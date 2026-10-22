Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, And Market Forecast - 2036 8% CAGR Fueled By Oral Serds, Adcs, And Targeted Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added tooffering.

The metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer market is projected to expand from approximately USD 14.00 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of nearly 8% during 2026-2036. Growth across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan is being supported by a rising patient population, sustained use of endocrine therapy, broader adoption of targeted treatments, and continued development of next-generation therapies.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer epidemiology, treatment practices, market size, therapy uptake, pricing, reimbursement, competitive dynamics, and clinical development from 2022-2036. It also evaluates market access, patient burden, unmet medical needs, revenue potential, peak patient share, and strategic opportunities across the 7MM.

Market and Epidemiology Highlights



The total incident population of HR+/HER2- breast cancer across the 7MM reached nearly 486,000 cases in 2025 and is expected to increase during 2026-2036.

The United States recorded approximately 57,000 metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer cases in 2025.

People aged 60-79 years represented nearly 48% of HR+/HER2- breast cancer cases in the United States in 2025.

Germany reported approximately 50,500 incident cases in 2025, the highest total among EU4 and the UK, while Spain recorded the lowest.

The United States represented the largest 7MM market, valued at approximately USD 10.00 billion in 2025. IBRANCE generated approximately USD 3.90 billion in 2025. VERZENIO is expected to capture the largest market share by 2036, followed by IBRANCE.

Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer Treatment Landscape

Endocrine therapy remains central to the management of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. FASLODEX continues to hold an established position, although its bioavailability and administration profile have created opportunities for oral next-generation selective estrogen receptor degraders. These emerging agents are being evaluated across first-line and second-line settings, including tumors with ESR1 mutations and disease progressing after CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy.

CDK4/6 inhibitors, including palbociclib, ribociclib, and abemaciclib, remain dominant targeted therapies because of their demonstrated progression-free survival benefits. IBRANCE retains a significant commercial position due to its first-mover advantage, while KISQALI is recommended by the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology as the only Category 1 preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor for first-line treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer when combined with an aromatase inhibitor.

ORSERDU is specifically indicated for ER+, HER2- advanced breast cancer with ESR1 mutations following endocrine therapy. Additional treatment classes shaping the market include AKT inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, SERMs, PI3K inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, and TROP-2 targeting Antibody-Drug Conjugates. ENHERTU and TRODELVY have also expanded treatment options for eligible patients after prior therapy.

The key unmet needs remain endocrine resistance, limited durability of response, uncertainty regarding treatment sequencing, and restricted options following progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors. These gaps are increasing demand for biomarker-directed strategies, oral SERDs, novel combinations, and Antibody-Drug Conjugates.

Approved Therapies and Clinical Developments

KISQALI is approved in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy and with fulvestrant as initial therapy or after endocrine therapy progression in eligible adults. In October 2025, Novartis reported five-year findings from the Phase III NATALEE trial. KISQALI plus endocrine therapy reduced the risk of recurrence by 28.4% compared with endocrine therapy alone in patients with high-risk stage II and III HR+/HER2- early breast cancer.

VERZENIO is approved in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women with HR+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The NCCN also recommends consideration of two years of VERZENIO with endocrine therapy as a Category 1 adjuvant treatment option for eligible patients.

The late-stage metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer pipeline includes vepdegestrant, palazestrant, giredestrant, camizestrant, imlunestrant, lasofoxifene, capivasertib, inavolisib, enobosarm, samuraciclib, lerociclib, SFX-01, endoxifen, and KEYTRUDA. Programs targeting HER2 Low disease include datopotamab deruxtecan, DB1303, and eftilagimod alpha in various combinations.

Vepdegestrant is being developed by Arvinas and Pfizer for ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The program is in Phase III development, has received Fast Track designation, and has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 5, 2026. In September 2025, Arvinas and Pfizer announced plans to select a third party for commercialization and potential further development.

Olema Pharmaceuticals is evaluating palazestrant in combination with ribociclib. Updated Phase Ib/II findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2025, while the Phase III OPERA-02 trial is assessing the combination in frontline ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Competitive Landscape and Market Access

Companies active in the metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer market include Roche, AstraZeneca / Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Veru Pharma, Arvinas, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Celcuity, DualityBio/ BioNtech, Merck, Immutep, Atossa Therapeutics, Velos Bio/ Merck, and Evgen Pharma.

