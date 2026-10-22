AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size And Forecast To 2040 By Component, Application, End-User, And Region Predictive Care Drives 23.1% CAGR To $61.40 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|176
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2040
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040
|$61.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Introduction
2.4.2.2. Types
2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative
2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative
2.4.2.3. Advantages
2.4.2.4. Techniques
2.4.2.4.1. Interviews
2.4.2.4.2. Surveys
2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.5. Stakeholders
2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders
2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts
2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.5.8. Scientists
2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Forecast Methodology
3.1.1. Top-Down Approach
3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach
3.1.3. Hybrid Approach
3.2. Market Assessment Framework
3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.3.2. Correlation
3.3.3. Regression
3.3.4. Time Series Analysis
3.3.5. Extrapolation
3.3.6. Convergence
3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis
3.3.8. Data Visualization
3.3.9. Scenario Planning
3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4. Key Considerations
3.4.1. Demographics
3.4.2. Market Access
3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.4.4. Industry Consolidation
3.5. Robust Quality Control
3.6. Key Market Segmentations
3.7. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact
4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation
4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.8. Supply Chain
4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics
SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market
6.2.1. Historical Evolution
6.2.2. Key Applications
6.2.3. Impact on Healthcare
6.3. Future Perspective
7. REGULATORY SCENARIO
SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW
8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Overall Market Landscape
9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure
10. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
11. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE AI IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET
11.1. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Market Landscape of Startups
11.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
11.1.2. Analysis by Company Size
11.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment
11.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
11.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters
11.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure
11.2. Key Findings
SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES
12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Abbott
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Company Mission
12.2.3. Company Footprint
12.2.4. Management Team
12.2.5. Contact Details
12.2.6. Financial Performance
12.2.7. Operating Business Segments
12.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)
12.2.9. MOAT Analysis
12.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
12.3. BioIntelliSense
12.4. CompuGroup Medical
12.5. Dexcom
12.6. GE HealthCare
12.7. HealthSnap
12.8. Idoven
12.9. Jorie Healthcare Partners
12.10. Kakao Healthcare
12.11. Lepu Medical
12.12. Masimo
12.13. Medtronic
12.14. OMRON Healthcare
12.15. ResMed
12.16. Roche
SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS
13. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS
14. PATENT ANALYSIS
15. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Recent Funding
15.3. Recent Partnerships
15.4. Other Recent Initiatives
SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
16. GLOBAL AI IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING MARKET
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
16.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market
16.4. Demand Side Trends
16.5. Supply Side Trends
16.6. Global AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
16.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis
16.7.1. Conservative Scenario
16.7.2. Optimistic Scenario
16.8. Investment Feasibility Index
16.9. Key Market Segmentations
17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF COMPONENT
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
17.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
17.4. Market Movement Analysis
17.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
17.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market for Devices: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
17.7. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market for Software: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
17.8. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market for Services: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
17.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
17.9.1. Secondary Sources
17.9.2. Primary Sources
17.9.3. Statistical Modeling
18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION AREA
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
18.4. Market Movement Analysis
18.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
18.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market for Cardiovascular Disorders: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.7. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market for Diabetes Management: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.8. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market for Wellness Improvement: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.9. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market for Respiratory Monitoring: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.10. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market for Others: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
18.11. Data Triangulation and Validation
18.11.1. Secondary Sources
18.11.2. Primary Sources
18.11.3. Statistical Modeling
19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING IN NORTH AMERICA
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
19.4. Market Movement Analysis
19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
19.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.6.1. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.6.2. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.6.3. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.6.4. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
19.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING IN EUROPE
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
20.4. Market Movement Analysis
20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
20.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.1. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.2. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.3. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.4. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.5. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.7. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.8. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.9. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.10. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.11. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.12. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.13. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.14. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.6.15. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
20.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING IN ASIA
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
21.4. Market Movement Analysis
21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
21.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.6.1. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.6.2. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.6.3. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.6.4. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.6.5. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.6.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
21.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
22.4. Market Movement Analysis
22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
22.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.1. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.2. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.3. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.4. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.5. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.7. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.6.8. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
22.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING IN LATIN AMERICA
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
23.4. Market Movement Analysis
23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
23.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.1. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.2. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.3. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.4. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Colombia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.5. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.6.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AI IN REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING IN REST OF THE WORLD
24.1. Chapter Overview
24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
24.4. Market Movement Analysis
24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
24.6. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.1. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.2. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2040)
24.6.3. AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market in Other Countries
24.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
25. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS
26. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS
SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS
27. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES
28. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
29. SWOT ANALYSIS
30. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
30.1. Chapter Overview
30.2. Key Business-related Strategies
30.2.1. Research & Development
30.2.2. Product Manufacturing
30.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market
30.2.4. Sales and Marketing
30.3. Key Operations-related Strategies
30.3.1. Risk Management
30.3.2. Workforce
30.3.3. Finance
30.3.4. Others
SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS
31. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH
32. REPORT CONCLUSION
SECTION IX: APPENDIX
33. TABULATED DATA
34. LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
35. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES
36. AUTHOR DETAILS
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Abbott? BioIntelliSense? CompuGroup Medical? Dexcom? GE HealthCare? HealthSnap? Idoven? Jorie Healthcare Partners? Kakao Healthcare Lepu Medical? Masimo? Medtronic? OMRON Healthcare? ResMed Roche
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