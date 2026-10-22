Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2040 Market To Reach USD 62.31 Billion At 17.39% CAGR As Software-Defined Vehicles Drive Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capture market share with end-to-end, AI-powered and multi-layered defenses, secure-by-design platforms, regulatory compliance and OEM-supplier collaboration. Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automotive Cybersecurity Market, till 2040: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Form, Type of Security, Type of Vehicle, Application, Geographical Regions, and Key Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global automotive cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 6.60 billion in the current year to USD 62.31 billion by 2040, representing a CAGR of 17.39% during the forecast period. The report attributes this expansion to increasing vehicle connectivity, autonomous driving technologies, electrification, software-defined vehicle architectures, and the growing adoption of over-the-air (OTA) updates and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems. As vehicles incorporate more electronic control units (ECUs), cloud services, telematics platforms, application programming interfaces, and wireless communication channels, the potential cyberattack surface continues to expand. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, and technology providers are consequently increasing investments in intrusion detection, secure gateways, cryptographic protection, threat intelligence, and lifecycle cybersecurity management. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Growth Drivers Connected and autonomous vehicles are among the primary drivers of automotive cybersecurity market growth. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), AI-driven vehicle functions, infotainment platforms, OTA software delivery, and V2X connectivity require protection across vehicle hardware, software, networks, cloud infrastructure, and backend systems. Regulatory requirements are also accelerating adoption. Standards and mandates such as ISO / SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29 are encouraging OEMs and suppliers to integrate cybersecurity throughout vehicle development, production, operation, maintenance, and decommissioning. Rising cyber incidents, consumer concerns about data privacy, and the increasing complexity of electric and autonomous vehicle platforms are further strengthening demand for compliant, scalable security solutions. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Opportunities The automotive cybersecurity market includes established automotive suppliers, technology companies, and specialized cybersecurity providers. Continental has developed an end-to-end portfolio featuring intrusion detection and prevention systems and secure gateway solutions for global OEMs. Robert Bosch applies its vehicle electronics capabilities to cryptographic security and cyber threat protection, while Aptiv focuses on V2X security protocols and AI-powered threat detection for connected and autonomous vehicles. Other prominent participants, including Harman International and Karamba Security, are advancing multi-layered security strategies. Partnerships among OEMs, semiconductor manufacturers, software developers, cloud providers, and cybersecurity specialists are becoming increasingly important as vehicle platforms grow more interconnected. Companies that combine regulatory expertise, embedded security, real-time monitoring, and incident response capabilities are well positioned to capture market share. Emerging Automotive Cybersecurity Trends

AI-driven threat intelligence and predictive analytics for real-time anomaly detection and automated response

Zero-trust architectures that continuously verify access across ECUs, networks, cloud platforms, and OTA update pipelines

Secure-by-design development processes aligned with evolving automotive cybersecurity regulations

Quantum-resistant cryptography designed to address future computational threats

Blockchain applications supporting software provenance and automotive supply chain integrity

Composable cybersecurity platforms developed for software-defined vehicles and Level 4/5 autonomy Greater collaboration among OEMs, suppliers, regulators, semiconductor companies, and security technology providers Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share According to the report, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the automotive cybersecurity market in the current year. The region benefits from high vehicle production in China, Japan, and South Korea, alongside rising demand for connected cars, electric vehicles, and ADAS-equipped models. Government programs supporting intelligent transportation infrastructure and vehicle safety are encouraging further cybersecurity investment. Rapid 5G deployment, extensive semiconductor manufacturing networks, and large-scale exports of software-defined vehicles also support regional adoption. North America and Europe remain important markets due to advanced connected vehicle ecosystems, established automotive industries, and stringent regulatory requirements. Key Market Challenges Automotive cybersecurity providers must address complex, interconnected supply chains that create potential entry points across components, software platforms, and third-party services. Connectivity through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular networks, V2X systems, and OTA updates increases exposure to cyber threats, while the growing volume of vehicle software creates additional testing and monitoring requirements. High implementation costs may affect smaller manufacturers and suppliers, particularly when cybersecurity must be integrated across legacy and next-generation vehicle platforms. The industry also faces a shortage of professionals with expertise in embedded systems, automotive engineering, cloud security, and regulatory compliance. Additional challenges include evolving UNECE WP.29 obligations, personal data protection, software vulnerability management, and the need for effective incident response planning. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation The report evaluates the market across the following segments:

