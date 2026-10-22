Middle East And North Africa (MENA) AI In Healthcare Market Forecast To 2035 43.0% CAGR Drives USD 15.0 Billion Opportunity In Smart Hospitals And Precision Medicine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government AI initiatives, infrastructure investment, telehealth expansion and partnerships fuel adoption, with opportunities in provider tools and precision medicine.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East and North Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market: Distribution by Type of Platform, Type of Component, Type of Application, Type of Technology, End User and Leading Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) AI in healthcare market is estimated at USD 0.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.0% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by government digital health programs, rising healthcare investment, expanding medical datasets, and demand for more precise diagnostics and personalized treatment.

Artificial intelligence is transforming disease detection, treatment planning, clinical decision-making, and patient monitoring across the MENA healthcare sector. AI technologies analyze medical images, laboratory results, electronic health records, and other clinical data to identify patterns associated with disease. Adoption is increasing in radiology, pathology, cardiology, oncology, precision medicine, clinical trials, and drug discovery.

Healthcare organizations are also implementing AI-powered clinical documentation, virtual assistants, administrative workflow tools, and decision-support platforms. These technologies can reduce administrative workloads, improve resource allocation, and allow healthcare professionals to focus on patient care. Connected medical devices and remote patient monitoring wearables further support continuous observation, earlier intervention, and preventive care.

Market Growth Drivers

The rising prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other non-communicable conditions is increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and disease management solutions. An aging population and growing pressure on healthcare infrastructure are also encouraging providers to adopt AI-enabled systems that improve efficiency and expand access to care.

Government initiatives are creating a strong foundation for market development. The UAE's National AI Strategy 2031 and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 prioritize investment in AI infrastructure, smart hospitals, digital health platforms, and data centers. These programs support real-time health information exchange, telehealth services, and more integrated care delivery.

Investment by global technology companies and regional funds is accelerating product development and commercialization. Platforms such as Seha Virtual Hospital and Aster DM's myAster app in Saudi Arabia demonstrate the growing role of virtual care in reaching underserved populations. Multi-omics technologies and expanding medical databases are also supporting personalized medicine based on genetic, clinical, and lifestyle information.

Challenges Affecting AI Adoption

Despite strong growth prospects, the MENA AI in healthcare market faces fragmented health records, inconsistent data quality, and limited interoperability. Incomplete datasets can reduce the accuracy and reliability of AI models, while outdated IT systems, weak internet connectivity, and insufficient computing resources can delay deployment, particularly in rural areas.

A shortage of healthcare professionals with AI expertise remains another important barrier. Limited digital skills, concerns about model interpretability, and resistance to workflow changes create a need for workforce training and structured implementation programs. Data privacy, cybersecurity, algorithmic bias, regulatory compliance, and equitable access also require coordinated action from governments, healthcare providers, technology developers, and investors.

Platform and End User Outlook

Based on platform type, the market is divided into solutions and services. Solutions currently account for the largest share and are expected to remain dominant as healthcare organizations deploy AI software for diagnostics, medical imaging, workflow management, and clinical decision-making. Product launches from companies such as Microsoft, including healthcare AI models in Azure AI Studio, Microsoft Fabric, and Copilot Studio, are broadening the availability of clinical and operational tools.

The services segment is expected to record faster long-term growth, supported by rising demand for telehealth, remote support, implementation services, and continuous patient monitoring.

Healthcare providers, including hospitals and outpatient facilities, currently represent the largest end user segment, accounting for approximately 45% of the market. Their leadership reflects increasing adoption of robot-assisted surgery, AI-driven remote patient monitoring, medical imaging tools, and machine learning applications. Healthcare companies are also expected to record substantial growth as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations use AI for genome analysis, clinical trial optimization, predictive analytics, targeted therapy development, and drug discovery.

Market Segmentation



Platform: Solutions and services

Component: Hardware, software solution, services, and others

Application: Robot-assisted surgery, virtual assistants, administrative workflow assistants, connected medical devices, medical imaging & diagnostics, clinical trials, fraud detection, cybersecurity, dosage error reduction, precision medicine, drug discovery & development, lifestyle management & remote patient monitoring wearables, and other applications

Technology: Machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision End User: Healthcare providers, healthcare payers, healthcare companies, patients, and other end users

Competitive Landscape

Companies examined in the report include GE Healthcare, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, IQVIA, Medtronic, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle, and Siemens Healthineers. Competition is expected to intensify as established technology companies, healthcare specialists, and regional innovators expand their AI capabilities through product development, investment, and strategic partnerships.

