AI In Clinical Trials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 14% CAGR To USD 8.67 Billion As Predictive Analytics Accelerates Drug Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Clinical Trials Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends - Growth Analysis and Outlook Report (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The global AI in clinical trials market was valued at USD 2.34 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.67 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.00% between 2026 and 2035. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising pharmaceutical R&D costs, demand for faster patient recruitment, increasing trial complexity, regulatory support, real-world data integration, and wider adoption of predictive analytics.

AI-driven technologies are improving patient stratification, trial design, endpoint selection, data monitoring, and regulatory workflows. These capabilities can reduce protocol deviations, support decentralized clinical trials, strengthen data reliability, and accelerate decision-making across the drug development lifecycle.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 2.34 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 8.67 Billion CAGR from 2026-2035: 14%

Key AI in Clinical Trials Market Drivers

Increasing clinical trial activity is creating demand for technologies that can manage large datasets and improve operational efficiency. ClinicalTrials.gov data updated during 2024-2025 indicated more than 528,000 registered studies worldwide, including over 66,000 actively recruiting trials. This expanding volume is strengthening demand for AI-powered patient recruitment, clinical data management, remote monitoring, and real-world evidence solutions.

Regulatory adoption is also accelerating market development. In June 2025, the U.S. FDA launched "Elsa," a generative AI tool designed to support clinical protocol reviews, safety assessments, and scientific evaluations. The initiative demonstrates how AI can improve regulatory productivity and encourage broader integration across clinical trial planning and review processes.

In March 2025, the European Medicines Agency approved the AIM-NASH AI tool for use in clinical trials. The technology supports consistent assessment of liver disease severity, helping reduce variability and improve the validity of clinical evidence. Regulatory acceptance of validated AI tools is expected to strengthen confidence in applications involving standardized endpoints, electronic health records, and trial design optimization.

Strategic partnerships are further advancing adoption. In October 2025, AstraZeneca announced a USD 555 million collaboration focused on using AI-driven technologies to identify immunology drug targets and support therapeutic development. Such investments can improve candidate selection, accelerate early-stage research, and increase the efficiency of clinical pipelines.

Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook

Phase II represented approximately 45% of the market during the historical period, reflecting the need for data-intensive efficacy assessments and optimized patient selection. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies accounted for nearly 60%, supported by their substantial R&D expenditure and growing use of AI across clinical development.

Oncology held approximately 20% of the market and is expected to remain the leading application segment. Its position is supported by complex trial protocols, expanding biomarker-driven treatment pipelines, precision medicine investment, and demand for more effective patient stratification. Other major applications include neurological, cardiological, infectious, and immunological diseases.

North America accounted for approximately 49% of the historical market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, established pharmaceutical and technology companies, significant clinical research activity, and supportive regulatory initiatives. Europe is increasing its adoption of digital health and AI-enabled research platforms, while Asia Pacific is expected to record rapid growth due to large patient populations, expanding clinical trial activity, and rising healthcare technology investment. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also present opportunities as research infrastructure and digital capabilities develop.

Q1 2026 Geopolitical and Supply Chain Update

The report identifies the US-Israel-Iran conflict as a near-term operational risk for clinical research and pharmaceutical supply chains. Gulf supply disruption has contributed to an estimated 15-20% increase in costs for petrochemical-derived packaging materials, specialty film coatings, and pharmaceutical reagents. Air freight disruption has also increased costs and lead times for temperature-sensitive medical products.

Clinical trial activity at some Middle Eastern investigator sites has been interrupted, potentially affecting recruitment, monitoring, data collection, and regulatory submission schedules. In Iran, damage to healthcare facilities, sanctions, power outages, workforce displacement, and shortages of medical supplies have intensified access constraints. In Israel, hospitals have prioritized emergency care, while parts of the biopharmaceutical research sector continue operating under challenging conditions.

Governments and healthcare authorities should strengthen pharmaceutical supply chain resilience, diversify sourcing for APIs and packaging materials, and consider expedited regulatory pathways where continuity of care is threatened. Procurement teams should evaluate 90-day safety stock requirements, reduce dependence on single-source suppliers, and secure alternative cold-chain routes through non-conflict-zone logistics hubs.

Competitive Landscape

Leading participants include Unlearn.ai, Inc., Saama, Antidote Technologies, Inc., Phesi, Deep6.ai, Innoplexus, Intelligencia AI, Median Technologies, and Consilx. Competition centers on patient recruitment, clinical data analytics, protocol optimization, predictive modeling, automation, and trial simulation.



