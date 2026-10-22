Pella Corporation Expands Manufacturing Career Pathways Through Intelligent Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connected technology helps team members build technical skills while supporting the customization and quality customers expect from made-to-order windows and doors

PELLA, Iowa, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pella Corporation is expanding opportunities for team members to build skills and explore technical manufacturing careers as it connects automation, data and digital tools across production. The company's Intelligent Operations model brings manufacturing, engineering and technology teams together to solve factory-floor problems and scale solutions across its operations, while supporting quality and customization for homeowners.

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During Manufacturing Month, Pella is highlighting how team members help shape this work through its theme, “Powered by People: Connected to What's Next.” Development pathways, job shadowing, training and leadership experiences help teams build new skills and explore roles as manufacturing processes evolve.

“Manufacturing innovation starts with people,” said Travis Turnbull, vice president and chief information officer at Pella Corporation.“Our team members understand the work, identify opportunities and help us turn new ideas into practical solutions. When we pair that experience with connected technology, we can create better ways of working and deliver greater value for our customers.”

Pella makes every window and door to order, with thousands of possible combinations of sizes, materials, glass, hardware and finishes. To manage that variation, the company is connecting technologies that previously addressed individual manufacturing needs so automation, data and digital tools can work together alongside team members.

Examples include:



Automated guided vehicles: Pella has deployed 35 AGVs across four production lines to move made-to-order products through manufacturing. The system reduces repeated handling of door panels that can weigh as much as 300 pounds and has contributed to an approximately 80% reduction in material-handling damage.

Robotic painting: A horizontal robotic paint system can adjust across more than 11,000 custom colors and 300-plus product profiles, automating a physically demanding process while preserving the range of finishes available to customers. Team members who previously performed the work moved into other roles, while maintenance team members developed robotics skills to support the system.

Connected digital tools: Voice-guided work, computer vision and production information work together so instructions and quality checks follow the specific product through manufacturing rather than operating as separate tools. Custom workstations: Stations recognize individual team members and adjust to their height and language preference, while digital systems help route made-to-order products to the work areas required for their specific configuration.

“As technology changes the work inside our plants, we're investing in opportunities for team members to grow with it,” said Laura Phillips, vice president, engineering and manufacturing – vinyl & fiberglass.“Automation and technology help manage the complexity behind the scenes so our team members can focus on the work that requires their experience and judgment. At the same time, we're able to reduce physical and repetitive work while delivering the quality and customization our customers expect.”

As technology changes the work inside Pella's plants, the company is also investing in opportunities for team members to grow with it. Job shadowing, development pathways, training and leadership experiences help team members build new skills and explore increasingly technical manufacturing careers.

For more information about Pella, visit pella.com.

About Pella Corporation

Pella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 20 manufacturing locations and 220 showrooms across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit

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