Report Scope and Business Value

The report evaluates market size, revenue forecasts, competitive positioning, growth drivers, adoption barriers, and opportunities across major market segments. It examines the number and profile of active providers, leading companies, country-level performance, emerging trends, market challenges, and the distribution of future opportunities by platform, component, application, technology, and end user.

The analysis supports established companies, investors, and new entrants seeking to assess customer demand, identify high-growth opportunities, develop market entry strategies, and make data-driven investment decisions. Buyers also receive complimentary Excel data packs covering analytical modules, up to 15% complimentary content customization, an in-depth walkthrough with the research team, and a complimentary update when the report is more than six months old.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market

6.2.1. Historical Evolution

6.2.2. Key Applications

6.2.3. Impact on Healthcare

6.3. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. AI in Healthcare Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE AI IN HEALTHCARE MARKET

12.1. AI in Healthcare Market: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Microsoft

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Company Mission

13.2.3. Company Footprint

13.2.4. Management Team

13.2.5. Contact Details

13.2.6. Financial Performance

13.2.7. Operating Business Segments

13.2.8. Technology / Platform Portfolio

13.2.9. MOAT Analysis

13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.3. Google

13.4. NVIDIA Corporation

13.5. Intel

13.6. GE Healthcare

13.7. Medtronic

13.8. Oracle

13.9. IQVIA

13.10. Siemens Healthineers

14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS

15. PATENT ANALYSIS

16. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Recent Funding

16.3. Recent Partnerships

16.4. Other Recent Initiatives

17. MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA) AI IN HEALTHCARE MARKET

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

17.4. Demand Side Trends

17.5. Supply Side Trends

17.6. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

17.7.1. Conservative Scenario

17.7.2. Optimistic Scenario

17.8. Investment Feasibility Index

17.9. Key Market Segmentations

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PLATFORM

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

18.4. Market Movement Analysis

18.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.6. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Solutions: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.7. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

18.8.1. Secondary Sources

18.8.2. Primary Sources

18.8.3. Statistical Modeling

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF COMPONENT

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Hardware: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Software Solutions: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.8. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.9. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.10. Data Triangulation and Validation

19.10.1. Secondary Sources

19.10.2. Primary Sources

19.10.3. Statistical Modeling

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF APPLICATION

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Robot-Assisted Surgery: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.7. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Virtual Assistants: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.8. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Administrative Workflow Assistants: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.9. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Connected Medical Devices: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.10. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Medical Imaging & Diagnostics: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.11. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Clinical Trials: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.12. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Fraud Detection: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.13. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Cybersecurity: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.14. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Dosage Error Reduction: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.15. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Precision Medicine: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.16. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Drug Discovery & Development: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.17. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Lifestyle Management & Remote Patient Monitoring Wearables: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.18. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Other Applications: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.19. Data Triangulation and Validation

20.19.1. Secondary Sources

20.19.2. Primary Sources

20.19.3. Statistical Modeling

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Machine Learning: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.7. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Natural Language Processing: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.8. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Context-aware Computing: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.9. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Computer Vision: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.10. Data Triangulation and Validation

21.10.1. Secondary Sources

21.10.2. Primary Sources

21.10.3. Statistical Modeling

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON END USER

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Healthcare Providers: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Healthcare Payers: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.8. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Healthcare Companies: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.9. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Patients: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.10. Middle East and Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market for Other End Users: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.11. Data Triangulation and Validation

22.11.1. Secondary Sources

22.11.2. Primary Sources

22.11.3. Statistical Modeling

23. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

24. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

25. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

26. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

27. SWOT ANALYSIS

28. ROOTS STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

28.1. Chapter Overview

28.2. Key Business-related Strategies

28.2.1. Research & Development

28.2.2. Product Manufacturing

28.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

28.2.4. Sales and Marketing

28.3. Key Operations-related Strategies

28.3.1. Risk Management

28.3.2. Workforce

28.3.3. Finance

28.3.4. Others

29. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

30. REPORT CONCLUSION

31. TABULATED DATA

32. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

33. ROOTS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

34. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GE Healthcare

Google

IBM

Intel Corporation

IQVIA

Medtronic

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Siemens Healthineers

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