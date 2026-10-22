Radity Launches Insurtech Academy And First Insurance Course For Developers

In the age of AI, insurance domain knowledge makes engineers more productive. The self-paced course helps engineering teams build it in a week, not months.

- Ozgur Aksakal, CEO RadityDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radity has launched Insurtech Academy with its first offering,“Insurance Fundamentals for Engineers,” a self-paced course designed to help insurance companies, managing general agents (MGAs) and their technology partners build insurance knowledge within their engineering teams.Hiring a capable software engineer is only part of the challenge. Engineers entering insurance need to understand its terminology, business processes, and rules before they can work independently. Learning these through project work takes time and requires repeated input from experienced colleagues.The hiring challenge remains substantial.The Jacobson Group and Aon's Q3 2026 Insurance Labor Market Study, a survey of U.S. insurance carriers, found technology roles among the industry's greatest staffing needs and among its most difficult positions to fill (Business Wire release, August 25, 2026).Insurtech Academy addresses the knowledge gap through focused training for software engineers entering the insurance sector. The aim is to shorten onboarding, reduce time spent explaining the basics and help engineers contribute earlier to project delivery.AI makes the insurance business knowledge even more valuable.“An engineer can know the technology well and still need considerable help understanding the insurance requirements,” said Ozgur Aksakal, CEO of Radity.“AI makes that business knowledge even more valuable. You need to know what to ask and whether the AI-generated results make sense. In insurance, understanding how a policy change affects coverage and billing is part of being a productive engineer.”Research into AI-assisted software development supports the importance of that knowledge. A 2025 study involving 21 developers experienced in using AI identified domain knowledge, including business knowledge, as necessary for evaluating AI-generated work and guiding it toward the intended result.For employers, the course offers a structured foundation to use alongside training on their own products, systems and procedures. It is intended for both new hires and existing engineers moving into insurance projects.Built by practitioners.The program is led by Tom Capp, who has over 30 years of insurance experience. Master class experts from various insurance companies provide special classes on specific subjects. The lessons are composed of short, easily digestible videos designed to be learned quickly, and new videos are added regularly.“Insurance doesn't work like other industries. You don't need to become an underwriter, but understanding how the business works makes you a more valuable engineer. The sooner engineers develop that understanding, the sooner they can contribute meaningfully to projects.” said Capp.Course information is available at .About RadityInsurtech Academy by Radity provides education for professionals working in insurance technology. Radity accelerates digital transformation for P&C insurers, MGAs, and embedded insurance players. With deep expertise in both commercial and personal lines, Radity combines Swiss engineering precision with scalable modern technology.

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Radity Launches Insurtech Academy and First Insurance Course for Developers News Provided By Radity October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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