Unlearn.ai, Inc. develops digital twin-based clinical trial technology. In December 2024, the company reported USD 50 million in Series C funding, new product development, and expanded strategic partnerships.

Saama provides AI-driven clinical analytics and workflow solutions. In September 2025, it introduced modular Clinical AI Agents to improve automation and adaptability across clinical operations.

Antidote Technologies, Inc. applies data-driven matching capabilities to patient recruitment, supporting enrollment speed, accessibility, and diversity. Phesi provides clinical trial analytics and simulation through its Trial Accelerator platform. In December 2024, the company added a Patient Burden Score feature to support patient-centric protocol planning.

The long-term outlook for the AI in clinical trials market remains strong despite near-term geopolitical and logistics risks. Increasing trial volumes, regulatory validation, strategic investment, and demand for faster, more reliable clinical development are expected to sustain adoption through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Overview

3.1 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Historical Value 2019-2025

3.2 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Forecast Value 2026-2035

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Landscape*

5.1 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market: Developers Landscape

5.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

5.1.3 Analysis by Region

5.2 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market: Product Landscape

5.2.1 Analysis by Phase

5.2.2 Analysis by Application

6 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.2.1 Strengths

6.2.2 Weaknesses

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.4 Threats

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.3.1 Political

6.3.2 Economic

6.3.3 Social

6.3.4 Technological

6.3.5 Legal

6.3.6 Environment

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.5 Degree of Rivalry

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation 2019-2035

7.1 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035 by Phase

7.1.1 Market Overview

7.1.2 Phase I

7.1.3 Phase II

7.1.4 Phase III

7.2 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035 by Application

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Oncology

7.2.3 Neurology Diseases

7.2.4 Cardiological Diseases

7.2.5 Infectious Disease

7.2.6 Immunological Diseases

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035 by End User

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3.3 Academic and Research Institutes

7.3.4 Cancer Centers

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035 by Region

7.4.1 Market Overview

7.4.2 North America

7.4.3 Europe

7.4.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.5 Latin America

7.4.6 Middle East and Africa

8 North America AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035

8.1 Market by Phase

8.2 Market by Application

8.3 Market by End User

8.4 Market by Country

8.4.1 United States of America

8.4.2 Canada

9 Europe AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035

9.1 Market by Phase

9.2 Market by Application

9.3 Market by End User

9.4 Market by Country

9.4.1 United Kingdom

9.4.2 Germany

9.4.3 France

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Others

10 Asia Pacific AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035

10.1 Market by Phase

10.2 Market by Application

10.3 Market by End User

10.4 Market by Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 ASEAN

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Others

11 Latin America AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035

11.1 Market by Phase

11.2 Market by Application

11.3 Market by End User

11.4 Market by Country

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Argentina

11.4.3 Mexico

11.4.4 Others

12 Middle East and Africa AI in Clinical Trials Market 2019-2035

12.1 Market by Phase

12.2 Market by Application

12.3 Market by End User

12.4 Market by Country

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 United Arab Emirates

12.4.3 Nigeria

12.4.4 South Africa

12.4.5 Others

13 Patent Analysis

13.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

13.2 Analysis by Publication Year

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Patent Age

13.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

13.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

14 Grants Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Year

14.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

14.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

14.4 Analysis by Grant Application

14.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

14.6 Analysis by NIH Departments

14.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

15 Funding and Investment Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

15.2 Analysis by Drug Class of Funding

15.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

15.4 Analysis by Leading Players

15.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

15.6 Analysis by Geography

16 Strategic Initiatives

16.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

16.2 Analysis by Drug Class of Partnership

16.3 Analysis by Leading Players

16.4 Analysis by Geography

17 Supplier Landscape

17.1 Market Share Analysis, By Region (Top 5 Companies)

17.1.1 Market Share Analysis: Global

17.1.2 Market Share Analysis: North America

17.1.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe

17.1.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific

17.1.5 Market Share Analysis: Others

17.2 Company Profile Framework

17.2.1 Financial Analysis

17.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.2.4 Company News and Development

17.2.5 Certifications

17.3 Unlearn.ai, Inc.

17.4 Saama

17.5 Antidote Technologies, Inc.

17.6 Phesi

17.7 Deep6.ai

17.8 Innoplexus

17.9 Intelligencia AI

17.10 Median Technologies

17.11 Consilx

18 Global AI in Clinical Trials Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

18.1 Overview

18.2 Potential Distributors

18.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

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