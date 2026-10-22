Eltropy Named to 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards for Fifth Time in Six Years

Recognition honors the B2B partners helping businesses operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions

- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner. It is the fifth time in the last six years that Eltropy has earned a place on the list, which recognizes B2B companies that help entrepreneurs and businesses build and grow.The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have a track record of helping businesses grow and were selected from thousands of applicants.“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”“Five awards in six years tells me our customers keep bringing us harder problems, and our team keeps solving them. I'm proud of both groups,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy.“Credit unions and community banks trust us with work that matters to their members, and we take that seriously every day.”The recognition comes as Eltropy continues to expand its offerings for credit unions and community banks, most recently with the October 14 launch of Branded Texting, which brings carrier-verified identity and interactive messaging to their members' phones.”For more information about Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of 2026 honorees, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">.About EltropyEltropy is the agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks. We bring humans and AI together to serve communities better. From answering a question to resolving a request, AI agents handle routine tasks alongside teams that provide the human touch. Built-in Safe AI guardrails and a human-in-the-loop approach keep people in control. More than 750 financial institutions trust Eltropy to drive growth, experience, efficiency and compliance. Visit eltropy to learn more.

Steve Jensen

Eltropy

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Eltropy Named to 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards for Fifth Time in Six Years News Provided By Eltropy October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.