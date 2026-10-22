India, Poland To Set Up Startup Bridge, Organise Tech Hackathons For Youth: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) India and Poland have agreed to establish an India-Poland StartUp Bridge and organise technology hackathons for the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

“Held excellent talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland. We reviewed the progress in our Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in: Trade and investment. Defence and space. Nuclear energy. Critical minerals. We also exchanged views on regional and global issues,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“We also discussed ways to deepen India-Poland ties in technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges. We have agreed to establish an India-Poland StartUp Bridge and organise technology hackathons for our youth. We will also expand cooperation in AI, cybersecurity, education, culture, sports and tourism,” he added in another post.

Tusk announced that Poland-India Partnership Day will be celebrated every year on March 30, the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“We have ambitious plans for cooperation, not only in traditional industries, but also in the space, digitalization and drone sectors,” the Polish Prime Minister was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office.

Polish Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski, who is part of the visiting delegation, said the two countries' trade“will at least double” by 2030.

Earlier, Tusk said that he is“proud” to call PM Modi his“friend” and expressed appreciation for the role played by India in the global context, describing it as a“sign of hope in the times of destabilisation, uncertainty, political uncertainty and instability.”

“We value and appreciate the global role that you, the Prime Minister, play in the global context, and this is a sign of hope in the times of destabilisation, uncertainty, political uncertainty and instability. Somebody such as you, the Prime Minister, of such a powerful country such as India, is a beacon of hope for all of us, and I am very, very proud, truly proud, that I can call myself your friend, Mr Prime Minister,” Tusk had said while addressing a joint press meet with PM Modi.