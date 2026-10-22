Silicon Carbide (SIC) Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Pads Is Expected To Experience Steady Growth

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Pads

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The Business Research Company's Silicon Carbide (SIC) Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Pads Global Market Report 2026 – Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The silicon carbide (SiC) chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) pads and slurry market is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand in key sectors. This market plays a crucial role in semiconductor manufacturing by enabling the precise polishing and finishing of SiC wafers, essential for producing high-performance electronic devices. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the factors shaping its future trajectory.

Current Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory for Silicon Carbide CMP Pads and Slurry

Recent years have seen significant expansion in the silicon carbide CMP pads and slurry market. The market size is projected to rise from $0.64 billion in 2025 to $0.71 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This growth is primarily fueled by increasing demand for silicon carbide wafers, the widespread adoption of power semiconductor devices, the need for high-quality wafer surfaces, expanding production of SiC semiconductors, and broader applications of SiC devices in power electronics. Moving ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward momentum, reaching $1.11 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.6%. Key factors behind this forecast include the rising use of advanced SiC power devices, growing electric vehicle adoption, the heightened demand for precision wafer processing, expansion in semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, and a surge in demand for efficient power electronics. Emerging trends such as precision SiC wafer polishing, innovative CMP pad materials, refined abrasive slurry formulations, intensified efforts to minimize wafer defects, and improvements in surface finishing techniques are expected to further propel market growth.

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Understanding Silicon Carbide CMP Pads and Slurry and Their Role

Silicon carbide CMP pads and slurry are specialized consumables used in the semiconductor fabrication process, specifically for polishing and finishing silicon carbide wafers. These materials are essential for achieving accurate material removal, smooth surfaces, and minimizing defects on wafers, which are critical requirements in manufacturing advanced electronic components. Their use ensures wafers meet strict surface quality and dimensional precision standards, enabling the production of high-performance SiC-based devices.

Electric Vehicle Expansion as a Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the primary forces driving the silicon carbide CMP pads and slurry market is the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs, powered mainly by electric motors using battery energy, are gaining traction due to environmental sustainability efforts, emission reductions, and advancements in battery technology. The appeal of EVs is further enhanced by their lower operating costs-requiring less maintenance and running on electricity, which is often cheaper than conventional fuels, making ownership more affordable. The growing EV market demands silicon carbide power semiconductors because SiC offers higher efficiency, faster charging, and improved performance for electric vehicles. This demand, in turn, fuels the need for advanced SiC CMP pads and slurry to ensure precise wafer processing and superior semiconductor quality. For example, in January 2025, Cox Automotive reported that electric vehicle sales surged to 102,243 units, marking a 29.9% increase compared to the previous year. This trend clearly illustrates the direct impact of electric vehicle growth on the silicon carbide CMP pads and slurry market.

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Additional Factors Boosting Demand in the Silicon Carbide CMP Pads and Slurry Sector

Beyond the electric vehicle surge, the increasing production of power semiconductor devices and the broader push toward high-efficiency power electronics are also key market drivers. As industries demand more reliable and energy-efficient components, the need for high-quality wafer polishing materials intensifies. This is coupled with rising semiconductor manufacturing capacities worldwide, which collectively propel the consumption of CMP pads and slurry tailored for silicon carbide wafers.

Regional Market Overview Highlighting Asia-Pacific's Dominance

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for silicon carbide CMP pads and slurry, a position it is expected to maintain. This region is also projected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global trends and regional performance in this specialized market segment.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Silicon Carbide (SIC) Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Pads Is Expected to Experience Steady Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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