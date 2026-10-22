Global E-Prescribing Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast, 2026-2035 Cloud Adoption And Asia Pacific Digitization Drive 23% CAGR And A USD 26.16 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "E-Prescribing Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The global e-prescribing market was valued at USD 3.30 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.16 Billion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.00% during the 2026-2035 forecast period, supported by growing demand for digital health solutions, improved medication safety, and more efficient clinical workflows.

Favourable government initiatives and incentive programmes are encouraging healthcare providers to replace paper-based prescribing processes with integrated digital platforms. Market growth is also being supported by the need to reduce medication errors, address fraud and abuse involving controlled substances, strengthen prescription monitoring, and control rising healthcare costs.

Latest E-Prescribing Market Developments in 2026

April 2026: Tripura Expands E-Prescriptions Across Public Healthcare Facilities

On April 2, 2026, Tripura Star News reported that the Tripura government had introduced an Integrated Health Management Information System across district, sub-divisional, and rural hospitals, as well as primary health centres. The initiative includes e-prescriptions, ABHA-linked health records, and enhanced tele-consultation services.

The deployment expands India's digital prescribing infrastructure under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It also highlights growing public-sector demand for interoperable healthcare technology and creates opportunities for e-prescribing platform providers seeking to strengthen their presence in emerging Asian healthcare markets.

March 2026: Sussex Emergency Department Implements Electronic Prescribing

Digital Health reported on March 12, 2026, that Princess Royal Hospital in Sussex had launched electronic observations and prescribing within its emergency department. The system replaces paper-based charts and medication records as part of a £100 million digital transformation programme.

The deployment reflects the continued adoption of electronic prescribing and medicines administration systems across NHS secondary care. It also demonstrates increasing demand for hospital-grade e-prescribing solutions designed to improve patient safety, clinical oversight, and medication management throughout the United Kingdom.

E-Prescribing Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 3.30 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 26.16 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 23.00%

Global E-Prescribing Market Segmentation

The report segments the market by product, delivery mode, usability, end user, and region.

Asia Pacific Offers Significant Market Opportunities

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Healthcare organisations across the region are accelerating digitisation to streamline workflows, improve patient safety, strengthen data connectivity, and expand access to coordinated care. Government-backed digital health programmes in developing economies are expected to generate substantial revenue opportunities for technology vendors, particularly those offering interoperable and scalable e-prescribing platforms.

Despite the positive outlook, high deployment costs may limit adoption among smaller healthcare organisations. Resistance to new technologies, data security concerns, system integration requirements, and workflow disruption could also restrain e-prescribing market growth. Vendors that provide secure implementation, effective training, and compatibility with existing healthcare infrastructure are likely to be better positioned to address these challenges.

Competitive Landscape

The global e-prescribing market includes established healthcare technology companies and specialist prescription network providers. The report evaluates competitive positioning, operational capabilities, strategic developments, mergers and acquisitions, and market expansion initiatives involving the following key participants:



General Electric Company

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Drfirst, Inc.

Surescripts Others

The report also provides a SWOT analysis and an assessment based on Porter's Five Forces model, offering insight into competitive intensity, supplier and buyer influence, potential market entrants, and the availability of alternative solutions.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Global E-Prescribing Market Overview

3.1 Global E-Prescribing Market Historical Value (2019-2025)

3.2 Global E-Prescribing Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)

4 Global E-Prescribing Market Landscape

4.1 Global E-Prescribing Developers Landscape

4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3 Analysis by Region

4.2 Global E-Prescribing Product Landscape

4.2.1 Analysis by Product

4.2.2 Analysis by Delivery Mode

4.2.3 Analysis by Usability

4.2.4 Analysis by End User

5 Global E-Prescribing Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.4 Key Demand Indicators

5.5 Key Price Indicators

5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global E-Prescribing Market Segmentation

