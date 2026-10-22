United Arab Emirates Food Products Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast 2026-2035 USD 38 Billion Opportunity Driven By Food-Tech And Digital Commerce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Arab Emirates Food Products Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The United Arab Emirates Food Products Market was valued at USD 22.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 38.0 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%, according to the report. Growth is supported by population diversity, high per-capita food expenditure, tourism, foodservice expansion, digital commerce, and government investment in domestic food production.

As a leading Middle East food trade hub with a population representing more than 200 nationalities, the UAE supports demand across packaged foods, fresh produce, meat and seafood, dairy, confectionery, bakery products, ready meals, and specialty food ingredients. More than 88% of national food requirements are imported, making supply chain resilience, food security, cold chain infrastructure, and international sourcing central to market development.

Key UAE Food Products Market Trends



Food security investment: The National Food Security Strategy 2051 is accelerating investment in vertical farming, aquaculture, controlled environment agriculture, food processing, and post-harvest infrastructure. Silal manages more than 40 local farms and related facilities, while Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi is attracting food manufacturing and processing businesses.

Plant-based food growth: Plant-based meat, dairy alternatives, and vegan-certified products represent the fastest-growing sub-category, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 15%. Health awareness, sustainability priorities, and expatriate dietary preferences are encouraging retailers and foodservice operators to expand plant-based offerings.

Food-tech innovation: Dubai Food Tech Valley, KIZAD, and other economic zones are supporting vertical farming, alternative protein production, precision fermentation, and technology-led food manufacturing. Government support is strengthening domestic production capacity and encouraging international food-tech companies to establish UAE operations.

Digital grocery adoption: E-commerce and quick commerce platforms account for approximately 18% of food retail sales. Talabat Mart, Noon Grocery, InstaShop, and Carrefour Now have expanded rapid delivery services across major urban centres, influencing packaging formats, inventory planning, demand forecasting, and last-mile distribution. Private-label expansion: Food inflation and value-seeking consumer behaviour are increasing demand for retailer-own-brand products. LuLu, Carrefour, and Spinneys are expanding private-label portfolios across ambient grocery, fresh food, and convenience categories.

Market Segmentation Insights

Meat and seafood represent the largest product category by value, supported by strong protein consumption and high consumer expenditure. Dairy is the second-largest segment, with Almarai, Al Ain Dairy, and Danone maintaining significant market positions. Confectionery and bakery products benefit from tourism, gifting culture, and modern retail expansion, while ready meals and processed foods are gaining share among urban professionals and digital delivery customers.

Animal-based products account for approximately 75% of total food expenditure. However, plant-based products are gaining visibility among premium urban consumers and early adopters. Retailers are allocating more space to alternative proteins, while restaurants are adding vegan and flexitarian menu options.

Modern retail, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, captures approximately 45% of consumer food spending. HoReCa and foodservice account for approximately 35%, underpinned by frequent dining out, new hotel openings, international tourism, and more than 7,500 restaurants in Dubai. The remaining market includes e-commerce, quick commerce, and other distribution channels.

Tourism and Foodservice Demand

Dubai welcomed 17.15 million international visitors in 2024, while Abu Dhabi continued to expand its tourism and hospitality offering. Michelin-starred restaurants, celebrity chef concepts, international QSR chains, casual dining venues, and street food operators contribute to broad institutional demand across fresh, frozen, ambient, and foodservice-format products. Continued development at EXPO City Dubai also supports high-footfall food consumption.

Halal Certification and Export Opportunities

Halal certification remains a mandatory competitive requirement across UAE food categories. The UAE Halal mark is recognised in more than 60 export markets, supporting re-export and international growth opportunities for compliant manufacturers. Jebel Ali Port further strengthens the UAE's position as a regional distribution centre serving domestic consumers and wider Middle East, Africa, and Asian markets.

Recent Industry Developments



LuLu Hypermarkets accelerated private-label development across more than 400 SKUs during 2024-2025, including its Simply and Freshly brands.

Almarai increased UAE investment in chilled distribution centres and broadened its portfolio with plant-based extensions. Dubai Food Tech Valley expanded its ecosystem of vertical farming, alternative protein, and precision fermentation businesses, supported by USD 272 million in government funding for food security innovation projects.

Competitive Landscape

The UAE food products market includes global companies such as Nestle, Mars, Unilever, and Danone; GCC leaders including Almarai and Savola; and UAE-based businesses such as LuLu Group, Global Food Industries, Freshly Frozen Foods, and Emirates National Food. Competition varies by category and channel, with halal certification, cold chain capability, product innovation, pricing, and retail distribution serving as key market differentiators.

The report identifies sustained opportunities for food manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, retailers, logistics providers, food-tech companies, and investors. Domestic production incentives, tourism growth, digital retail adoption, and demand for convenient, health-focused, and plant-based products are expected to shape the UAE food products market through 2035.

Key Topics Covered:

United Arab Emirates Food Products Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary



GDP Outlook



GDP Per Capita Growth



Inflation Trends



Democracy Index



Gross Public Debt Ratios



Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



Population Outlook



Urbanisation Trends



Country Risk Profiles



Country Risk

Business Climate

Middle East and Africa Food Products Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United Arab Emirates Food Products Market Analysis



Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

United Arab Emirates Food Products Market by Product Type



Meat and Seafood

Dairy Products

Confectionery

Bakery

Others

Historical Trends by Product Type (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Product Type (2026-2033)

United Arab Emirates Food Products Market by Source



Animal-Based

Plant-Based

Others

Historical Trends by Source (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Source (2026-2033)

United Arab Emirates Food Products Market by Distribution Channel



HoReCa/Foodservice

Retail

Online

Others

Historical Trends by Distribution Channel (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Distribution Channel (2026-2033)

United Arab Emirates Food Products Market by Region



Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Sharjah

Others

Historical Trends by Region (2018-2025) Forecast Trends by Region (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key United Arab Emirates Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



BRF S.A. (Brazil)



Almarai Co. (Saudi Arabia)



The Savola Group (Saudi Arabia)



Mars Incorporated (United States)



Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)



LuLu Hypermarkets (United Arab Emirates)



Global Food Industries, LLC (United Arab Emirates)



Freshly Frozen Foods Company LLC (United Arab Emirates)



Emirates National Food Co. LLC (United Arab Emirates)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

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