Global E-Prescribing Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast, 2026-2035 Cloud Adoption And Asia Pacific Digitization Drive 23% CAGR And A USD 26.16 Billion Opportunity
The global e-prescribing market was valued at USD 3.30 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.16 Billion by 2035. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.00% during the 2026-2035 forecast period, supported by growing demand for digital health solutions, improved medication safety, and more efficient clinical workflows.
Favourable government initiatives and incentive programmes are encouraging healthcare providers to replace paper-based prescribing processes with integrated digital platforms. Market growth is also being supported by the need to reduce medication errors, address fraud and abuse involving controlled substances, strengthen prescription monitoring, and control rising healthcare costs.
Latest E-Prescribing Market Developments in 2026
April 2026: Tripura Expands E-Prescriptions Across Public Healthcare Facilities
On April 2, 2026, Tripura Star News reported that the Tripura government had introduced an Integrated Health Management Information System across district, sub-divisional, and rural hospitals, as well as primary health centres. The initiative includes e-prescriptions, ABHA-linked health records, and enhanced tele-consultation services.
The deployment expands India's digital prescribing infrastructure under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It also highlights growing public-sector demand for interoperable healthcare technology and creates opportunities for e-prescribing platform providers seeking to strengthen their presence in emerging Asian healthcare markets.
March 2026: Sussex Emergency Department Implements Electronic Prescribing
Digital Health reported on March 12, 2026, that Princess Royal Hospital in Sussex had launched electronic observations and prescribing within its emergency department. The system replaces paper-based charts and medication records as part of a £100 million digital transformation programme.
The deployment reflects the continued adoption of electronic prescribing and medicines administration systems across NHS secondary care. It also demonstrates increasing demand for hospital-grade e-prescribing solutions designed to improve patient safety, clinical oversight, and medication management throughout the United Kingdom.
E-Prescribing Market Size and Forecast
- Market size in 2025: USD 3.30 Billion Projected market size in 2035: USD 26.16 Billion Forecast CAGR from 2026 to 2035: 23.00%
Global E-Prescribing Market Segmentation
The report segments the market by product, delivery mode, usability, end user, and region.
Asia Pacific Offers Significant Market Opportunities
Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Healthcare organisations across the region are accelerating digitisation to streamline workflows, improve patient safety, strengthen data connectivity, and expand access to coordinated care. Government-backed digital health programmes in developing economies are expected to generate substantial revenue opportunities for technology vendors, particularly those offering interoperable and scalable e-prescribing platforms.
Despite the positive outlook, high deployment costs may limit adoption among smaller healthcare organisations. Resistance to new technologies, data security concerns, system integration requirements, and workflow disruption could also restrain e-prescribing market growth. Vendors that provide secure implementation, effective training, and compatibility with existing healthcare infrastructure are likely to be better positioned to address these challenges.
Competitive Landscape
The global e-prescribing market includes established healthcare technology companies and specialist prescription network providers. The report evaluates competitive positioning, operational capabilities, strategic developments, mergers and acquisitions, and market expansion initiatives involving the following key participants:
- General Electric Company Epic Systems Corporation Cerner Corporation Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. NextGen Healthcare Inc. Athenahealth, Inc. Henry Schein, Inc. Drfirst, Inc. Surescripts Others
The report also provides a SWOT analysis and an assessment based on Porter's Five Forces model, offering insight into competitive intensity, supplier and buyer influence, potential market entrants, and the availability of alternative solutions.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Global E-Prescribing Market Overview
3.1 Global E-Prescribing Market Historical Value (2019-2025)
3.2 Global E-Prescribing Market Forecast Value (2026-2035)
4 Global E-Prescribing Market Landscape
4.1 Global E-Prescribing Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Global E-Prescribing Product Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Product
4.2.2 Analysis by Delivery Mode
4.2.3 Analysis by Usability
4.2.4 Analysis by End User
5 Global E-Prescribing Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4 Key Demand Indicators
5.5 Key Price Indicators
5.6 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
6 Global E-Prescribing Market Segmentation
6.1 Global E-Prescribing Market by Product
6.1.1 Market Overview
