Acceleron Partners With First Federal To Modernize International Wire Operations

Acceleron + First Federal Partnership

Community bank adds same-day support, automated pre-validations, daily settlement reporting as part of its digital modernization roadmap

- Jordan Herron, VP of Deposit OperationsWHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acceleron, a correspondent banking software platform that automates international wire transfer processing, today announced a new partnership with First Federal, a community bank serving western Oregon, to modernize its foreign exchange wire transfer operations. The partnership gives First Federal more transparency into FX pricing and settlement, and direct access to same-day support when questions or exceptions arise.“As a community bank, our customers depend on us to be able to send foreign exchange wires without delay and without issue,” said Jordan Herron, VP Deposit Operations Manager at First Federal.“FX wires have a lot of moving pieces and a lot of specific information that's needed to process the payment properly. And having Acceleron acting as a true partner to us has already shown its value in having quick response time and a team that's ready to help us get the wire across the finish line.”Before partnering with Acceleron, First Federal had limited access to real-time support when issues arose. For the bank's operations team, that could make it difficult to quickly resolve exceptions or answer questions about pricing and reconciliation.With Acceleron, First Federal has a direct point of contact when issues arise, so its team can resolve time sensitive questions and wire exceptions the same day. The bank has also seen fewer FX wire exceptions due to automated validations. With clear visibility into FX spreads and a daily settlement report, its operations team has a better understanding of its international wire activity."Wires do not wait, so our support cannot either. First Federal's team can reach us directly, get answers the same day and escalate to me when they need to,” says Acceleron Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Downey.“Our job is to help get every wire across the finish line, and we are proud to partner with community banks to help them streamline operations and earn non-interest income."Because Acceleron is pre-integrated with Fiserv Payments Exchange, which First Federal already used, implementation required very little lift from the bank's team. Implementation took a few meetings and about an hour of connection testing, and the bank sent its first FX wire about a week and a half later.The partnership supports First Federal's broader modernization roadmap. The bank recently implemented online account opening and upgraded its consumer online banking platform, and is continuing that work with an upcoming business banking platform upgrade. As part of that roadmap, First Federal plans to explore online wire capabilities for its customers.Looking ahead, First Federal is also interested in expanding its relationship with Acceleron as inbound international wire capabilities become available. The ability to maintain its existing provider as a contingency during the transition has also given the bank added flexibility and redundancy as it modernizes its international payments infrastructure.“It does feel like a true partnership, and that's wonderful,” Herron said.“We highly recommend Acceleron to any bank that is looking for better vendor communication and transparency in foreign exchange wires,” Herron said.About AcceleronAcceleron is a modern correspondent banking platform that empowers community banks and credit unions to automate international wire transfers, capture non-interest income, and compete more effectively with big banks. With a foreign exchange (FX) marketplace and currency conversion engine, Acceleron's API-first infrastructure helps institutions turn cross-border payment flows into efficient, revenue-generating opportunities. Serving over 200 financial institutions and facilitating more than $1 billion in international payments annually, Acceleron's correspondent banking services and international payment automation solutions are pre-integrated seamlessly with Fiserv Payments Exchange, Aptys, Pathfinder WITS, and other leading payments platforms. For more information, visit .About First FederalFirst Federal is a community bank in Oregon serving the Willamette Valley for more than 100 years. Founded in 1922, First Federal is built on the belief that strong relationships and a commitment to the community are at the heart of banking. The bank offers personal and business banking, lending and digital banking services, with a focus on supporting the financial needs of the communities it serves. First Federal has been recognized with the Portland Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Award and has been named one of Oregon's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit firstfedweb.

Daisy Lin

Acceleron

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Acceleron Partners with First Federal to Modernize International Wire Operations News Provided By Acceleron Bank October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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