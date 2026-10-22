'Horizon Fault' Tears Down The World Of 2159 In Book Two Of The Transition Age Trilogy

Book Cover For Horizon Fault: Book 02 of the Transition Age Trilogy

Iris Vale enters the irradiated ruins of Seattle to find out what the Great Horizon Fault was covering up.

- Tyler CorriveauEXETER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Tyler Corriveau releases Horizon Fault, Book Two of the Transition Age Trilogy, on Saturday, October 24. It will be available in paperback, Kindle eBook, and Kindle Unlimited."If I could sum it up in one statement: Transition Age brought you into the world of 2159; Horizon Fault tears it all down," says Corriveau.The trilogy is set in 2159, in vertical megacities run by predictive quantum artificial intelligence and rival megacorporations. Book One, published March 1, 2026, followed Iris Vale's escape from a classified lab in Chicago. Horizon Fault picks up right where Transition Age left off and sends her into the depths and ruins of this future, to a city the world stopped talking about."Reaching the second stage of the Transition Age Trilogy has been an incredibly challenging and rewarding journey," says Corriveau."Horizon Fault was an opportunity for me to bring forward core story lines I've always had in the back of my notebooks and early drafts, and reinvent and refine them to fit the incredibly intricate world of 2159. This is not just a dystopian future. It is a world built from a future trajectory that we as a society can so easily fall into. And the characters, corruption, and disasters that unfold in this series are a reflection of that."About Horizon Fault:Years before the events of Transition Age, a single city exposed the cracks beneath a carefully engineered future. In the aftermath of a catastrophic failure known as the Great Horizon Fault, the megaregion of Seattle became a test case the world would rather forget.Following her harrowing escape from a subterranean lab, Iris Vale is thrust into the center of a global conspiracy. Guided by the chilling firsthand account of a surviving mother and son, Iris learns the historic disaster may not have been what everyone was told to believe.To stop a new and escalating threat from dismantling the world, Iris must venture into Seattle's irradiated ruins to search for answers in a void of quantum entanglement. What she may uncover in the shadows of the fallen city could challenge the future of the Transition Age, forcing everyone to question the mystery of the children who vanished that dark winter.Book details:Horizon Fault will be sold at Amazon, Bookshop, and Barnes & Noble. The paperback ISBN is 979-8-9946284-1-6 and the Kindle eBook ISBN is 979-8-9946284-6-1. The trilogy concludes with The Uncounted, expected in 2027. The Transition Age audiobook is now available on Audible, for readers who would rather listen to Book One before starting Book Two.About the Transition Age Trilogy:Set in the year 2159, the Transition Age Trilogy follows a future where humanity has traded the chaos of the 21st century for a life of absolute efficiency, driven by advanced AI, managed history, and vertical megacities. In a world of absolute control, resistance begins not with rebellion, but with remembering. For more on the series and the world of 2159, visit .About Tyler Corriveau:Tyler Corriveau is a Creative Director and author based in New Hampshire. With a professional background in corporate marketing, design, and branding, he spent more than ten years developing the world of the Transition Age. His writing explores the tension between human instinct and engineered certainty.

Tyler Corriveau

Transition Age Trilogy

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Horizon Fault' Tears Down the World of 2159 in Book Two of the Transition Age Trilogy News Provided By Tyler Corriveau October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.