Beyond Green Expands Its Global Portfolio With New Members In Costa Rica And Spain

Since its launch in 2021, Beyond Green has continued to grow its foundational portfolio steadily and thoughtfully, welcoming hotels, resorts, lodges and other unique accommodations that meet rigorous membership criteria aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and other global leadership standards. Together, the Beyond Green community shares knowledge and draws on its members' diverse perspectives as stewards of the planet. This creates a powerful opportunity to amplify one another's impact and scale meaningful, positive change for people, places and the planet.

“El Silencio Lodge & Spa and Hotel Món Sant Benet each reflect a deep connection to place, expressed through the landscapes they protect, the heritage they preserve and the communities they support,” said Philipp Weghmann, President of Beyond Green.“We are pleased to welcome them to our global community and to create new opportunities for our members to learn from one another and strengthen their collective impact.”

The newest member properties include:



El Silencio Lodge & Spa (Sarchí, Costa Rica): Surrounded by five protected wildlife areas and a secluded cloud forest in Costa Rica's central highlands, El Silencio Lodge & Spa is a haven for wellness and adventure, with riverside lodge accommodations and private villas. The lodge runs on renewable hydroelectric energy, recycles used cooking oil into biodiesel, replaces single-use materials with biodegradable alternatives and operates waste management programs to reduce landfill. Its farm-to-table cuisine draws on a mini-farm, with organic farm visits and guest tree planting offering a closer connection to the land, while the property supports native stingless bees and the American Cinchona Plantation treefrog. The lodge is equally invested in the neighboring community of Bajos del Toro, helping fund school infrastructure and student transportation, supporting programming at Juan Castro Blanco National Park, improving rural roads with local associations and purchasing goods and services locally. Its team of about 90 receives fair wages, financial education workshops and access to a voluntary solidarity savings association. Guests can unwind at Esencia Spa and the Samana Wellness Center, dine at Las Ventanas Restaurant, or explore through hikes to the Del Toro Waterfall, oxcart painting with a local expert at the lodge, and tortilla-making with community members.

Hotel Món Sant Benet (Barcelona, Spain): Nestled in a riverside forest outside Barcelona and built around the 1,000-year-old Monastery of Sant Benet de Bages, Hotel Món Sant Benet combines contemporary guestrooms with a landmark of Catalan heritage, including the historic summer residence of modernist painter Ramon Casas. Owned and operated by the Catalunya La Pedrera Foundation, the hotel reinvests its profits into meaningful social and environmental initiatives, from educational programs for young people and memory and emotional support for the elderly to inclusive employment in regenerative agriculture. On-site solar panels and a private hydroelectric turbine supply more than 70 percent of its annual energy, avoiding over 360 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year, while electric vehicle charging stations and bike-friendly infrastructure encourage lower-impact travel. Projects along the Llobregat River restore its natural connectivity so native fish can complete their life cycles, and the surrounding riverside forests are conserved. The hotel offers three distinct gastronomic experiences, including L'Ó, its Michelin-starred restaurant. All three follow a zero-kilometer philosophy, drawing on the hotel's organic gardens and local producers through its Eco-Orchards initiative. Guests can explore the monastery, join cooking, nature, and history workshops, practice yoga, or enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking and riding e-bikes.



As part of Preferred Travel Group, Beyond Green's parent company, each of these new member hotels participates in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the points-based loyalty program of sister brand Preferred Hotels & Resorts, with 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, tier status and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at more than 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

To find out more about Beyond Green and explore the portfolio, visit StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Beyond Green is a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel. Operated by Preferred Travel Group, the brand includes Beyond Green Hotels – a portfolio of vetted member hotels, resorts, lodges, and other unique accommodations evaluated against rigorous membership criteria aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and other global leadership standards – and Beyond Green Consulting, which delivers strategic guidance to destinations, hospitality brands, and governments, among other mission aligned organizations. Supported by a network of sustainable tourism experts, Beyond Green fosters a culture of bold leadership and collaborative learning, empowering travelers to make informed choices and industry partners to scale collective impact for both people and the planet.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 6 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.