.1. Secondary Sources

21.10.2. Primary Sources

21.10.3. Statistical Modeling

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. AI in Medicine Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN EUROPE

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

23.4. Market Movement Analysis

23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.6. AI in Medicine Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.5. AI in Medicine Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.6. AI in Medicine Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.7. AI in Medicine Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.8. AI in Medicine Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.9. AI in Medicine Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.10. AI in Medicine Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.11. AI in Medicine Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.12. AI in Medicine Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.13. AI in Medicine Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.14. AI in Medicine Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6.15. AI in Medicine Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN ASIA

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

24.4. Market Movement Analysis

24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

24.6. AI in Medicine Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.6.5. AI in Medicine Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.6.6. AI in Medicine Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

25.4. Market Movement Analysis

25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

25.6. AI in Medicine Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.6.5. AI in Medicine Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.6.6. AI in Medicine Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.6.7. AI in Medicine Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.6.8. AI in Medicine Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN LATIN AMERICA

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

26.4. Market Movement Analysis

26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

26.6. AI in Medicine Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.6.5. AI in Medicine Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.6.6. AI in Medicine Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN REST OF THE WORLD

27.1. Chapter Overview

27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

27.4. Market Movement Analysis

27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

27.6. AI in Medicine Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

27.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

27.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

27.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Other Countries

27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

28. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

29. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS

30. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

31. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

32. SWOT ANALYSIS

33. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

33.1. Chapter Overview

33.2. Key Business-related Strategies

33.2.1. Research & Development

33.2.2. Product Manufacturing

33.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

33.2.4. Sales and Marketing

33.3. Key Operations-related Strategies

33.3.1. Risk Management

33.3.2. Workforce

33.3.3. Finance

33.3.4. Others

SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS

34. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

35. REPORT CONCLUSION

SECTION IX: APPENDIX

36. TABULATED DATA

37. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

38. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

39. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AiCure

Atomwise

Berg

Cyrcadia Health

Medasense Biometrics

Modernizing Medicine

Nano-X Imaging

Novo Nordisk

Sense.ly

Owkin

PathAI

Qure.ai Tempus

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900