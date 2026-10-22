Meghalaya Upgrading 56 Block Offices With Modern Infrastructure: CM Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 22 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said the state government is upgrading all 56 Community and Rural Development (C&RD) blocks with modern infrastructure to improve public service delivery and bring essential government services closer to rural communities.

Inaugurating the Integrated Block Development Complex at Gambegre in West Garo Hills district, Sangma said block offices play a crucial role in implementing government schemes and must have adequate infrastructure to serve people efficiently.

“During my visit to different parts of the state, I witnessed poor infrastructure in block offices, which led to the conceptualisation of new infrastructure for block offices,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the integrated complexes are designed to provide multiple public services under one roof, including the issuance of caste certificates and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), with technology being used to improve accessibility and efficiency.

Explaining the government's plans, Sangma said a CM Connect Centre would soon be established at the Gambegre complex to facilitate access to various schemes and services, including grievance registration.

He urged government officials to work with compassion and sincerity, stressing that public service should remain their primary responsibility.

Referring to development initiatives in Gambegre over the past two years, Sangma said the government had undertaken several projects in the area following concerns raised by local MLA Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma.

He acknowledged that more work remained to be done but reiterated the government's commitment to development. Constructed for Rs 3 crore, the Gambegre complex is among 40 Integrated Block Development Complexes sanctioned during 2022-23. Of these, 34 have been physically completed, while the remaining six are nearing completion, with cumulative physical progress reaching 99.53 per cent.

The Garo Hills region accounts for 17 of the 40 sanctioned complexes, the highest share among Meghalaya's regions. During the visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a digital library and a State Bank of India ATM.

He felicitated Gambegre Aking Nokma Chekme Ch. Marak for donating land for the block office.

Speaking at the event, MLA Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma said upgrading block offices was a significant step towards strengthening rural infrastructure and improving the delivery of government programmes.