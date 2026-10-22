AI In Medicine Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2040 $3.36 Trillion Opportunity Driven By Precision Medicine And AI Drug Discovery
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2040
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$29.27 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040
|$3360 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|40.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Introduction
2.4.2.2. Types
2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative
2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative
2.4.2.3. Advantages
2.4.2.4. Techniques
2.4.2.4.1. Interviews
2.4.2.4.2. Surveys
2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.5. Stakeholders
2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders
2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts
2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.5.8. Scientists
2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Forecast Methodology
3.1.1. Top-Down Approach
3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach
3.1.3. Hybrid Approach
3.2. Market Assessment Framework
3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.3.2. Correlation
3.3.3. Regression
3.3.4. Time Series Analysis
3.3.5. Extrapolation
3.3.6. Convergence
3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis
3.3.8. Data Visualization
3.3.9. Scenario Planning
3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4. Key Considerations
3.4.1. Demographics
3.4.2. Market Access
3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.4.4. Industry Consolidation
3.5. Robust Quality Control
3.6. Key Market Segmentations
3.7. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact
4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation
4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.8. Supply Chain
4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics
SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of AI in Medicine Market
6.2.1. Historical Evolution
6.2.2. Key Applications
6.2.3. Impact on Healthcare
6.3. Future Perspective
7. REGULATORY SCENARIO
SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW
8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. AI in Medicine Market: Overall Market Landscape
9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure
10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS
11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE AI IN MEDICINE MARKET
12.1. AI in Medicine Market: Market Landscape of Startups
12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size
12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment
12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure
12.2. Key Findings
SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES
13. COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. AiCure
13.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2. Company Mission
13.2.3. Company Footprint
13.2.4. Management Team
13.2.5. Contact Details
13.2.6. Financial Performance
13.2.7. Operating Business Segments
13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)
13.2.9. MOAT Analysis
13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
13.3. Atomwise
13.4. Berg
13.5. Cyrcadia Health
13.6. Medasense Biometrics
13.7. Modernizing Medicine
13.8. Nano-X Imaging
13.9. Novo Nordisk
13.10. Sense.ly
13.11. Owkin
13.12. PathAI
13.13. Qure.ai
13.14. Tempus
SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS
14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS
15. PATENT ANALYSIS
16. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Recent Funding
16.3. Recent Partnerships
16.4. Other Recent Initiatives
SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
17. GLOBAL AI IN MEDICINE MARKET
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market
17.4. Demand Side Trends
17.5. Supply Side Trends
17.6. Global AI in Medicine Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
17.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis
17.7.1. Conservative Scenario
17.7.2. Optimistic Scenario
17.8. Investment Feasibility Index
17.9. Key Market Segmentations
18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF COMPONENT
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
18.4. Market Movement Analysis
18.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
18.6. AI in Medicine Market for Hardware: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.7. AI in Medicine Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.8. AI in Medicine Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
18.9.1. Secondary Sources
18.9.2. Primary Sources
18.9.3. Statistical Modeling
19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
19.4. Market Movement Analysis
19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
19.6. AI in Medicine Market for Natural Language Processing: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.7. AI in Medicine Market for Machine Learning: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.8. AI in Medicine Market for Computer Vision: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
19.9.1. Secondary Sources
19.9.2. Primary Sources
19.9.3. Statistical Modeling
20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
20.4. Market Movement Analysis
20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
20.6. AI in Medicine Market for Drug Discovery: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.7. AI in Medicine Market for Clinical Research Trial: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.8. AI in Medicine Market for Personalized Medicine: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.9. AI in Medicine Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.10. Data Triangulation and Validation
20.10.1. Secondary Sources
20.10.2. Primary Sources
20.10.3. Statistical Modeling
21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USER
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
21.4. Market Movement Analysis
21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
21.6. AI in Medicine Market for Hospitals and Clinics: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.7. AI in Medicine Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotech Firms: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.8. AI in Medicine Market for Diagnostic Laboratories: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.9. AI in Medicine Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.10. Data Triangulation and Validation
21.10.1. Secondary Sources
21.10.2. Primary Sources
21.10.3. Statistical Modeling
22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
22.4. Market Movement Analysis
22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
22.6. AI in Medicine Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN EUROPE
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
23.4. Market Movement Analysis
23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
23.6. AI in Medicine Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.5. AI in Medicine Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.6. AI in Medicine Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.7. AI in Medicine Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.8. AI in Medicine Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.9. AI in Medicine Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.10. AI in Medicine Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.11. AI in Medicine Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.12. AI in Medicine Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.13. AI in Medicine Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.14. AI in Medicine Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.15. AI in Medicine Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN ASIA
24.1. Chapter Overview
24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
24.4. Market Movement Analysis
24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
24.6. AI in Medicine Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.5. AI in Medicine Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.6. AI in Medicine Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)
25.1. Chapter Overview
25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
25.4. Market Movement Analysis
25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
25.6. AI in Medicine Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.6.5. AI in Medicine Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.6.6. AI in Medicine Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.6.7. AI in Medicine Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.6.8. AI in Medicine Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
25.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN LATIN AMERICA
26.1. Chapter Overview
26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
26.4. Market Movement Analysis
26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
26.6. AI in Medicine Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.6.4. AI in Medicine Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.6.5. AI in Medicine Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.6.6. AI in Medicine Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN MEDICINE MARKET IN REST OF THE WORLD
27.1. Chapter Overview
27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
27.4. Market Movement Analysis
27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
27.6. AI in Medicine Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
27.6.1. AI in Medicine Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
27.6.2. AI in Medicine Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
27.6.3. AI in Medicine Market in Other Countries
27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
28. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS
29. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS
SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS
30. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES
31. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
32. SWOT ANALYSIS
33. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
33.1. Chapter Overview
33.2. Key Business-related Strategies
33.2.1. Research & Development
33.2.2. Product Manufacturing
33.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market
33.2.4. Sales and Marketing
33.3. Key Operations-related Strategies
33.3.1. Risk Management
33.3.2. Workforce
33.3.3. Finance
33.3.4. Others
SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS
34. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH
35. REPORT CONCLUSION
SECTION IX: APPENDIX
36. TABULATED DATA
37. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
38. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES
39. AUTHOR DETAILS
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AiCure Atomwise Berg Cyrcadia Health Medasense Biometrics Modernizing Medicine Nano-X Imaging Novo Nordisk Sense.ly Owkin PathAI Qure.ai Tempus
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