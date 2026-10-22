Smoky Mountain Gift Show Brings Gift & Souvenir Retailers And Suppliers Together In Gatlinburg, Tennessee Nov 4-7, 2026

Provides a Platform for Product Discovery, Sourcing, Networking and Industry Connection

GATLINBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Smoky Mountain Gift Show, taking place November 4-7, 2026, at the Gatlinburg Convention Center in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, will bring retailers and suppliers together for four days of sourcing, networking and education. For 61 years, the Smoky Mountain Gift Show has been a premier sourcing destination for souvenir, resort and specialty retailers. The event provides buyers with an efficient way to discover new products, strengthen supplier relationships and gain insights to help grow their businesses.The show will bring together an engaging mix of exhibitors and buyers representing gifts, home décor, souvenirs, apparel, accessories, specialty merchandise and other products designed to inspire consumers and drive retail growth. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new products, strengthen supplier relationships and gain fresh ideas to help grow their businesses.Show floor features hundreds of exhibitorsThe show will feature more than 350 exhibitors across 800+ booths, showcasing an unrivaled selection of top-name lines and new products from hundreds of leading manufacturers and innovative newcomers in the souvenir, resort and gift industry. The Smoky Mountain Gift Show is the place to see the newest introductions and best–selling favorites, including Nature & Wildlife Products, Green & Conservation Merchandise, Apparel & Clothing, Home Accessories, Lifestyle Products, Gourmet Foods, Lake, Mountain & Lodge Décor, Made In the USA Products, Souvenir, Novelty & Trend Items, Collegiate Merchandise, Games, Puzzles & Toys, Holiday & Seasonal Items, Jewelry, Licensed Products, Custom Logo Products & Promotional Items and Personalized Products. View the exhibitors here: /whos-exhibiting.Buying toursAttendees can discover new products, meet exhibitors and explore emerging opportunities through the Made in America and Zootique buying tours. Learn more at /tours.The Legends AwardsThe Legends Awards honors individuals and companies whose contributions continue to strengthen and shape the gift and souvenir industry. It is inspired by former Living Legends and open to all members of the gift and souvenir industry.Award categories:.Impact Award: Recognizes an individual/company whose contributions extend beyond business success to create a lasting positive influence on the gift & souvenir community.Road Rep Award: Recognizes an outstanding sales representative whose dedication, work ethic, and relationship-building efforts help drive success across the industry.Retailer of the Year Award: Recognizes a retailer who exemplifies excellence in the gift & souvenir industry through outstanding merchandising, customer experience, business leadership, and vendor partnerships.Larry White Legacy Award: Honors an individual whose commitment to building relationships strengthens our industry and enriches those within it. The Award is inspired by Larry White's 30+ years of connecting people, supporting partners and creating opportunities through Souvenirs, Gifts & Novelties magazine.Legend Award: Honors a longtime member of the gift and souvenir industry whose career has left a lasting legacyEvents and networking opportunitiesIn addition to sourcing products and attending educational programming, attendees can take advantage of numerous networking opportunities throughout the event, including:.Complimentary coffee available all day at Parkway Tower.Complimentary beer & wine each afternoon from 4-5 p.m..Networking opportunities, including Buying Tours, Happy Hours and a Popcorn Social.Daily $100 prize giveaways and more.Show Party at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on Wednesday, November 4 at 6 pmEducation Session Helps Retailers Maximize Inventory PerformanceOn November 6, April Terranella, Retail Operations Manager, Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium and Jamie Sheard, Associate Director of Guest Services, Elmwood Park Zoo will present Creative Sales Solutions where attendees can learn creative strategies for moving slow-selling merchandise through markdown planning, promotional ideas and sales strategies designed to clear inventory while maximizing revenue.View the event schedule: /schedule“Today's retailers are looking for more than products. They're looking for inspiration, fresh ideas and opportunities to differentiate their businesses,” said Christina Bell, Show Director, Smoky Mountain Gift Show.“The Great Smoky Mountains are one of the country's most dynamic destinations for tourism and retail. Our Show is designed to create a meaningful connection between the businesses serving visitors and the suppliers creating the products they want to take home.”The Smoky Mountain Gift Show offers free admission for qualified buyers and provides sourcing opportunities for a wide range of retailers serving the souvenir, resort and gift industry.Qualified buyers can register to attend free of charge here: .Media interested in attending, email....Exhibitors and sponsors interested in participating at the Smoky Mountain Gift Show, visit /exhibit.About the Smoky Mountain Gift ShowFor 61 years, the Smoky Mountain Gift Show is a trade event connecting gift and specialty retailers with leading manufacturers, brands and suppliers. Designed to serve the unique needs of national businesses in the tourism-driven retail markets, the show provides a platform for product discovery, sourcing, networking and industry connection.

Nadira Ramatally

Smoky Mountain Gift Show

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Smoky Mountain Gift Show Brings Gift & Souvenir Retailers and Suppliers Together in Gatlinburg, Tennessee Nov 4-7, 2026 News Provided By Clarion Events, Inc. October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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