Trials To Triumph Foundation Named Schuylkill County's 2026 Nonprofit Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) T3 Foundation has been named the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Nonprofit of the Year, recognizing its work helping local families facing health issues.

ORWIGSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trials to Triumph Foundation (T3) has been named the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Nonprofit of the Year, recognizing the foundation's work helping Schuylkill County families facing significant health challenges.

The award was presented October 15 during the Chamber's Annual Awards Gala at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville. T3 was nominated alongside Schuylkill County Council for the Arts and Schuylkill Technology Center.

“T3 launched just last year, so we are shocked and incredibly grateful to receive this honor,” said Paul Pfeiffenberger, T3's secretary.“Every volunteer who gives their time, every donor who contributes, and every church or community partner who stands beside a family shares in this achievement. They are the reasons we can help our neighbors when they need it most. Congratulations go out to them-as well as to all the other nominees!"

When illness or injury interrupts someone's ability to work, everyday expenses can quickly become overwhelming, adding financial uncertainty to an already difficult situation. Working through-and with-local churches and charitable organizations, T3 helps families meet essential needs, including housing and utilities.

“The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize T3 as the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year. Every year, the Chamber has great nominees in seven award categories, and this year, the Chamber Awards Committee vetted 51 total award nominees. Three finalists were selected in each of the seven award categories, and all the nominees were well deserving of recognition. The Awards Committee of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and a public vote determined the overall award winner in each category. The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce salutes Trials to Triumph for its great work and for winning the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year Award,” said Robert S. Carl, Jr., president and CEO of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce.

About Trials to Triumph Foundation

Trials to Triumph Foundation (T3) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local families experiencing major health-related hardships. T3 provides immediate financial relief for essential living expenses, ensuring Schuylkill County families can focus on healing, hope, and stability during their most difficult moments. By working through churches and foundations, T3 helps to foster a strong, family-centered support system within congregations and throughout the community.

Lisa Grimes

Trials to Triumph Foundation

+1 703-217-2692

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