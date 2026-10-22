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Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Robotics And Homecare Innovation Drive 7.50% CAGR To USD 39.51 Billion


Date: 2026-10-22 10:17:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report: Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan geriatric healthcare products market reached USD 19.17 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2025-2034, reaching USD 39.51 Billion by 2034. Market expansion is being supported by Japan's rapidly aging population, high life expectancy, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for products that help older adults maintain mobility, independence, and quality of life.

Government support for senior health programs and investment in eldercare infrastructure are strengthening the market outlook. At the same time, advances in robotic assistance, home healthcare devices, rehabilitation equipment, artificial intelligence, and digital monitoring systems are transforming care delivery. These technologies are expected to improve clinical outcomes, expand access to home-based care, and support more efficient management of age-related conditions.

Key Market Insights

  • Mobility assistance aids are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
  • Chronic disease management held a significant application share during the historical period.
  • Powered devices are projected to record substantial growth through 2034.
  • The market is forecast to increase from USD 19.17 Billion in 2024 to USD 39.51 Billion by 2034.

Chronic Disease Burden Supports Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among older adults is a major driver of Japan geriatric healthcare products market growth. According to GBD 2021, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias accounted for 135.3 deaths per 100,000 people in Japan. Stroke accounted for 114.9 deaths per 100,000, while ischemic heart disease accounted for 96.5 deaths per 100,000. These conditions are increasing demand for monitoring devices, mobility products, rehabilitation equipment, assistive care solutions, and nutritional support.

As the elderly population expands, healthcare providers and families are placing greater emphasis on chronic disease management, early intervention, physical rehabilitation, and continuous monitoring. Homecare settings are also becoming increasingly important as patients seek convenient care options that reduce hospital visits and support independent living.

Robotics and Evidence-Based Care Shape Product Innovation

Advanced robotics and evidence-based rehabilitation are prominent trends influencing the market. In January 2025, MotusAcademyT, Minato Medical Science Co., Ltd., and Robotimize established a strategic alliance involving the VivantePlexusT framework. The collaboration combines technology, professional certification, and internationally accredited practices to strengthen rehabilitation and elderly care.

Robotic gait training, motor-assisted standing systems, and digitally supported rehabilitation platforms are creating new opportunities for healthcare providers. In July 2025, Sunrise Medical's acquisition of Made for Movement highlighted continued investment in robotic gait training and motor-assisted standing technologies. Such developments are expected to support the leadership of mobility assistance aids while improving treatment efficiency and patient outcomes.

Healthy Aging Initiatives Create New Opportunities

Japan's healthcare sector is increasing its focus on healthy aging, frailty prevention, and technologies that preserve functional independence. In October 2024, Johnson & Johnson Innovation launched the Japan Smart Healthy Aging QuickFire Challenge 2024 to encourage solutions addressing frailty and other age-related health concerns. Programs that combine research support, mentorship, and collaboration with healthcare institutions are likely to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of advanced geriatric healthcare products.

Market Segmentation Outlook

Products covered in the report include mobility assistance aids, assistive furniture, bathroom safety and assistive products, communication aids, monitoring devices, and other elderly care solutions. Mobility assistance aids include wheelchairs, patient mechanical lift handling equipment, mobility scooters, walkers & rollators, and crutches & canes. Monitoring products include glucometers, BP machines, EEG machines, and related devices.

Applications include chronic disease management, physical rehabilitation, assistive care, diagnostic and monitoring services, and mobility support. The technology categories comprise manual devices, powered devices, smart devices, and non-smart devices. Key end users include hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, rehabilitation facilities, nursing homes, and other care providers. Products are distributed through direct sales, online sales, and retail sales.

Competitive Landscape

Invacare Corporation supplies wheelchairs, mobility aids, and home and long-term care products designed around clinical requirements, reliability, cross-compatibility, and ease of maintenance. Its portfolio supports healthcare providers serving elderly and disabled populations.

Stryker Corporation offers mobility and rehabilitation solutions intended to help prevent functional decline among older hospital patients. Its assistive devices and walkers support structured mobility programs, daily activity, and patient independence.

3M Company provides healthcare and dental products for aging populations, including the 3MT PhotacT Fil Quick AplicapT Light-Cured Glass Ionomer Restorative. Its fluoride-releasing formulation and AplicapT delivery system support efficient restorative dental procedures.

Abbott contributes to geriatric nutrition through the Ensure portfolio, including Ensure Diabetes Care and Ensure High Protein. These products support muscle maintenance, energy metabolism, nutritional intake, and glycemic control among adults and older consumers.

Other companies operating in the Japan geriatric healthcare products market include B Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Cook Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Cardinal Health. Competitive activity is expected to center on product development, funding, partnerships, strategic acquisitions, and technology integration as companies respond to Japan's evolving eldercare requirements.