Component: Hardware, software, and services

Form: External security and in-vehicle security

Security: Application, cloud, data, endpoint, hardware, network, wireless network, and other solutions

Vehicle: Electric vehicles and fuel-based vehicles

Application: ADAS & safety systems, body control & comfort systems, communication channels, infotainment, on-board diagnostics, powertrain, telematics, and other applications Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Coverage The report provides automotive cybersecurity market sizing, revenue forecasts, opportunity analysis, company benchmarking, and profiles of prominent industry participants. It assesses company operations, technology portfolios, financial information, management teams, recent developments, and future growth strategies. Additional analysis covers industry megatrends, patents, partnerships, funding activity, regional initiatives, and competitive developments. Strategic frameworks include Porter's Five Forces, SWOT analysis, value chain assessment, and Harvey ball analysis. The research also examines market opportunities by component, form, security type, vehicle category, application, geography, and leading company. Strategic Value for Stakeholders The report supports OEMs, suppliers, investors, cybersecurity companies, technology developers, and other stakeholders seeking insight into current market conditions and future revenue opportunities. It identifies influential growth drivers, regional prospects, competitive positioning, partnership activity, funding trends, patent landscapes, and potential industry white spaces. Deliverables include revenue projections for the overall market and its sub-segments, expert-validated market intelligence, decision-ready strategic frameworks, complimentary Excel and slide packs, dynamic analytical dashboards, customization support, an interactive walkthrough with the research team, and updates for versions older than 6-12 months. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2026 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $62.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. PROJECT OVERVIEW

1.1. Context

1.2. Project Objectives

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Assumptions

2.2. Database Building

2.2.1. Data Collection

2.2.2. Data Validation

2.2.3. Data Analysis

2.3. Project Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Annual Reports

2.3.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.3.1.3. Company Websites

2.3.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.3.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.3.1.6. White Papers

2.3.1.7. Industry Publications

2.3.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.3.1.9. Government Portals

2.3.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.3.1.11. Newsletters

2.3.1.12. Industry Databases

2.3.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.3.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.3.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.3.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Introduction

2.3.2.2. Types

2.3.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.3.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.3.2.3. Advantages

2.3.2.4. Techniques

2.3.2.4.1. Interviews

2.3.2.4.2. Surveys

2.3.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.3.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.3.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.3.2.5. Stakeholders

2.3.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.3.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.3.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.3.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.3.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.3.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.3.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.3.2.5.8. Scientists

2.3.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.3.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.3.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.3.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.3.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Time Period

4.1.1.1. Historical Trends

4.1.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.1.2. Currency Coverage

4.1.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.1.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.1.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.1.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.1.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.1.4. Recession

4.1.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.1.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.1.5. Inflation

4.1.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.1.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on Market Evolution

4.1.6. Interest Rates

4.1.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.1.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.1.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.1.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.1.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.1.7.3. Values and Weights

4.1.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.1.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.1.8.1. Import Scenario

4.1.8.2. Export Scenario

4.1.9. War Impact Analysis

4.1.9.1. Russia-Ukraine War

4.1.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.1.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.1.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.1.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.1.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.1.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.1.11. Other Indicators

4.1.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.1.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.1.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.1.11.4. Employment

4.1.11.5. Taxes

4.1.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.1.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.1.11.8. Supply Chain

4.1.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

4.2. Concluding Remarks

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

6.2. Applications of Automotive Cybersecurity

6.3. Advantages of Automotive Cybersecurity

6.4. Challenges Associated with Automotive Cybersecurity

6.5. Future Perspective

7. REGULATORY SCENARIO

8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.1.4. Analysis by Type of Company

9.1.5. Analysis by Application

9.1.6. Analysis by End Use Industry

9.2. Key Findings

10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS

11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

12.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Startup Ecosystem Analysis

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.4. Analysis by Ownership Type

