Aaditya Thackeray Backs Raihan Vadra Over Bikaner House Photo Row

Aaditya Thackeray Backs Raihan Vadra Over Exhibition Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday backed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra over the Bikaner House exhibition row, saying that taking down photographs of the national flag was an "anti-national act." In a reply on X to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's post, Thackeray wrote, "Well done @raihanrvadra! Facing a regime that is so scared of even photographs without any descriptions, kudos to you for standing up for the national flag and not taking down the photos that had our (national flag)."

"The management must think whether it truly is Indian. To take down the photos of the National Flag is an anti-national act. When democracy is reclaimed, the management must face the Indian version of Nuremberg trials for this anti-national act," he added. Well done @raihanrvadra! Facing a regime that is so scared of even photographs without any descriptions, kudos to you for standing up for the national flag and not taking down the photos that had our The management must think whether it truly is Indian. To take down the photos of the National Flag, is an anti national act. When democracy is reclaimed, the management must face the Indian version of Nuremberg trials for this anti national act. - Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 22, 2026

Criticism and Allegations of Censorship

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also criticised the move, saying Raihan Vadra is an artist whose work includes photographs from various locations, including numerous images of lions and forests he captured himself. "Among the images he displayed were some related to student movements and youth-led protests", he told ANI.

Shukla further alleged, "The Chief Secretary and other officials in the administration issued an order to have all 70 photographs removed, and this was done just four hours before the event." He claimed that the photographs had been submitted for approval three days earlier and "no objections had been raised at that point".

"This is a blatant injustice. Such a dictatorial attitude is unacceptable," Shukla said. He urged the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to take immediate action, saying action should be taken "without delay" against the Chief Secretary and the management of Bikaner House, which falls under the Rajasthan government.

Bikaner House Response

This comes after Raihan Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the management of Bikaner House asked him to remove "bulk" of his artworks at an exhibition, which were documenting student protests and other demonstrations. In a social media post on Instagram, Raihan wrote, "Five hours ago, the Bikaner House Management forced me to remove the bulk of the artworks displayed in my show "No Idea Is Final", which opens this evening at 7 pm. The photos were of the youth protests in Delhi. Apparently, the content is "objectionable". They also directed me to remove two photos of the Tiranga. I have refused. I will not take down a picture of the Indian flag."

Raihan said the show will go on in part for now, and if necessary, he will find another venue and "display the entire collection of protest photos". Meanwhile, the Bikaner House Management Society on Thursday said certain photographs displayed in the exhibition, "No Idea Is Final," were "found to be inconsistent" with its policy and that their removal was requested. The Society said photographs consistent with its policy continue to be displayed. (ANI)

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