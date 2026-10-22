Global Software Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2035 AI, Cloud, And Low-Code Adoption Drive 10.19% CAGR Toward USD 2.08 Trillion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize cloud, application and enterprise software; use data-driven insights to sharpen positioning, optimize go-to-market strategies and capture growth.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Software Market, Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global software market is estimated to increase from USD 718.26 billion in the current year to USD 2.08 trillion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by accelerating digital transformation, cloud adoption, business automation, data-informed decision-making, and rising demand for secure, scalable software solutions.

Organizations across banking, healthcare, retail, government, energy, telecommunications, education, manufacturing, and other industries are increasing software investments to improve operational efficiency, strengthen customer engagement, support remote collaboration, and respond more effectively to changing market conditions. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the internet of things (IoT) are also creating opportunities for advanced functionality, automation, and product innovation.

Cybersecurity and regulatory compliance remain major investment priorities as enterprises seek to protect data, infrastructure, and digital transactions. However, high development costs, rapid technological change, implementation complexity, and cybersecurity threats may restrict adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited resources.

Software Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global software market across type of software, deployment, application development software, office software, enterprise software, offering, mode of application, end user, company size, business model, and geographical region.



Type of software: Application software, system infrastructure software, productivity software, and development and deployment software. The analysis includes customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise content management (ECM), supply chain management (SCM), security software, storage software, network management systems (NMS), business analytics, data quality tools, enterprise data management (EDM), application servers, middleware, creative software, and office software.

Deployment: Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises.

Application development software: Low code and no code platforms.

Office software: Spreadsheet and visualization solutions.

Enterprise software: Cloud computing and supply chain management.

Offering: Platforms and services.

Mode of application: Enterprise software, gaming software, e-commerce platforms, educational software, social media applications, and other applications.

End user: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), energy & utilities, government/public sector, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, and other industries.

Company size: Large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Business model: B2B, B2C, and B2B2C.

Key Software Market Findings

Application software currently accounts for the majority of the market, supported by growing demand for business automation, collaboration platforms, productivity solutions, CRM systems, and ERP applications. These technologies are central to enterprise digital transformation and operational improvement.

Cloud deployment holds the leading market share due to its scalability, adaptability, and cost efficiency. Demand is also benefiting from the expansion of remote work, digital service delivery, and integrated business environments. Within enterprise software, cloud computing leads supply chain management as organizations prioritize flexible infrastructure and online access to business resources.

Low code platforms represent the largest share of the application development software segment. Businesses are adopting these platforms to accelerate development cycles, improve developer productivity, and address expanding application requirements. In office software, spreadsheet solutions maintain the leading position because of their extensive use in financial modeling, reporting, planning, and data analysis.

Platforms lead the market by type of offering, reflecting demand for integrated development, deployment, and management capabilities. Services such as consulting, customization, implementation, and support remain important components of enterprise software adoption.

Enterprise software holds the largest share by mode of application, driven by investment in CRM, ERP, data management, analytics, and collaboration tools. The BFSI sector leads among end users because of substantial requirements for digital banking, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, risk management, transaction processing, and customer engagement.

Large enterprises currently account for the majority of software spending, supported by extensive research and development capabilities, infrastructure budgets, and global operations. However, the SME segment is expected to expand through 2035 as affordable, high-quality cloud software becomes more widely available.

B2B represents the largest business model segment, supported by software adoption across healthcare, finance, aerospace, manufacturing, and other industries. B2C software is projected to record stronger growth during the forecast period as consumers increasingly prioritize personalized applications, smartphone compatibility, and enhanced digital experiences.

Regional Software Market Outlook

The geographical analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. North America currently captures the largest market share, benefiting from advanced technology infrastructure, substantial research activity, high enterprise software adoption, and the presence of leading software companies. Europe and Asia also present significant opportunities as businesses accelerate cloud migration, automation, cybersecurity investment, and digital transformation.

The regional assessment includes the US, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and other markets.

Report Coverage

The report provides software market sizing, revenue forecasts, opportunity analysis, and segment-level projections. It evaluates the competitive landscape based on company size, year of establishment, headquarters location, and ownership structure. Company profiles examine business operations, management teams, financial information, product portfolios, market positioning, recent developments, and future outlook.

Additional research includes software industry megatrends, patent activity, recent strategic initiatives, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The report also assesses market drivers, barriers, opportunities, competitive threats, buyer and supplier influence, and the potential impact of substitute products.

Stakeholders can use the findings to evaluate current and future software market opportunities, identify leading companies, understand competitive dynamics, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report includes complimentary Excel data packs covering analytical modules, up to 15% complimentary content customization, an In-Depth walkthrough with the research team, and a complimentary update when the report is more than six months old.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Annual Reports

2.3.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.1.3. Company Websites

2.3.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.3.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.3.1.6. White Papers

2.3.1.7. Industry Publications

2.3.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.1.9. Government Portals

2.3.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.3.1.11. Newsletters

2.3.1.12. Industry Databases

2.3.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.3.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.3.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.3.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Introduction

2.3.2.2. Types

2.3.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.3.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.3.2.3. Advantages

2.3.2.4. Techniques

2.3.2.4.1. Interviews

2.3.2.4.2. Surveys

2.3.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.3.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.3.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.3.2.5. Stakeholders