The report evaluates market size, growth prospects, segment performance, major trends, unmet needs, and competitive strategies. It also examines how collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and investment initiatives are influencing innovation and access across Japan's geriatric healthcare sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2025-2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.17 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $39.51 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5%
Regions Covered Japan


Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Key Assumptions
1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Overview
3.1 Asia Pacific Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Overview
3.1.1 Asia Pacific Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.1.2 Asia Pacific Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
3.2 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Overview
3.2.1 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Historical Value (2018-2024)
3.2.2 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Forecast Value (2025-2034)
4 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Landscape
4.1 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market: Developers Landscape
4.1.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.1.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.1.3 Analysis by Region
4.2 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market: Product Landscape
4.2.1 Analysis by Product
4.2.2 Analysis by Application
4.2.3 Analysis by Technology
5 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints
5.2 SWOT Analysis
5.2.1 Strengths
5.2.2 Weaknesses
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Threats
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political
5.3.2 Economic
5.3.3 Social
5.3.4 Technological
5.3.5 Legal
5.3.6 Environment
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Degree of Rivalry
5.5 Key Demand Indicators
5.6 Key Price Indicators
5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
6 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
6.1 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market (2018-2034) by Product
6.1.1 Mobility Assistance Aids
6.1.1.1 Wheelchairs
6.1.1.2 Patient Mechanical Lift Handling
6.1.1.3 Mobility Scooters
6.1.1.4 Walkers & Rollators
6.1.1.5 Crutches & Canes
6.1.1.6 Others
6.1.2 Assistive Furniture
6.1.2.1 Medical Beds
6.1.2.2 Riser Reclining Chairs
6.1.2.3 Door Openers
6.1.2.4 Railings & Bars
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Bathroom Safety and Assistive Products
6.1.3.1 Ostomy Products
6.1.3.2 Commodes Chair
6.1.3.3 Shower Chairs
6.1.3.4 Others
6.1.4 Communication Aids
6.1.4.1 Speech and Writing Therapy Devices
6.1.4.2 Hearing Aids
6.1.4.3 Vision and Reading Aids
6.1.5 Monitoring Devices
6.1.5.1 Glucometers
6.1.5.2 BP Machines
6.1.5.3 EEG Machines
6.1.5.4 Others
6.1.6 Others
6.2 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market (2018-2034) by Application
6.2.1 Chronic Disease Management
6.2.2 Physical Rehabilitation
6.2.3 Assistive Care
6.2.4 Diagnostic & Monitoring
6.2.5 Mobility Support
6.3 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market (2018-2034) by Technology
6.3.1 Manual Devices
6.3.2 Powered Devices
6.3.3 Smart Devices
6.3.4 Non-Smart Devices
6.4 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market (2018-2034) by End User
6.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics
6.4.2 Homecare Settings
6.4.3 Rehabilitation Facilities
6.4.4 Nursing Homes
6.4.5 Others
6.5 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market (2018-2034) by Distribution Channel
6.5.1 Direct Sales
6.5.2 Online Sales
6.5.3 Retail Sales
7 Regulatory Framework
8 Funding and Investment Analysis
8.1 Analysis by Funding Instances
8.2 Analysis by Type of Funding
8.3 Analysis by Funding Amount
8.4 Analysis by Leading Players
8.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
8.6 Analysis by Geography
9 Strategic Initiatives
9.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances
9.2 Analysis by Type of Initiatives
9.3 Analysis by Leading Players
9.4 Analysis by Geography
10 Supplier Landscape
10.1 Vendor Positioning Analysis
10.1.1 Key Vendors
10.1.2 Prospective Leaders
10.1.3 Niche Leaders
10.1.4 Disruptors
10.2 Market Share Analysis, By Country (Top 5 Companies)
10.3 Invacare Corporation
10.3.1 Financial Analysis
10.3.2 Product Portfolio
10.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.3.4 Company News and Developments
10.3.5 Certifications
10.4 Stryker Corporation
10.4.1 Financial Analysis
10.4.2 Product Portfolio
10.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.4.4 Company News and Developments
10.4.5 Certifications
10.5 3M Company
10.5.1 Financial Analysis
10.5.2 Product Portfolio
10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.5.4 Company News and Developments
10.5.5 Certifications
10.6 Abbott
10.6.1 Financial Analysis
10.6.2 Product Portfolio
10.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.6.4 Company News and Developments
10.6.5 Certifications
10.7 B Braun Melsungen AG
10.7.1 Financial Analysis
10.7.2 Product Portfolio
10.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.7.4 Company News and Developments
10.7.5 Certifications
10.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.8.1 Financial Analysis
10.8.2 Product Portfolio
10.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.8.4 Company News and Developments
10.8.5 Certifications
10.9 GE Healthcare
10.9.1 Financial Analysis
10.9.2 Product Portfolio
10.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.9.4 Company News and Developments
10.9.5 Certifications
10.10 Cook Medical
10.10.1 Financial Analysis
10.10.2 Product Portfolio
10.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.10.4 Company News and Developments
10.10.5 Certifications
10.11 Cardinal Health
10.11.1 Financial Analysis
10.11.2 Product Portfolio
10.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.11.4 Company News and Developments
10.11.5 Certifications
10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10.12.1 Financial Analysis
10.12.2 Product Portfolio
10.12.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
10.12.4 Company News and Developments
10.12.5 Certifications
11 Japan Geriatric Healthcare Products Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Potential Distributors
11.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment
12 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
For more information about this report visit

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