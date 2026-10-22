Derek Hui's Documentary Episode Revisits 400 Weddings: Fistfights, Black Eyes And What The Best Couples Had In Common

An episode revisits his 12 years as a wedding photographer and makes the case that "planning a wedding is planning your life."

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Derek Hui, the Canadian entrepreneur and creator documenting his life in Tokyo on YouTube, has taken viewers back to the start of his working life. In an episode published on 7 April, Hui looks back on the more than 400 weddings he says he photographed across 12 years in Toronto, and on what the work taught him about making decisions.The episode does not sentimentalise the job. It opens with what he describes as the reality behind it: fistfights breaking out the night before ceremonies, best men arriving with black eyes, brides shouting at their sisters during portraits, and the couples who made him believe love was real.The episode's argument is that wedding planning is decision training. Its chapters run from "What 400 weddings taught me" to "Planning a wedding is planning your life," and the section on what the best couples had in common lands on a single answer: clarity. The episode closes by connecting the lesson to what came next; its final chapter is titled "Why I'm building Clarity."Hui taught himself photography at 21 and founded the Mariner Agency, a Toronto wedding studio that shot more than 400 weddings, 300 of them with Hui behind the camera. Hui has said the work's pattern, live one-take events where anything can go wrong, shaped how he later approached funding and managing musicians, work he did from age 24 to 31 through NSTMGMT, the artist-management company he built with William Nguyen, known professionally as Photo Will, backing the singer Anders through the release of "Love No More," Anders' triple-platinum single with Loud Luxury.Hui stepped away from photography and artist management and moved to Tokyo alone in October 2023 at 34. His documentary series, started in September 2025, releases new episodes roughly every two weeks, produced with Tokyo-based editor and videographer Darren Ha.FIND DEREK HUI The 400 weddings episode: youtube/watch?v=Ki5DeAsMnKw YouTube: youtube/@imderekhui Instagram: instagram/everything_derek TikTok: tiktok/@everything_derek Substack: derekhuiABOUT DEREK HUI Derek Hui is a Canadian entrepreneur and creator of Hong Kong descent, born and raised in Canada and living in Tokyo, Japan. He taught himself photography at 21 and spent 12 years behind the camera, founding the Mariner Agency, a Toronto wedding studio that shot more than 400 weddings, 300 of them by Hui himself. From 24 to 31 he managed artists through NSTMGMT, the music management company he built with William Nguyen (Photo Will), funding it with his photography income.He self-funded the development of the singer Anders and worked on the rollout for Loud Luxury and Anders' "Love No More," which was certified triple platinum by Music Canada. He also managed Always Never, The Theorist and Aria Ohlsson, and has founded several e-commerce companies. In 2023, at 34, after a nine-day visit to Tokyo, he left Toronto and moved to Japan that October, documenting the experience on YouTube in a series built on the belief that there is no life later. He publishes the newsletter Life's So Rich at derekhui.MEDIA Derek Hui is available for interview in English from Tokyo (JST). High-resolution images and episode links available on request....

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Derek Hui's Documentary Episode Revisits 400 Weddings: Fistfights, Black Eyes and What the Best Couples Had in Common News Provided By Derek Hui October 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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