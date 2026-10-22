Rajasthan's Entrepreneurial Energy, Gujarat's Innovation Ecosystem Can Create Magic For Youth': Minister Bavaliya (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) The Government of Gujarat on Thursday invited Rajasthan's business community to explore investment opportunities in the state at a roadshow in Jaipur ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027, scheduled to be held from January 10-12 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The roadshow brought together industrialists, traders and business representatives from across Rajasthan, providing a platform to explore investment opportunities and potential partnerships between the two neighbouring states.

The Gujarat delegation also held one-on-one meetings with industry representatives, highlighting the state's business-friendly policies, infrastructure, industrial ecosystem and government support for investors.

Gujarat Minister of State Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya, who holds the portfolios of Labour, Skill Development and Employment, and Rural Development, spoke exclusively to IANS in an e-interview.

Excerpts:

IANS: How do you see the relationship between Rajasthan and Gujarat?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: The relationship between Rajasthan and Gujarat is not new. A long shared border, centuries of trade and cultural exchange form its foundation. Shrinathji of Nathdwara and Dwarkadhish, this bond of faith connects thousands of devotees between the two states every year.

IANS. How have the two states worked together in trade and enterprise?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: For generations, Gujarati and Marwari entrepreneurs have together built successful enterprises in trade, manufacturing, finance and exports.

IANS. You greeted Rajasthan with "Khamma Ghani". What is the sentiment behind it?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: For me, "Khamma Ghani" is not just a greeting. It is a message of friendship from Gujarat to Rajasthan.

IANS. How do you see Rajasthan and Jaipur today?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Rajasthan today is one of the country's most dynamic centres of growth. Jaipur, while preserving its heritage, is emerging as a hub of business, technology and innovation.

IANS. What concrete benefits can Rajasthan's industries gain from working with Gujarat?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Gujarat is India's export gateway. Its ports and logistics give Rajasthan's manufacturing strength a natural route to global markets. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, which runs through both states, is a shared economic corridor linking manufacturing hubs, logistics parks and export gateways.

IANS. Which industries of the future is Gujarat focusing on?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Gujarat is building not only the industries of today but also the industries of tomorrow. Through the Viksit Gujarat Industrial Policy 2026, our focus is on semiconductors, electronics, GCCs, AI and advanced manufacturing.

IANS. Where does Gujarat stand in semiconductors, and what opportunity does this hold for Rajasthan?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Six of the 12 projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission are in Gujarat. This is not just about chips; it is an entire ecosystem, with opportunities for Rajasthan's enterprises as well.

IANS. What roles do Dholera and Khavda play in this growth story?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: The Dholera Special Investment Region is becoming a leading destination for high-tech industries. The Khavda Renewable Energy Park is making Gujarat a frontrunner in clean energy.

IANS. How can the two states come together in traditional sectors such as gems and jewellery, and textiles?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Jaipur's world-famous gem industry complements Surat's diamond processing and lab-grown diamonds. Similarly, Rajasthan's strength in wool, weaving and apparel, combined with Gujarat's leadership in fibre, fabric and technical textiles, reaches global markets.

IANS: What is the potential for partnership in renewable energy?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Rajasthan's leadership in solar energy and Gujarat's Khavda ecosystem can together create new opportunities in clean energy manufacturing, green hydrogen and green ammonia.

IASN. How can cooperation grow in ceramics and tourism?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Rajasthan's mineral wealth complements Morbi's ceramics cluster. And the shared heritage of the two states can give rise to integrated tourism circuits.

IANS. How will large investments benefit small businesses and ordinary people?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Large investments create supplier networks; supplier networks create opportunities for MSMEs, and MSMEs become the engine of employment and inclusive growth.

IANS. As Minister of Labour and Skills, how do you see the link between investment and skills?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: I believe that the future competitiveness of any economy depends as much on talent and skills as it does on investment.

IANS: How is Gujarat preparing its young people for the future?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Gujarat's goal is to prepare young people not just for jobs, but for leadership in the industries of the future. For this, we are investing continuously in skills, research and industry-academia collaboration.

IANS: What does this partnership hold for young people in both states?

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya: Rajasthan's entrepreneurial energy and Gujarat's innovation ecosystem can together create immense opportunities for the country's youth. This partnership is not only about investment, but it is about creating jobs, driving innovation, strengthening MSMEs and building world-class value chains.