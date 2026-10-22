Coca-Cola Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Customer Data Is Exposed

Coca-Cola data breach - at a glance



Company: The Coca-Cola Company is a multinational beverage company that produces and distributes a wide range of drinks worldwide, including its signature Coca-Cola soda.

Reported: The company notified affected individuals and reported the incident to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about July 16, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: The Anubis ransomware group targeted Coca-Cola's Fairlife facilities, disrupting production and allegedly stealing 1 TB of confidential data. Coca-Cola confirmed the data was taken.

When: The exact date of the cyberattack has not been publicly confirmed at this time.

Who may be affected: Individuals who use Coca-Cola services may be affected.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

Coca-Cola's Fairlife facilities suffered a ransomware cyberattack that disrupted production, and the Anubis group claimed to have stolen 1 TB of confidential data. Coca-Cola confirmed that some data was taken, but it has not disclosed the exact details of the attack.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varied by individual. The information that may have been compromised has not been disclosed.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on Coca-Cola and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Coca-Cola incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. If credit monitoring was offered in your notice, consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.



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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.