Meghalaya: Petrol Bomb Attack On ED Office In Shillong Second Strike On Govt Buildings In Two Days

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 22 (IANS) Two unidentified men allegedly riding a motorcycle hurled petrol bombs at a building housing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, on Thursday, marking the latest in a series of suspected attacks targeting government establishments in the city, officials said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day in the Langkyrding area of East Khasi Hills district. No structural damage to the building was reported, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

According to the police officer, the security guard stationed inside the building was unaware of the incident until Thursday morning. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects, while a case is being registered in connection with the attack. Patrolling has also been intensified in the area, Syiem said.

The incident came a day after a similar attack was reported at the Health Department office in the Laitumkhrah area of Shillong, raising fresh concerns over the security of government establishments. The latest incidents follow a series of suspected petrol bomb attacks and arson cases reported across Shillong in recent months.

On October 20, three suspected petrol bomb incidents were reported at Kench's Trace, Keating Road and Laitumkhrah, according to police. The attacks prompted authorities to step up security arrangements and intensify surveillance across the city.

In September, a series of attacks targeted government offices, police facilities and vehicles. The Directorate of Mineral Resources, Lumdiengjri police station, the Directorate of Health Services and a police booth at Nongmynsong were among the locations affected by incidents involving petrol bombs and arson.

The September attacks prompted the state government and police authorities to review security arrangements, increase patrolling and examine CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

Earlier, in August, suspected miscreants also hurled petrol bombs at a National People's Party office in Shillong and a police outpost at Nongmynsong amid heightened tensions following violence during a Khasi Students' Union rally.

Police have not publicly established whether the latest incidents are connected or identified a common motive behind the attacks.

Investigations are continuing, with authorities seeking to identify the perpetrators and prevent further incidents.