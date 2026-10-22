Urology Care Foundation Names Gopal H. Badlani, MD, As Next President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation, the official foundation of the American Urological Association®, today announced that longtime Foundation leader and supporter Gopal H. Badlani, MD, has been elected its next president.

Widely recognized for his contributions to urology, medical education, and global health, Dr. Badlani brings decades of leadership experience and a distinguished career dedicated to advancing urologic care and innovation. He will assume the role on January 1, 2027, and serve a three-year term that may be renewed once.

For more than a decade, Dr. Badlani has played an active role in advancing the Urology Care Foundation's mission through his support for patient education, research, physician development, and humanitarian outreach. His service includes leadership roles on the Foundation's Board of Directors and as Board Secretary, as well as support for initiatives that expand access to urologic care worldwide. In recognition of these contributions, he has received two of the Foundation's highest honors: the Victor A. Politano Award in 2020 and the Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Recognition Award in 2026.

"Dr. Badlani's career reflects a rare combination of clinical excellence, innovative thinking, philanthropic commitment, and service to the global urologic community," said Harris Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "As a longtime champion of the Foundation's mission, he brings the experience, vision, and dedication necessary to expand our impact and strengthen our support for patients, researchers, and urologists around the world. I look forward to seeing all that the Foundation will accomplish under his leadership."

Dr. Badlani currently serves as Professor of Urology and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, where he is internationally recognized for his contributions to reconstructive urology, female pelvic medicine, and surgical innovation. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles in several prominent national and international urologic organizations, helping shape the future of the specialty through service, education, and advocacy. In addition to his clinical and academic accomplishments, he has devoted significant time to expanding access to urologic care in underserved communities around the world through international teaching, mentorship, and humanitarian outreach efforts.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build on the efforts of prior presidents, Dr. Memo and Dr. Nagler," said Dr. Badlani. "Supporting young research scientists and those who wish to provide humanitarian care are key aims of the Foundation. Most important, however, is providing information and a pathway for patients seeking urologic care. The measure of our success is the difference we make for patients, and that will remain my focus as president."

As president, Dr. Badlani will work closely with Foundation volunteers, donors, supporters, and staff to advance the organization's mission of improving lives through patient education, research funding, and humanitarian initiatives.

The Foundation remains committed to empowering patients, supporting groundbreaking research, and expanding access to high-quality urologic care worldwide. To learn more about the Foundation's impact, explore educational resources, support research, or get involved, visit UrologyHealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients, and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education, and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: .

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Gopal H. Badlani, MD

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco Urology Care Foundation 410-689-4033...