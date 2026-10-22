From All-In-One Scanning To Smart 3D Workflows: Revopoint Unveils MIRACO 2, Launches RANGE 3 Series Starting At $369

MIRACO 2 & RANGE 3

MIRACO 2

RANGE 3 Series

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Subtitle: Get a first look at MIRACO 2, Revopoint's upcoming all-in-one multi-mode laser 3D scanner, alongside the RANGE 3 Series, featuring wide-field, high-speed scanning, color and texture capture with color-assisted alignment, and an 11-line infrared laser scanning mode on the RANGE 3 Pro for capturing finer geometric details.MIRACO 2: All-in-One Multi-Mode Laser Scanning for Greater VersatilityHeadlining Revopoint's upcoming Kickstarter campaign, MIRACO 2 is an all-in-one multi-mode laser 3D scanner designed to handle objects ranging from small, intricate components to large-scale subjects. By bringing multiple scanning technologies and flexible operating options into one device, MIRACO 2 offers users greater versatility across different scanning scenarios.Key hardware highlights include:Multiple Scanning Modes: 34 cross-blue laser lines, 15 parallel blue laser lines, a single blue laser line for deep-hole scanning, full-field near-infrared structured light, and VCSEL near-infrared structured light, hybrid HD scanning delivers up to 10 million points per second.High Accuracy: Achieve volumetric accuracy of up to 0.02 mm + 0.05 mm × L (m) in multi-line laser mode. For larger objects, the Photogrammetric Metrology Kit, which works with MIRACO 2's dual RGB cameras and supports 8K photogrammetry, helps improve global positioning accuracy, reduce cumulative error, and enable precise large-scale measurements.Flexible Operation: Functions as a standalone all-in-one scanner or connects to a PC wirelessly or via cable.Beyond its hardware capabilities, MIRACO 2 points to a broader question about the future of 3D scanning. For years, capturing 3D data has been just the first step in a fragmented workflow. From processing scan data to preparing it for downstream design and engineering, users often have to navigate multiple steps and tools to get the job done. What if that process could be more seamless? Revopoint is preparing a new approach to 3D workflows, with more details to be revealed in upcoming campaign updates.Get Early Access to MIRACO 2 VIP BenefitsAhead of the upcoming Kickstarter campaign, Revopoint is offering a limited VIP deposit program. A $30 deposit unlocks $70 in net extra savings, one additional year of warranty, and 500 marker points for eligible participants who back MIRACO 2 on Kickstarter and complete VIP verification. Only 200 VIP spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.Reserve Your VIP Spot.More details about MIRACO 2 and its upcoming Kickstarter campaign will be announced soon.RANGE 3 Series: Wide-Field Scanning Meets High-Speed Laser TechnologyLaunching alongside MIRACO 2, the RANGE 3 Series is designed for medium-to-large objects, full-body scanning, automotive customization, and reverse engineering. Weighing just 200–220 g, both models combine a lightweight design with a wide scanning area of up to 687 × 672 mm and a maximum scan volume of 4 × 4 × 4 m.Wide-Field Infrared Scanning with Color CaptureBoth models feature a RGB camera, RGB fill lights, and depth fill lights to capture color and texture alongside geometric details. Color-assisted alignment uses surface color and texture features to help register scans, offering a flexible tracking solution for objects with subtle geometry but rich surface patterns. The RANGE 3 Series also supports ambient light levels of up to 100,000 lux without requiring an additional light-filtering attachment, making them suitable for bright environments, including outdoor settings.Designed for practical scanning workflows, RANGE 3 Pro comes standard with a charging handle and magnetic phone holder, while these accessories are available as optional add-ons for RANGE 3. Both models support wireless scanning via Wi-Fi 6, giving users greater flexibility when working away from a desktop setup.RANGE 3 Pro: High-Speed Laser Scanning and Enhanced TrackingRANGE 3 Pro further expands the series' capabilities with an 11-line infrared multi-line laser scanning mode for capturing finer geometric details. In this mode, it offers a volumetric accuracy of 0.03 mm + 0.2 mm × L(m) and can reach up to 105 FPS with NVIDIA GPU acceleration. When an object has sufficient geometric features, texture, or color, the laser mode supports markerless tracking, allowing users to scan without placing physical markers. Smart cropping also helps users manage scan data more efficiently.For projects requiring a wider scanning range, users can switch to VCSEL infrared structured-light mode, which supports a volumetric accuracy of 0.05 mm + 1 mm × L(m) and scanning speeds of up to 30 FPS.Starting at $369 for RANGE 3 and $459 for RANGE 3 Pro, the RANGE 3 Series is now available for pre-order through Revopoint's official store. Customers can enjoy 5% off during the pre-order period, plus an additional discount with code REVORG3EIN.Availability & Launch DetailsMIRACO 2: The Kickstarter pre-launch campaign is officially live for sign-ups, offering early backers exclusive perks and Super Early Bird discounts of up to 38% off at launch.RANGE 3 Series: Available for pre-order on Revopoint's official website.Both campaigns officially opened on October 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET.To learn more about MIRACO 2 and stay updated on its upcoming Kickstarter campaign, or to explore the RANGE 3 Series, please visit the official website.

Revopoint

REVOPOINT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

+86 152 0439 9578

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From All-in-One Scanning to Smart 3D Workflows: Revopoint Unveils MIRACO 2, Launches RANGE 3 Series Starting at $369 News Provided By REVOPOINT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Religion, Technology



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