2.3.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.3.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.3.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.3.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.3.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.3.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.3.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.3.2.5.8. Scientists

2.3.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.3.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.3.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.3.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.3.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Time Period

4.1.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.1.2. Currency Coverage

4.1.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.1.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.1.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.1.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.1.4. Recession

4.1.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.1.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.1.5. Inflation

4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.1.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.1.6. Interest Rates

4.1.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.1.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.1.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.1.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.1.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.1.7.3. Values and Weights

4.1.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.1.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.1.8.1. Import Scenario

4.1.8.2. Export Scenario

4.1.9. War Impact Analysis

4.1.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.1.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.1.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.1.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.1.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.1.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.1.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.1.11. Other Indicators

4.1.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.1.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.1.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.1.11.4. Employment

4.1.11.5. Taxes

4.1.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.1.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.1.11.8. Supply Chain

4.1.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Software Market

6.1.1. Key Characteristics of Software Market

6.1.2. Type of Product

6.1.3. Type of Usage

6.1.4. Category of Modem

6.1.5. Location of Installation

6.1.6. Type of Device

6.1.7. Type of Network

6.1.8. Type of Industry

6.1.9. Mode of Application

6.1.10. Type of End User

6.2. Future Perspective

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Software: Overall Market Landscape

7.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.1.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Adobe

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Mission

8.1.3. Company Footprint

8.1.4. Management Team

8.1.5. Contact Details

8.1.6. Financial Performance

8.1.7. Operating Business Segments

8.1.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

8.1.9. MOAT Analysis

8.1.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.2. Apple

8.3. ANSYS

8.4. Autodesk

8.5. Alphabet

8.6. Block

8.7. IBM

8.8. Intuit

8.9. McAfee

8.10. Microsoft

8.11. Oracle

8.12. Salesforce.com

8.13. ServiceNow

9. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

10. SWOT ANALYSIS

11. GLOBAL SOFTWARE MARKET

11.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.2. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

11.3. Global Software Market, Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

11.4. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

11.4.1. Conservative Scenario

11.4.2. Optimistic Scenario

11.5. Key Market Segmentations

11.6. Standard Analytical Framework for Market Opportunity Chapters

11.6.1. Revenue Shift Analysis

11.6.2. Market Movement Analysis

11.6.3. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

11.6.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

12. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF SOFTWARE

12.1. Software Market for Application Software: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.2. Software Market for System Infrastructure Software: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.3. Software Market for Development and Deployment Software: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.4. Software Market for Productivity Software: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF DEPLOYMENT

13.1. Software Market for Cloud: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.2. Software Market for Hybrid: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

13.3. Software Market for On-Premises: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT SOFTWARE

14.1. Software Market for Low Code: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

14.2. Software Market for No Code: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF OFFICE SOFTWARE

15.1. Software Market for Spreadsheet: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

15.2. Software Market for Visualization: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE

16.1. Software Market for Cloud Computing: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

16.2. Software Market for Supply Chain Management: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF OFFERING

17.1. Software Market for Platform: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

17.2. Software Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON MODE OF APPLICATION

18.1. Software Market for Enterprise Software: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.2. Software Market for Gaming Software: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.3. Software Market for E-commerce Platforms: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.4. Software Market for Educational Software: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.5. Software Market for Social Media Applications: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.6. Software Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON END USER

19.1. Software Market for BFSI: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.2. Software Market for Energy and Utility: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3. Software Market for Government/Public Sector: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.4. Software Market for Healthcare: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.5. Software Market for IT & Telecom: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.6. Software Market for Retail: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Software Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON COMPANY SIZE

20.1. Software Market for Large Enterprises: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.2. Software Market for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON BUSINESS MODEL

21.1. Software Market for B2B: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.2. Software Market for B2C: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3. Software Market for B2B2C: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SOFTWARE IN NORTH AMERICA

22.1. Software Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.1.1. Software Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.1.2. Software Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.1.3. Software Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.1.4. Software Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SOFTWARE IN EUROPE

23.1. Software Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.1. Software Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.2. Software Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.3. Software Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.4. Software Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.5. Software Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.6. Software Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.7. Software Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.8. Software Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.9. Software Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.10. Software Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.11. Software Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.12. Software Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.13. Software Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.14. Software Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.1.15. Software Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SOFTWARE IN ASIA

24.1. Software Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.1. Software Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.2. Software Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.3. Software Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.4. Software Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.5. Software Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.1.6. Software Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SOFTWARE IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

25.1. Software Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.1. Software Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.2. Software Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.3. Software Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.4. Software Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.5. Software Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.6. Software Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.7. Software Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.1.8. Software Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SOFTWARE IN LATIN AMERICA

26.1. Software Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.1. Software Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.2. Software Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.3. Software Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.4. Software Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.5. Software Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.1.6. Software Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR SOFTWARE IN REST OF THE WORLD

27.1. Software Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.1. Software Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.2. Software Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.1.3. Software Market in Other Countries

28. TABULATED DATA

29. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

30. CUSTOMIZATION OPPORTUNITIES

31. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES

32. AUTHOR DETAILS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Adobe

Aplle

ANSYS

Autodesk

Alphabet

Block

CA Technologies

Dassault Systemes

IBM

Intuit

McAfee

Microsoft

Norton LifeLock

Oracle

Open Text

Red Hat

SAP SE

Salesforce.com

ServiceNow

Splunk

Symantec

Synopsys VMware

For more information about this report visit

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