6.1.2 Solutions
6.1.2.1 Integrated Solutions
6.1.2.2 Standalone Solutions
6.1.3 Hardware
6.1.4 Services
6.1.4.1 Support and Maintenance Services
6.1.4.2 Implementation Services
6.1.4.3 Network Services
6.1.4.4 Training and Education Services
6.2 Global E-Prescribing Market by Delivery Mode
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Web Based
6.2.3 Cloud Based
6.2.4 On-Premises/Licensed Based
6.3 Global E-Prescribing Market by Usability
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Handheld Device
6.3.3 Computer Based Device
6.4 Global E-Prescribing Market by End User
6.4.1 Market Overview
6.4.2 Hospitals
6.4.3 Office Based Physicians
6.4.4 Pharmacies
6.5 Global E-Prescribing Market by Region
6.5.1 Market Overview
6.5.2 North America
6.5.3 Europe
6.5.4 Asia Pacific
6.5.5 Latin America
6.5.6 Middle East and Africa
7 North America E-Prescribing Market
7.1 Market Share by Country
7.2 United States of America
7.3 Canada
8 Europe E-Prescribing Market
8.1 Market Share by Country
8.2 United Kingdom
8.3 Germany
8.4 France
8.5 Italy
8.6 Others
9 Asia Pacific E-Prescribing Market
9.1 Market Share by Country
9.2 China
9.3 Japan
9.4 India
9.5 ASEAN
9.6 Australia
9.7 Others
10 Latin America E-Prescribing Market
10.1 Market Share by Country
10.2 Brazil
10.3 Argentina
10.4 Mexico
10.5 Others
11 Middle East and Africa E-Prescribing Market
11.1 Market Share by Country
11.2 Saudi Arabia
11.3 United Arab Emirates
11.4 Nigeria
11.5 South Africa
11.6 Others
12 Patent Analysis
12.1 Analysis by Type of Patent
12.2 Analysis by Publication year
12.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
12.4 Analysis by Patent Age
12.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis
12.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation
12.7 Analysis by Key Players
13 Grants Analysis
13.1 Analysis by year
13.2 Analysis by Amount Awarded
13.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority
13.4 Analysis by Grant Application
13.5 Analysis by Funding Institute
13.6 Analysis by NIH Departments
13.7 Analysis by Recipient Organization
14 Funding Analysis
14.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
14.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
14.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
14.4 Analysis by Leading Players
14.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
14.6 Analysis by Geography
15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis
15.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
15.2 Analysis by Type of Partnership
15.3 Analysis by Leading Players
15.4 Analysis by Geography
16 Regulatory Framework
16.1 Regulatory Overview
16.1.1 US FDA
16.1.2 EU EMA
16.1.3 INDIA CDSCO
16.1.4 JAPAN PMDA
16.1.5 Others
17 Supplier Landscape
17.1 Epic Systems Corporation
17.1.1 Financial Analysis
17.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.1.5 Certifications
17.2 Cerner Corporation
17.2.1 Financial Analysis
17.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.2.5 Certifications
17.3 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
17.3.1 Financial Analysis
17.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.3.5 Certifications
17.4 NXGN Management, LLC
17.4.1 Financial Analysis
17.4.2 Financial Portfolio
17.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.4.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.4.5 Certifications
17.5 athenahealth, Inc.
17.5.1 Financial Analysis
17.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.5.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.5.5 Certifications
17.6 Henry Schein One, Inc.
17.6.1 Financial Analysis
17.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.6.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.6.5 Certifications
17.7 DrFirst.com, Inc.
17.7.1 Financial Analysis
17.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.7.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.7.5 Certifications
17.8 Mckesson Corporation
17.8.1 Financial Analysis
17.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.8.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.8.5 Certifications
17.9 Change Healthcare
17.9.1 Financial Analysis
17.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.9.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.9.5 Certifications
17.10 Surescripts
17.10.1 Financial Analysis
17.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.10.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.10.5 Certifications
17.11 Practice Fusion, Inc.
17.11.1 Financial Analysis
17.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.11.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.11.5 Certifications
17.12 Networking Technology, Inc. (Rxnt)
17.12.1 Financial Analysis
17.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
17.12.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.12.5 Certifications
18 Global E-Prescribing Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
18.1 Overview
18.2 Potential Distributors
18.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)
20.1 Very Small Companies
20.2 Small Companies
20.3 Mid-Sized Companies
20.4 Large Companies
20.5 Very Large Companies
21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)
21.1 Government Funded
21.2 Private Insurance
21.3 Out-of-Pocket
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment