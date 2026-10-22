A Call To Serve: Learning To Serve Both On And Off The Court

Serve Challenge 2026

WSO sponsor partner

WSO partner Bam Fittennis

Watering Seeds Organization Announces Fourth Annual Serve Challenge with Tennis Legend Roscoe Tanner

- Brady Mazzola WSO Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Watering Seeds Organization (WSO), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through adaptive sports, rehabilitation, and holistic wellness, announces its fourth annual Serve Challenge, taking place Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9am to noon at Fall Creek Tennis Academy in Humble, Texas.

Held in observance of National Veterans and Military Families Month, the Serve Challenge charity event is a celebration of service, sport, and community impact that brings together tennis, wellness, and youth development to renew gratitude in service beyond self. The event encourages student-athletes to build skills on the court while cultivating character, compassion and servant leadership to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Tennis Legend Roscoe Tanner Headlines the Event

American Grand Slam champion Roscoe Tanner, (“The Rocket”) who famously clocked a world-record 153 mph serve in 1978, will lead a tennis clinic and serve skills challenge alongside elite performance coach and philanthropist Brady Mazzola, founder of BAM! FITennis and Watering Seeds Organization.

Together, Tanner and Mazzola will guide participants through the mechanics and art of the serve, exploring the kinetic chain of excellence - from stance and toss to timing, contact, and follow-through. The clinic will culminate in a skills challenge featuring opportunities to test serve accuracy and power, compete for prizes, and grow as athletes.

“Tennis is more than a game. It is a vehicle for discipline, inclusion, and transformation. The Serve Challenge is an opportunity to give back and inspire others through the sport,” said Tanner. As part of the festivities Roscoe will be signing copies of his book, Second Serve, a number one tennis best seller on Amazon.

WATERING SEEDS OF SERVICE: Serving Beyond the Court

Beyond athletic competition, the Serve Challenge calls participants to honor those who serve our nation by serving others. Through sports, gratitude, and community engagement, WSO seeks to foster connection, strengthen character, and inspire hope.

WSO is also developing its Community Impact Serve Challenge, a program inviting high school and college tennis teams, as well as individual student-athletes, to design and lead service projects that benefit their local communities. The initiative will connect athletic development with practical service, empowering young people to discover purpose through servant leadership.

“We are called to serve God by serving others. WSO is committed to inspiring and empowering our youth and veterans through education, sports performance and spiritual training,” said Brady Mazzola, WSO founder.

Through the Serve Challenge, WSO aims to advance its mission of helping people find hope, purpose in service, and overall wellness through the world's healthiest sport, all while inspiring them to“Serve It Forward.”

SERVE CHALLENGE 2026 - AT A GLANCE

Who: Tennis legend Roscoe Tanner and Brady Mazzola

What: Tennis clinic, serve skills challenge, community service initiative, gratitude activities, prizes, and giveaways

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 9:00 a.m.– noon.

Where: Fall Creek Tennis Academy

7930 Fall Creek Bend Court, Humble, Texas 77396

Why: To promote character development, servant leadership, community connection, and WSO's mission to inspire hope, empower lives, and prevent suicide.

Learn more: ServeChallenge

Media Opportunities: Tennis professionals Roscoe Tanner and Brady Mazzola are available for interviews and guest appearances on news, sports, and faith-based programs.

About Watering Seeds Organization

Founded in 2005, Watering Seeds Organization (WSO) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through adaptive sports, rehabilitation, and holistic wellness. WSO supports youth, wounded warriors, and people with disabilities through programs that encourage physical well-being, personal growth, and community connection. Its initiatives have included the Celebrity charity Super Bowl galas, The Wheelchair Super Bowl, and entertainment events for military and families to boost morale recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Learn more or get involved at .

Robb Leer

Leer Communication & Consultants

+1 612-701-0608

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A Call to Serve: Learning to Serve Both On and Off the Court News Provided By Leer Communication & Consultants October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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