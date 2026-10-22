Madhya Pradesh Aims To Become Global Hub For Chemical Industry Growth

Madhya Pradesh's Vision for the Chemical Sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state is set to emerge as a major global destination for the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, stressing significant investment opportunities in the allied sector in the state at inaugural session of INDIA CHEM 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. CM Yadav also emphasised the infrastructure, resource availability and investor-friendly policies of the state. Along with this, he invited domestic and international investors to explore Madhya Pradesh's industrial potential and participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled for January 2027.

“Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading global hub for chemicals and petrochemicals, offering significant investment opportunities in petrochemicals, fertilisers, speciality chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The state government extends full support to investors through a transparent, streamlined and industry-friendly investment system,” the CM said at the inaugural session of the three-day 14th biennial INDIA CHEM 2026.

Growth Targets and Industrial Infrastructure

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of taking the turnover of businesses related to chemicals and fertilisers to USD 1 trillion by 2040. To achieve this goal, state governments across the country are working in close coordination with the Centre, while also encouraging healthy competition.

“Madhya Pradesh offers numerous opportunities for the manufacturing of petrochemicals, petro-polymers, fertilisers, various chemicals and pharmaceuticals. We have established a very simple, streamlined and transparent system to facilitate investment in the state,” he said.

The CM further said that the state government was fully prepared to provide all necessary facilities, support, cooperation and security to investors interested in the chemicals and fertilisers sectors.

Key Development Hubs in Madhya Pradesh

The Chief Minister highlighted that Bina is becoming a major centre for petrochemical industries. PM Modi performed the Bhoomi Poojan for a downstream petrochemical unit in Bina, Sagar district, at an investment of approximately Rs 50,000 crore and the unit is expected to produce over 22 lakh tonnes of petrochemical products annually. CM Yadav also urged oil companies to explore opportunities for setting up polymer processing and distribution facilities in and around Bina.

He further emphasised the state's plastic parks at Tamot in Raisen district, spread across 121 acres, and Bilaua in Gwalior district, spread across 93 acres. These facilities will support polymer processing and MSME growth. The PM MITRA textile park in Dhar district is expected to create opportunities for textiles, polymers, chemicals and allied industries.

Additionally, CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 34 lakh crore over nearly three years, of which proposals worth around Rs 12 lakh crore had moved towards on-ground implementation. The Chief Minister also held one-to-one meetings with industry representatives from the textiles, higher education, artificial intelligence, chemicals and fertilisers, and pharmaceutical sectors and invited them to establish new units and expand existing operations in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

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