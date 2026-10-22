J&K: Terror Poster Module Busted In Handwara

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Police in J&K's Handwara sub-division said on Thursday it has busted a terror poster module and attached properties of three accused in another criminal case.

Police said that Handwara Police has arrested an accused in connection with the pasting of anti-national and provocative posters at a public place within the jurisdiction of Police Station Handwara.

Accordingly, FIR No. 259/2026 has been registered at Police Station Handwara under the relevant provisions of law.

During the course of investigation, suspected involvement of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and other individuals in the conspiracy has come to light. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the case.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the complete network and establish the individual roles of all those connected with the offence.

Handwara Police reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace, public order, and security and to taking firm legal action against those involved in unlawful activities. The general public is requested to remain vigilant and cooperate with the Police by reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, the statement said.

In another criminal case, Police today attached properties belonging to three accused in connection with a case registered at Police Station Handwara in 2023, officials said.

The case, FIR No. 198/2023, was registered under various provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including Sections 307, 302, 436, 120-B and 121-A, along with provisions of the EIMCO Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The attached properties belong to Gh. Rasool Bhat, son of Aziz Bhat, a resident of Zachaldara; Abdul Samad Mir, son of Gh. Mohd. Mir, a resident of Bawan, Zachaldara; and Shair Ali Khatana, son of Sawariya Khatana, a resident of Butshangi, Zachaldara.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of revenue officials, police said. Handwara Police said the action reflects its continued efforts to ensure legal action in cases involving serious offences.