Reimbursement, cost-effectiveness, and patient affordability will continue to influence market access. In the United States, Novartis offers eligible patients support through programs covering PIQRAY, KISQALI, FEMARA, and related prescriptions. These programs include insurance verification, free treatment supply, and copay assistance, subject to eligibility requirements and restrictions for patients enrolled in federal or state healthcare programs.

Pricing remains an important determinant of adoption. ORSERDU, administered orally at 345 mg once daily with food, has an estimated annual treatment cost of approximately USD 183,773. The report assesses approved therapy pricing, relevant analogues for emerging products, out-of-pocket costs, reimbursement conditions, and the effect of pricing on adherence and long-term uptake.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report combines epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting with clinical, commercial, and qualitative analysis. It includes SWOT and conjoint analysis, patient journey assessment, treatment preferences, therapy ranking, drug uptake projections, and market attractiveness across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Insights from more than 10 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts support the assessment of emerging therapies, prescribing patterns, patient adherence, accessibility, treatment switching, and pipeline priorities. Contributors include experts associated with organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Iwate Medical University.

The findings can support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and other stakeholders in evaluating metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer market opportunities, refining clinical development plans, prioritizing pipeline assets, preparing market access strategies, and anticipating competitive changes through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Conferences and Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions and Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis in 7MM (by Phase)

6.2. Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer by Line of Therapies in 7MM (2025)

6.3. Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer by Line of Therapies in 7MM (2036)

7. Disease Background and Overview of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types of Breast Cancer

7.2.1. Subtypes of Breast Cancer

7.2.2. Molecular Subtypes of Breast Cancer

7.3. Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

7.3.1. Estrogen Receptor

7.3.2. Estrogen Receptor 1 Mutations

7.4. Metabolic Pathway of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

7.4.1. Role of Estrogen Receptor Alpha (ERa) in Regulating Breast Cancer Metabolism

7.5. Symptoms of HR-Positive Breast Cancer

7.6. Risk Factors of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

7.7. Characterization of HER2-low Breast Cancers

7.7.1. Biology of HER2-low Breast Cancer

7.8. Diagnosis of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

7.9. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.9.1. Estrogen and Progesterone Receptor Testing in Breast Cancer: ASCO/CAP Guideline Update 2020

7.9.2. Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Testing in Breast Cancer: American Society of Clinical Oncology/College of American Pathologists Clinical Practice Guideline Focused Update

8. Treatment of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

8.1. Treatment Algorithm of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8.2.1. ASCO: American Society of Clinical Oncology

8.2.2. NCCN Guidelines

8.2.3. Pan-Asian Adapted ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Diagnosis, Staging, and Treatment of Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer

8.2.4. The Japanese Breast Cancer Society Clinical Practice Guidelines for Systemic Treatment of Breast Cancer

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Incident Cases of Breast Cancer in the 7MM

9.4. Total Incident Cases of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the 7MM

9.5. The United States

9.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Breast Cancer in the United States

9.5.2. Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the United States

9.5.3. Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer Cases by Menopausal Status in the United States

9.5.4. Stage-specific Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the United States

9.5.5. Age-specific Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the United States

9.5.6. Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the United States

9.6. EU4 and the UK

9.6.1. Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.6.2. Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.6.3. Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer Cases by Menopausal Status in EU4 and the UK

9.6.4. Stage-specific Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.6.5. Age-specific Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.6.6. Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.7. Japan

9.7.1. Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in Japan

9.7.2. Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Japan

9.7.3. Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer Cases by Menopausal Status in Japan

9.7.4. Stage-specific Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Japan

9.7.5. Age-specific Incidence of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Japan

9.7.6. Line-wise Metastatic Cases of HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

11. Marketed Drugs

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

11.2. KISQALI (ribociclib; LEE011): Novartis

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activity

11.2.4. Clinical Development

11.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.6. Product Profile

11.3. PIQRAY (alpelisib; BYL719): Novartis

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Clinical Development

11.3.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.6. Product Profile

11.4. VERZENIO (abemaciclib): Eli Lilly

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.4.3. Other Development Activities