6.1 Global E-Prescribing Market by Product

6.1.1 Market Overview

6.1.2 Solutions

6.1.2.1 Integrated Solutions

6.1.2.2 Standalone Solutions

6.1.3 Hardware

6.1.4 Services

6.1.4.1 Support and Maintenance Services

6.1.4.2 Implementation Services

6.1.4.3 Network Services

6.1.4.4 Training and Education Services

6.2 Global E-Prescribing Market by Delivery Mode

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Web Based

6.2.3 Cloud Based

6.2.4 On-Premises/Licensed Based

6.3 Global E-Prescribing Market by Usability

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Handheld Device

6.3.3 Computer Based Device

6.4 Global E-Prescribing Market by End User

6.4.1 Market Overview

6.4.2 Hospitals

6.4.3 Office Based Physicians

6.4.4 Pharmacies

6.5 Global E-Prescribing Market by Region

6.5.1 Market Overview

6.5.2 North America

6.5.3 Europe

6.5.4 Asia Pacific

6.5.5 Latin America

6.5.6 Middle East and Africa

7 North America E-Prescribing Market

7.1 Market Share by Country

7.2 United States of America

7.3 Canada

8 Europe E-Prescribing Market

8.1 Market Share by Country

8.2 United Kingdom

8.3 Germany

8.4 France

8.5 Italy

8.6 Others

9 Asia Pacific E-Prescribing Market

9.1 Market Share by Country

9.2 China

9.3 Japan

9.4 India

9.5 ASEAN

9.6 Australia

9.7 Others

10 Latin America E-Prescribing Market

10.1 Market Share by Country

10.2 Brazil

10.3 Argentina

10.4 Mexico

10.5 Others

11 Middle East and Africa E-Prescribing Market

11.1 Market Share by Country

11.2 Saudi Arabia

11.3 United Arab Emirates

11.4 Nigeria

11.5 South Africa

11.6 Others

12 Patent Analysis

12.1 Analysis by Type of Patent

12.2 Analysis by Publication year

12.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

12.4 Analysis by Patent Age

12.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

12.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

12.7 Analysis by Key Players

13 Grants Analysis

13.1 Analysis by year

13.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded

13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

13.4 Analysis by Grant Application

13.5 Analysis by Funding Institute

13.6 Analysis by NIH Departments

13.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization

14 Funding Analysis

14.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

14.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

14.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

14.4 Analysis by Leading Players

14.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

14.6 Analysis by Geography

15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

15.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

15.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership

15.3 Analysis by Leading Players

15.4 Analysis by Geography

16 Regulatory Framework

16.1 Regulatory Overview

16.1.1 US FDA

16.1.2 EU EMA

16.1.3 INDIA CDSCO

16.1.4 JAPAN PMDA

16.1.5 Others

17 Supplier Landscape

17.1 Epic Systems Corporation

17.1.1 Financial Analysis

17.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.1.5 Certifications

17.2 Cerner Corporation

17.2.1 Financial Analysis

17.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2.5 Certifications

17.3 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

17.3.1 Financial Analysis

17.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.3.5 Certifications

17.4 NXGN Management, LLC

17.4.1 Financial Analysis

17.4.2 Financial Portfolio

17.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.4.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.4.5 Certifications

17.5 athenahealth, Inc.

17.5.1 Financial Analysis

17.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.5.5 Certifications

17.6 Henry Schein One, Inc.

17.6.1 Financial Analysis

17.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.6.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.6.5 Certifications

17.7 DrFirst.com, Inc.

17.7.1 Financial Analysis

17.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.7.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.7.5 Certifications

17.8 Mckesson Corporation

17.8.1 Financial Analysis

17.8.2 Product Portfolio

17.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.8.5 Certifications

17.9 Change Healthcare

17.9.1 Financial Analysis

17.9.2 Product Portfolio

17.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.9.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.9.5 Certifications

17.10 Surescripts

17.10.1 Financial Analysis

17.10.2 Product Portfolio

17.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.10.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.10.5 Certifications

17.11 Practice Fusion, Inc.

17.11.1 Financial Analysis

17.11.2 Product Portfolio

17.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.11.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.11.5 Certifications

17.12 Networking Technology, Inc. (Rxnt)

17.12.1 Financial Analysis

17.12.2 Product Portfolio

17.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

17.12.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.12.5 Certifications

18 Global E-Prescribing Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

18.1 Overview

18.2 Potential Distributors

18.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment

19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

20.1 Very Small Companies

20.2 Small Companies

20.3 Mid-Sized Companies

20.4 Large Companies

20.5 Very Large Companies

21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

21.1 Government Funded

21.2 Private Insurance

21.3 Out-of-Pocket

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