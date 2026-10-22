Assam Records Botanical Rediscovery After 204 Years Two New Fish Species Found

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 22 (IANS) Assam has recorded a significant development in biodiversity research with the rediscovery of a plant species after 204 years, and the identification of two subterranean fish species in wells in Goalpara district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma highlighted the rediscovery of Ardisia colorata, a shrub that had remained unrecorded for more than two centuries, alongside the discovery of two fish species, Gitchak nakana and Rakthamichthys anchi, living in subterranean habitats.

“Lost for 204 years. Rediscovered in Assam. And below ground, two species new to science,” the Chief Minister said, underlining the ecological significance of the findings.

The rediscovery of Ardisia colorata is particularly noteworthy as it brings renewed scientific attention to a species that had not been documented for more than two centuries. Such rediscoveries can help researchers reassess the distribution, conservation status and ecological requirements of species believed to be missing from their previously known habitats.

The identification of the two subterranean fishes in wells in Goalpara also highlights the importance of underground aquatic ecosystems, which often remain poorly explored compared with rivers, wetlands and other surface-water habitats.

Subterranean fish are adapted to life in underground environments, where limited light and distinctive ecological conditions can shape their physical characteristics and behaviour.

Their presence can provide valuable insights into biodiversity, evolution and the ecological health of underground water systems.

Sarma said the findings demonstrated the ecological wealth that Assam's forests and water bodies continue to hold, stressing the importance of protecting natural habitats.

“Protect the home, and the species come back,” he said, reaffirming the state government's commitment to stronger environmental governance and habitat conservation.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to preserve biodiversity for future generations. The findings underline the importance of sustained scientific surveys and conservation efforts in Assam, a state known for its rich biodiversity and diverse ecosystems.

However, further scientific details regarding the researchers involved, the precise locations of the botanical rediscovery, the characteristics of the newly identified fish species, and their conservation status were not immediately available.

The findings are expected to generate further scientific interest in Assam's lesser-explored habitats and the need to document and protect their unique flora and fauna.