12.1.5. Analysis by Application

12.1.6. Analysis by End Use Sector

12.2. Key Findings

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Aptiv

13.1.1. Company Overview

13.1.2. Company Mission

13.1.3. Company Footprint

13.1.4. Management Team

13.1.5. Contact Details

13.1.6. Financial Performance

13.1.7. Operating Business Segments

13.1.8. Service / Product Portfolio (Project Specific)

13.1.9. MOAT Analysis

13.1.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

13.2. Argus Cyber Security (formerly known as PlaxidityX)

13.3. BlackBerry

13.4. Broadcom

13.5. Continental

13.6. Denso

13.7. GuardKnox Cyber-Technologies

13.8. Harman International

13.9. Honeywell

13.10. Karamba Security

13.11. NXP Semiconductors

13.12. Robert Bosch

13.13. SafeRide Technologies

13.14. Trillium Secure

13.15. Upstream Security

13.16. Vector Informatik

14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS

15. UNMET NEED ANALYSIS

16. PATENT ANALYSIS

17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

17.1. Recent Funding

17.2. Recent Partnerships

17.3. Other Recent Initiatives

18. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE CYBERSECURITY MARKET

18.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.2. Trends Disrupting the Market

18.3. Demand Side Trends

18.4. Supply Side Trends

18.5. Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

18.6. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

18.6.1. Conservative Scenario

18.6.2. Optimistic Scenario

18.7. Investment Feasibility Index

18.8. Key Market Segmentations

18.9. Revenue Shift Analysis

18.10. Market Movement Analysis

18.11. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

18.12. Data Triangulation and Validation

18.12.1. Secondary Sources

18.12.2. Primary Sources

18.12.3. Statistical Modeling

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON COMPONENT

19.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Hardware: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

19.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF FORM

20.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for External Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

20.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for In-Vehicle Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF SECURITY

21.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Application Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Cloud Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Data Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Endpoint Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Hardware Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.6. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Network Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.7. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Wireless Network Security: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

21.8. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Other Security Types: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF VEHICLE

22.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Electric Vehicles: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

22.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Fuel-based Vehicles: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION

23.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for ADAS & Safety Systems: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Body Control & Comfort Systems: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Communication Channels: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Infotainment: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for On-Board Diagnostics: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.6. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Powertrain: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.7. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Telematics: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

23.8. Automotive Cybersecurity Market for Other Applications: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AUTOMOTIVE CYBERSECURITY IN NORTH AMERICA

24.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

24.1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in the US

24.1.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Canada

24.1.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Mexico

24.1.4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Rest of North America

25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AUTOMOTIVE CYBERSECURITY IN EUROPE

25.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

25.1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Austria

25.1.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Belgium

25.1.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Denmark

25.1.4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in France

25.1.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Germany

25.1.6. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Ireland

25.1.7. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Italy

25.1.8. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in the Netherlands

25.1.9. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Norway

25.1.10. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Russia

25.1.11. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Spain

25.1.12. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Sweden

25.1.13. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Switzerland

25.1.14. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in the UK

25.1.15. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Rest of Europe

26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AUTOMOTIVE CYBERSECURITY IN ASIA-PACIFIC

26.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Asia-Pacific: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

26.1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in China

26.1.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in India

26.1.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Japan

26.1.4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Singapore

26.1.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in South Korea

26.1.6. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AUTOMOTIVE CYBERSECURITY IN LATIN AMERICA

27.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

27.1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Argentina

27.1.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Brazil

27.1.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Chile

27.1.4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Colombia

27.1.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Venezuela

27.1.6. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Rest of Latin America

28. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AUTOMOTIVE CYBERSECURITY IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA)

28.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Middle East and Africa (MEA): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)

28.1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Egypt

28.1.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Iran

28.1.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Iraq

28.1.4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Israel

28.1.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Kuwait

28.1.6. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Saudi Arabia

28.1.7. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE)

28.1.8. Automotive Cybersecurity Market in Rest of MEA

29. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

29.1. Leading Player 1

29.2. Leading Player 2

29.3. Leading Player 3

29.4. Leading Player 4

29.5. Leading Player 5

29.6. Leading Player 6

30. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS

31. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES

32. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

33. SWOT ANALYSIS

34. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

35. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

35.1. Key Business-related Strategies

35.1.1. Research & Development

35.1.2. Product Manufacturing

35.1.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

35.1.4. Sales and Marketing

35.2. Key Operations-related Strategies

35.2.1. Risk Management

35.2.2. Workforce

35.2.3. Finance

35.2.4. Others

36. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH

37. REPORT CONCLUSION

38. TABULATED DATA

39. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

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