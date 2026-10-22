Synchrocare Announces Franchise Opportunities Across Maine To Support Healthcare Providers Statewide

Franchise expansion offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect Maine healthcare providers with medical device solutions

- Reza Yazdian, JDME, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Synchrocare, LLC, a medical device and healthcare solutions company serving the industry since 2005, has announced franchise opportunities throughout Maine, inviting entrepreneurs and business professionals to establish businesses serving healthcare providers across the state.Maine's healthcare landscape includes major population centers such as Portland, Bangor and Lewiston, alongside smaller communities spread across its rural interior and northern regions. With more than 690,000 residents living in rural communities, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, access to healthcare services and the sustainability of local healthcare systems remain important statewide considerations. This diverse environment creates potential opportunities for businesses that can help providers source medical devices and meet their operational needs.Through its franchise program, Synchrocare aims to connect independent business owners with healthcare providers seeking medical device solutions. The model is designed to enable franchisees to develop local business relationships while drawing on the company's established supplier network, training resources and operational infrastructure.“By providing franchisees with innovative products, comprehensive training, and complete operational support, we allow them to focus on what matters most – building relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes,” said Reza Yazdian, JD, Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.Maine's geography makes local relationships particularly relevant to healthcare delivery. Providers serving communities outside the state's larger urban centers may operate within different logistical and resource constraints than those in metropolitan areas. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has identified geographic barriers, transportation challenges and healthcare workforce shortages among the issues affecting access to care in rural communities. These conditions underscore the importance of maintaining effective connections between healthcare providers and the businesses supplying the equipment and technologies they use.Synchrocare's franchise structure is intended to simplify entry into the medical device distribution sector for entrepreneurs without requiring a medical background. Franchise owners receive access to a portfolio of medical devices sourced from established manufacturers, while Synchrocare manages supplier negotiations, logistics and administrative functions. This structure allows franchisees to concentrate on developing provider relationships, understanding customer requirements and managing local business growth.The company also provides self-paced training covering medical fundamentals, product knowledge and sales strategies. The program is designed to prepare franchisees to engage with healthcare professionals and navigate the commercial aspects of the medical device industry, regardless of their previous professional background.Synchrocare operates within the global medical devices market, which was valued at approximately $572 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2034. As healthcare providers continue to evaluate equipment, technology, and purchasing needs, medical device distribution presents commercial opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in serving the healthcare industry. Synchrocare offers franchise opportunities across Maine, allowing prospective owners to explore territories serving established healthcare markets and communities beyond the state's principal population centers. Prospective franchise owners can evaluate territories based on their business objectives, geographic interests, and plans for developing relationships with healthcare providers.By extending its franchise opportunities into Maine, Synchrocare seeks to broaden its network of locally focused business owners while making its medical device distribution model available to entrepreneurs throughout the state.About Synchrocare, LLCSynchrocare, LLC is a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005. The company provides franchise opportunities designed to connect entrepreneurs with healthcare providers through medical device distribution, supplier relationships, training and operational support.For more information about owning a Synchrocare franchise, visit .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Reza Yazdian, J.D.

Synchrocare, LLC

+1 877-238-0317

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Start Your Medical Franchise Today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Synchrocare Announces Franchise Opportunities Across Maine to Support Healthcare Providers Statewide News Provided By Synchrocare, LLC October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.