Most People Who Collapse Get No CPR: Light-It Launches Opencpr To Turn Anyone Into A Lifesaver

Light-it engineers assembling, testing and showcasing the OpenCPR kiosk

6 in 10 cardiac arrest victims get no bystander CPR. At OpenCPR, Light-it gives away free code so any school, city or library can build a CPR kiosk.

- Alan Brande, Founder & CEO at Light-itAVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When someone's heart stops, the person standing next to them has only minutes to keep them alive. Most of the time, that person doesn't know what to do.Light-it, a digital health company, is changing that by giving away OpenCPR, the open-source code behind a hands-only CPR training kiosk, at opencpr. Any school, city hall, hospital or transit station can now build one and turn a lobby into a place where anyone learns to save a life in a few minutes, with no instructor.Every year in the US, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside a hospital. Only about 1 in 10 people survive, and 6 in 10 get no CPR from a bystander before help arrives. When CPR starts right away, the odds of survival double or triple, according to the American Heart Association.A sensor inside a standard CPR manikin reads every compression. A metronome paces people at 100 to 120 compressions per minute, and the kiosk gives real-time feedback on every push. The experience works like a game, so visitors can walk up and practice in a few minutes with no instructor.Besides the code, each kiosk runs on three parts: an adult CPR manikin, a distance sensor and a laptop or PC. Most parts are available off the shelf, and many organizations already own a manikin. The build guide that Light-it sends with the code lists the exact parts and setup steps.Because the code is free, funding only has to cover the hardware. Organizations can apply to programs such as the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and Walmart Spark Good Local Grants.OpenCPR is built for places people pass through:- City halls, transit stations and parks in HeartSafe Community programs- Schools and universities with CPR graduation requirements- Nonprofits running community CPR training- Hospital lobbies and waiting rooms- Libraries and community centers- Workplaces adding hands-on practice to their safety and AED programs"A tool that teaches people to save lives should be accessible to everyone," said Alan Brande, Founder and CEO of Light-it. "That's why we're making the code open source. The first minutes after a cardiac arrest decide the outcome, and the person standing nearby is often the only one who can act. With OpenCPR and widely available hardware, a school, a library or a transit station can build a kiosk where anyone can practice in a few minutes."OpenCPR is available today at no cost. Organizations can request the code at opencpr, and the Light-it team will send the code, the build guide and help with the first deployment.About OpenCPROpenCPR is a nonprofit initiative by Light-it that gives away the code for a hands-only CPR training kiosk, so any organization can help more people act when someone collapses. Learn more at opencpr.About Light-itLight-it designs and builds digital health products for healthcare organizations, from early-stage companies to enterprise health systems. Its clients include AB InBev Foundation, Mavida Health, Psychnow, Oxford University and Anise Health.OpenCPR is a training tool. It is not a medical device or a certification course.

Macarena Balparda

Light-it

+598 99 719 528

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Most People Who Collapse Get No CPR: Light-it Launches OpenCPR to Turn Anyone Into a Lifesaver News Provided By Light-it October 22, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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