11.4.4. Clinical Development

11.4.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.4.6. Product Profile

11.5. IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer

11.5.1. Product Description

11.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.5.3. Other Development Activities

11.5.4. Clinical Development

11.5.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.5.6. Product Profile

11.6. LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca

11.6.1. Product Description

11.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.6.4. Clinical Development

11.6.5. Safety and efficacy

11.6.6. Product Profile

11.7. TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy): Gilead Sciences

11.7.1. Product Description

11.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.7.3. Clinical Development

11.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.7.5. Product Profile

11.8. ORSERDU (elacestrant): Stemline Therapeutics (Menarini Group)

11.8.1. Product Description

11.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.8.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.8.4. Clinical Development

11.8.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.8.6. Product Profile

11.9. ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca

11.9.1. Product Description

11.9.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.9.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.9.4. Clinical Development

11.9.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.9.6. Product Profile

11.10. AFINITOR (everolimus): Novartis

11.10.1. Product Description

11.10.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.10.3. Other Development Activities

11.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.10.5. Product Profile

11.11. FASLODEX (fulvestrant) Injection: AstraZeneca

11.11.1. Product Description

11.11.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.11.3. Other Development Activities

11.11.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.11.5. Product Profile

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

12.2. KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.3. ARV-471 (vepdegestrant): Arvinas

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.4. OP1250 (palazestrant): Olema Pharmaceuticals

12.4.1. Product Description

12.4.2. Other developmental Activities

12.4.3. Clinical development

12.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.5. Gedatolisib: Celcuity

12.5.1. Product Description

12.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.5.3. Clinical Development

12.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.6. Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545): Roche

12.6.1. Product Description

12.6.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.6.3. Clinical Development

12.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.7. Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd): AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo

12.7.1. Product Description

12.7.2. Other Development Activity

12.7.3. Clinical Development

12.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.8. Camizestrant (AZD9833): AstraZeneca

12.8.1. Product Description

12.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.8.3. Clinical Development

12.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.9. LY3484356/Imlunestrant: Eli Lilly

12.9.1. Product Description

12.9.2. Clinical Development

12.9.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.10. Lasofoxifene: Sermonix Pharmaceuticals

12.10.1. Product Description

12.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.10.3. Clinical Development

12.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.11. Capivasertib: AstraZeneca

12.11.1. Product Description

12.11.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.11.3. Clinical Development

12.11.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.12. Inavolisib: Roche/Genentech

12.12.1. Product Description

12.12.2. Clinical Development

12.12.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.13. Enobosarm: Veru Pharma

12.13.1. Product Description

12.13.2. Other Development Activities

12.13.3. Clinical Development

12.13.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.14. DB-1303: DualityBio/BioNtech

12.14.1. Product Description

12.14.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.14.3. Clinical Development

12.14.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.15. SFX-01: Evgen Pharma

12.15.1. Product Description

12.15.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.15.3. Clinical Development

12.15.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.16. Samuraciclib (CT-7001): Carrick Therapeutics

12.16.1. Product Description

12.16.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.16.3. Clinical Development

12.16.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.17. Lerociclib: EQRx/G1 Therapeutics

12.17.1. Product Description

12.17.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.17.3. Clinical Development

12.17.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.18. Eftilagimod Alpha (LAG-3lg/IMP321): Immutep

12.18.1. Product Description

12.18.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.18.3. Clinical Development

12.18.4. Safety and Efficacy

13. Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer: The 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.4. Conjoint Analysis

13.5. Total Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the 7MM

13.6. The United States Market Size

13.6.1. Total Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the United States

13.6.2. Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer by Therapies in the United States

13.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size

13.7.1. Total Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in EU4 and the UK

13.7.2. Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.8. Japan Market Size

13.8.1. Total Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Japan

13.8.2. Market Size of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer by Therapies in Japan

14. SWOT Analysis of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

15. KOL Views of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Metastatic HR+/HER2- Breast Cancer

16.1. United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.3.1. MHLW

16.4. HR+/HER2-: Market Access and Reimbursement

16.4.1. The United States

16.4.2. The United Kingdom

16.4.3. France

16.4.4. Germany

16.4.5. Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Products (AEMPS)

16.4.6. Italy

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [68]

List of Figures [43]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900