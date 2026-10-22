Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURAVYU's Phase 3 LUCIA trial missed its primary endpoint and EYPT shares lost nearly 80% of their value in a single session. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of shareholders who may have legal rights arising from those losses

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares have lost roughly 80% after the Phase 3 LUCIA trial of DURAVYU missed its primary endpoint in wet AMD. If you lost money on EYPT, you may have the right to seek recovery, even if you have already sold your shares. Shareholders who suffered losses are encouraged to submit their loss details now to learn their rights.

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On October 15, 2025, EyePoint's offering materials told prospective buyers that net proceeds would be used "to advance clinical development of DURAVYU for wet AMD and DME." The same free writing prospectus projected a cash runway "into the fourth quarter of 2027, beyond anticipated Phase 3 wet AMD topline data for DURAVYU in 2026."

When the 2026 topline data arrived, DURAVYU did not achieve non-inferiority to on-label aflibercept in LUCIA. EyePoint has since concluded its wet AMD pivotal trials early. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether EyePoint may not have adequately disclosed information material to investors, and what rights affected EYPT shareholders may have.

Lost money on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals? Find out whether you may be entitled to a recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 |

Frequently Asked Questions About the EYPT Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether EyePoint Pharmaceuticals made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Phase 3 wet AMD development program for DURAVYU. The stock price declined sharply when the Company disclosed that the Phase 3 LUCIA trial missed its primary endpoint and that it would conclude its wet AMD pivotal trials early.

Q: When did EyePoint Pharmaceuticals allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do EYPT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EYPT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought EYPT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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