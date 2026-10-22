Beckhoff Canada Opens New Office In Calgary

Beckhoff Canada's new 2,900-square-foot Calgary office strengthens its presence in Western Canada, providing a dedicated space for customer meetings, technology demonstrations, and hands-on training.

Innovative automation and control tech company expands western footprint with new state-of-the-art Quarry Park office

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beckhoff Automation, a pioneer in automation technology and PC-based control, has strengthened the company's sales and application engineering presence in Western Canada by opening a sales office in Calgary, Alberta.The 2,900-square-foot office at 48 Quarry Park Blvd SE is Beckhoff Canada 's fourth location, joining its headquarters in Cambridge, Ontario, and regional offices in Laval, Quebec, and Burnaby, British Columbia.A Local Base for Customers in AlbertaSince opening its Western Region Sales and Training Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia, in 2021, Beckhoff has used the location as a regional base for customers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Northwest Territories. With sales staff already working in Alberta, Beckhoff now has a local office to support the machine builders, system integrators, and process operators it serves across the province.“Alberta has become an important part of our business, and opening an office in Calgary allows us to work alongside the customers and partners we serve in the province,” said Calvin Wallace, President of Beckhoff Canada.“The new space also gives us a place to bring them together for seminars, technology demonstrations, and hands-on experiences with Beckhoff technologies.”Calgary Office Hosts First Customer EventsBeckhoff opened the doors of its Calgary office with two days of events for customers and partners. Technology Day on October 20 gave visitors a close look at live demonstrations in control, motion, AI, and energy management, and the day wrapped up with a grand opening celebration. The following morning, process automation experts led a hands-on Process Automation Seminar on how to connect field devices to plant-wide systems.“Our first events gave us a chance to welcome people into the office and show them what it can offer. We look forward to hosting many more as we continue to grow in Alberta,” said Wallace.To learn more about Beckhoff Canada or to connect with the Calgary team, visit .Contact information for the Beckhoff Automation Calgary office:Beckhoff Automation Ltd.48 Quarry Park Blvd SE, Suite 410Calgary, AB T2C 5E7, CanadaPhone: 403-835-4283Email:...About BeckhoffBeckhoff implements open automation systems using proven PC-based control technology. Its product range includes industrial PCs, I/O and fieldbus components, drive technology, automation software, control cabinet-free automation, and hardware for machine vision. These technologies support automation applications across a wide range of industries, including mechanical engineering, wind energy, battery manufacturing, process automation, entertainment, and intelligent building automation.Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Verl, Germany, Beckhoff Automation is led by Managing Owner Hans Beckhoff. The company reported global sales of €1.24 billion in 2025 and employs 5,450 people worldwide, including 2,000 engineers. Beckhoff has 41 subsidiaries and representative offices worldwide and is represented in more than 75 countries.About Beckhoff CanadaBeckhoff has been represented in Canada since 2001 and opened its first branch office in the Greater Toronto Area in 2005. Originally established as a Beckhoff USA subsidiary, Beckhoff Automation Ltd. became an independent Canadian subsidiary in 2017, reporting directly to Beckhoff Germany. Led by President Calvin Wallace, Beckhoff Canada is headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, with regional offices in Laval, Quebec; Burnaby, British Columbia; and Calgary, Alberta.

Chris Bladek

Beckhoff Automation Ltd.

+1 226-765-7700

...

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Beckhoff Canada Opens New Office in Calgary News Provided By Beckhoff Automation Ltd. October 22, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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