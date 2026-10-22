Award-Winning Author Debbie Bishop Teams With Action Designer Jeff Imada To Bring Her Stories To The Screen

Debbie Bishop & Jeff Imada

Lost Shadow Boys from Pillywiggin Awakening

The Chameleon by Debbie Bishop

The duo are developing PILLYWIGGIN Awakening, Black Tide, The Chameleon, Enter The Game and War Eagles, with Imada directing The Chameleon and Enter The Game.

- Debbie Bishop

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author Debbie Bishop has teamed with highly respected action designer Jeff Imada, whose credits include The Bourne series, Fight Club and The Crow, to bring her stories to the screen: PILLYWIGGIN Awakening, Black Tide, The Chameleon, Enter The Game and War Eagles. Imada will direct The Chameleon and Enter The Game.

PILLYWIGGIN Awakening. Stray kids become their own heroes - and save themselves.

Black Tide: Awakening of the Key. A man with no memory of his past is the most feared villain of ancient Atlantis, in Bishop's action-spy series.

Enter The Game. To save his father, Justin must infiltrate the world's deadliest Black Ops organization. The first Black Tide prose novel. Based on the popular comic book Black Tide, this novel takes place during Justin's formative teen years.

The Black Tide series combines science, history, technology, myth, metaphysics, and tales of Atlantis with some of the same issues we face in our world today.

War Eagles. A disgraced pilot crashes on an uncharted Arctic island of Vikings who ride giant eagles, and a hidden Nazi airbase. Co-authored with Carl Macek, with a foreword by Ray Harryhausen. The audiobook, narrated by William Hahn, is on Amazon.

The Chameleon (novel coming 2027). 3 days to save the world.

About Debbie Bishop

Debbie Bishop is an award-winning author, media executive and creative director with nearly three decades in entertainment. She began her career in front of the camera as a model and actress before moving behind it to work across publishing, marketing, design and production.

Through her agency, Bishop provided design, marketing and printing services to studios including Disney, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Universal and Paramount, as well as consumer product brands.

Her epic fantasy series PILLYWIGGIN won BookFest First Place, the International Impact Book Award - where Bishop was also a finalist for Writer of the Year - and the Literary Titan Gold Award. Her books also include War Eagles, co-authored with Robotech's Carl Macek, written at the request of Ray Harryhausen and inspired by an unrealized idea from King Kong creator Merian C. Cooper; Black Tide, originally published by Image Comics; and The Fairies of Bladderwhack Pond children's book, illustrated by Andy Park.

As host of By podcast on YouTube, Bishop gives authors, filmmakers, musicians and other creators a place to discuss their work, journeys and craft. She built the show alongside EmpowerTools, her community on Skool, to give creators their own channels - @By a place to promote their work, and skool/EmpowerTools/about a place to learn how to do it.

About Jeff Imada

Jeff Imada is an action designer, stunt coordinator and filmmaker with over 300 credits. Known for his precision, innovation and cinematic impact, he has designed and directed stunts for films including The Bourne series, Iron Man 2, The Crow, They Live, L.A. Confidential, Fight Club, Escape From LA, The Green Hornet, and Furious 7.

His approach draws on Eastern martial arts traditions and decades of filmmaking experience, combining action with character and emotional storytelling. His background encompasses weapons choreography, tactical movement and fight psychology.

Imada was the first to design and manufacture the telescopic baton in the United States. He is also the author of The Balisong Manual and a long-standing member of Stunts Unlimited.

In his collaboration with Bishop, Imada will direct The Chameleon and Enter the Game while working with her to develop the broader slate.

About Angelgate

Angelgate LLC, founded by Debbie Bishop, is home to Angelgate Entertainment, its film and television production company.

For more about Bishop, her books, signed editions and other work, visit .

See more from Jeff at and

Media Contact

Angelgate LLC

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Debbie Bishop

Angelgate

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Tashuhunka & Chloe from Pillywiggin Awakening

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Award-Winning Author Debbie Bishop Teams With Action Designer Jeff Imada to Bring Her Stories to the Screen News Provided By Angelgate October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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