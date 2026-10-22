Rajasthan: Husband, Wife Die Of Electrocution While Trying To Save Livestock

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) A tragic electrocution incident in Janduon Ki Dhani, in the Khimsar area of the Gida region, claimed the lives of a farmer and his wife on Thursday.

The couple reportedly died while attempting to rescue their livestock after a broken high-voltage power line came into contact with an iron-mesh fence near their animal enclosure. Around 13 to 14 sheep and goats also died in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred on Thursday when a live wire from an overhead three-phase power line snapped and fell onto the farm's iron-mesh fencing.

The enclosure, located next to the fence, reportedly became electrified. As the sheep and goats inside the enclosure began suffering electric shocks, Ravtaram Kadwasra, son of Himtharam, rushed in to save them.

He was reportedly electrocuted upon entering the enclosure. Seeing her husband in distress, his wife, Veero Devi, rushed to help him. However, she also suffered a fatal electric shock when she touched the enclosure's iron gate. Both died on the spot. The incident has triggered anger among residents, who allege that the power line had broken a day earlier and that electricity department officials and staff had been informed by telephone about the danger.

According to the villagers, no timely action was taken to disconnect the power supply or repair the damaged line.

They believe the tragedy could have been prevented had the necessary steps been taken earlier. The grieving family and residents have demanded strict action against those responsible, including the registration of a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, subject to investigation.

They are also seeking accountability for the alleged failure to address the reported electrical hazard.

Following the incident, a team from Nagana police station, along with the in-charge of the Batadu police outpost, reached the site and arranged for the power supply to be disconnected.

Police took custody of both bodies and transported them to the Batadu mortuary for post-mortem examinations. The bodies are to be handed over to the family after the required procedures. A veterinary team also visited the site to examine the dead livestock and conduct post-mortem examinations where necessary.

According to the report, only one goat survived the incident. Police said further legal action would be taken based on the family's complaint and the findings of the technical investigation.

The tragedy has left the local community in mourning, while residents await an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal electrocution and the alleged delay in addressing the damaged power line.