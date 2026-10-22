Postpartum Depression - Global Drug Pipeline Insights And Competitive Landscape, 2026 Novel Neuroplastogens And Long-Acting Therapies Unlock R&D And Licensing Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Postpartum Depression - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added tooffering.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global Postpartum Depression pipeline, covering 10+ companies and 10+ therapeutic candidates across clinical and nonclinical development. It evaluates pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration and molecule type, while also examining discontinued and inactive candidates.

Designed to support pharmaceutical companies, investors, researchers and healthcare stakeholders, the report combines clinical assessment with commercial intelligence. Individual drug profiles include mechanisms of action, clinical study activity, regulatory approvals where applicable, product development strategies, technologies, licensing agreements, collaborations, funding, designations, mergers and acquisitions.

Postpartum Depression Clinical Landscape

Postpartum depression affects approximately 15% of women following childbirth and can have substantial consequences for patients and their children. Common symptoms include depressed mood, loss of interest, sleep and appetite changes, feelings of worthlessness, impaired concentration, anxiety and suicidal ideation. Some patients may also experience psychotic symptoms, including delusions and hallucinations.

Research indicates that genetic, hormonal, psychological and social stress factors may contribute to the condition. Potential biological mechanisms involve reproductive hormones, the immunological system, lactogenic hormones and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis. Diagnosis generally requires at least five depressive symptoms to persist for a minimum of 2 weeks. Screening may be conducted 2 to 6 months after childbirth, frequently using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale.

Psychotherapy and antidepressant medications remain central to treatment. Psychosocial and psychological interventions are commonly used for mild to moderate peripartum depression, while combined psychotherapy and pharmacological treatment may be recommended for moderate to severe cases. Continuing unmet needs are encouraging companies and academic institutions to investigate faster-acting, durable and differentiated therapeutic approaches.

Postpartum Depression Emerging Drugs



RE-104: Reunion Neuroscience

RE-104 is a proprietary serotonergic neuroplastogen designed as a single-dose psychedelic treatment with rapid onset, shorter treatment duration and reproducible pharmacokinetics. Reunion Neuroscience is initially developing the candidate for Postpartum Depression and AjD. RE-104 is currently in Phase II clinical development for Postpartum Depression.

GH001: GH Research

GH001 is an inhaled formulation of mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) that acts as a potent serotonin 5-HT1A and 5-HT2A receptor agonist. The candidate is being investigated across treatment-resistant depression, bipolar II disorder and Postpartum Depression. GH001 is currently in Phase II development for Postpartum Depression. BRII-297: Brii Bio

BRII-297 is a first-of-its-kind long-acting injectable therapeutic candidate being developed for anxiety and depressive disorders. It acts as a gamma-aminobutyric acid A receptor positive allosteric modulator. BRII-297 is currently in Phase I clinical development for Postpartum Depression.

LPCN1154 is also identified among the key products shaping the Postpartum Depression drug pipeline. The report provides further product-level analysis, including pharmacological activity, trial progress and relevant corporate developments.

Postpartum Depression Therapeutic Assessment

The pipeline assessment covers candidates in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical and Discovery development, alongside discontinued and inactive programs. Reunion Neuroscience is among the companies with a candidate at the most advanced stage highlighted, with RE-104 in Phase II development.

Pipeline therapies are assessed across multiple routes of administration, including:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

The molecule type analysis includes recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers and gene therapies. Products are also categorized as Mono, Combination or Mono/Combination therapies, enabling a structured comparison of emerging Postpartum Depression treatment strategies.

Pipeline Development and Competitive Intelligence

The report reviews clinical development activity, therapeutic innovation and the competitive positioning of key Postpartum Depression companies. It examines Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations, licensing transactions, acquisitions, mergers, funding activity and regulatory designations associated with emerging drugs.

Key areas of analysis include pipeline product profiles, clinical trial status, therapeutic impact, unmet needs, novel technologies and strategies intended to address the limitations of existing treatments. The report also considers the number of products being developed by each company and the distribution of candidates across early-stage, mid-stage and late-stage development.

Key Companies and Products



GH Research - GH001

Reunion Neuroscience - RE-104

Lipocine - LPCN1154 Brii Biosciences Limited - BRII-297

With global coverage and detailed analysis of active and inactive assets, the report offers a consolidated view of Postpartum Depression market research, emerging therapies and pipeline development trends. Its findings can help stakeholders assess competitive opportunities, monitor clinical progress and identify potential areas for investment, licensing and strategic collaboration.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Postpartum Depression: Overview



Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Postpartum Depression- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

RE-104: Reunion Neuroscience



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

BRII-297: Brii Bio



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Postpartum Depression Key Companies

Postpartum Depression Key Products

Postpartum Depression- Unmet Needs

Postpartum Depression- Market Drivers and Barriers

Postpartum Depression- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Postpartum Depression Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GH Research

Reunion Neuroscience

Lipocine Brii Biosciences Limited

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900