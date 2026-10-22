JP Nadda Inaugurates India Chem 2026 To Boost Chemical Sector Growth

Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates India Chem 2026

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda inaugurated the 14th edition of India Chem 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. Addressing the industry leaders and policymakers at the event, Nadda said the country's most conducive environment is being provided for the chemical sector by the government. He said the BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme for the Chemicals Sector will be a game changer.

The Union Minister outlined connectivity to ports, railways, airports and roads, along with integrated value chains, as key considerations for developing globally competitive chemical manufacturing hubs under the BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme. Nadda said that for the country to achieve the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047, this sector will play an indispensable role. He said this presents a tremendous opportunity for both domestic industries and multinational corporations, many of which are present in large numbers today. He said undoubtedly, a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat requires a vibrant, world-class chemical and petrochemical industry.

Government Support and Sectoral Vision

Nadda also read out the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India Chem 2026. The Prime Minister said in his message that improving the ease of doing business and expanding India's network of Free Trade Agreements are opening new avenues for investment and access to international markets. I am confident that Indian chemical manufacturers will take advantage of these opportunities to strengthen their presence in global supply chains. The Prime Minister expressed hope that India Chem 2026 will encourage meaningful discussions and lead to partnerships that contribute to the long-term development of the sector.

Insights from State Leaders and Officials

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav and Odisha Mohan Charan Manjhi also addressed the gathering. They urged industry and business leaders to harness investment opportunities available in their states in the Chemicals and Petrochemicals sectors. CM Fadnavis said the Chemical Industry is very important for Maharashtra as it is providing employment to around three lakh people. He said Maharashtra is preparing an investment-friendly policy which is forward-looking and based on ease of doing business. Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha invited industries to get benefit from their business-friendly investment policies and infrastructure provided for the chemical industry.

On the occasion, Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, said that the Chemical and Petrochemicals Industry occupies a pivotal position in meeting basic needs and improving quality of life. Anupriya Patel exhorted industry leaders to utilise incentives and opportunities being provided by the government. The minister said the government has launched Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) Rasayan Scheme for three new dedicated Chemical Parks. She urged the industry captains as well as the state governments to engage closely because states will play a very important role in realising and implementing the scheme.

Strategic Goals and Future Outlook

Tejveer Singh, Secretary of the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, detailed the event's scope at the launch function. He said the event will provide development of India's chemical and petrochemical sector through deliberation through focused group discussions on the way forward in various subsectors. Singh expressed hope that deliberations and interactions spread over the course of the next 2 days will provide a structured platform for business-to-business interactions.

On the occasion, a knowledge paper prepared jointly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Ernst & Young (EY) was released during the inaugural session of India Chem 2026. Union Minister Nadda also inaugurated an international India Chem 2026 exhibition at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, which showcases a broad range of products, technologies, equipment and services across chemicals, petrochemicals, and process plant machinery and equipment. Nadda, along with dignitaries, also visited the stalls at the India Chem 2026 exhibition and interacted with industry leaders.

The three-day event, being organised by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), comprises an international exhibition and conference. It brings together key stakeholders from the chemicals and petrochemicals sector, including industry leaders, policymakers, investors, researchers and international participants. Held under the theme“Advantage Bharat: An Emerging Global Chemicals Hub", India Chem 2026 provides a common platform for domestic and international stakeholders to exchange knowledge, forge strategic alliances, explore investment prospects and identify mutually beneficial business opportunities.

Strengthening economic cooperation with India, Japan has joined as the Partner Country for India Chem 2026, opening new avenues for collaboration in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the Partner States, highlighting the growing role of Indian states in advancing the sector's growth, investment and industrial development. A key new feature of the 14th edition is the India Chem Youth Innovation Challenge, an initiative aimed at engaging young innovators, students and emerging entrepreneurs with the evolving needs of the chemicals and petrochemicals sector. The initiative seeks to encourage innovative, research-based and practical solutions to industry challenges.

The Indian chemical industry is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030 and USD 1 trillion by 2040. The sector's growth prospects are supported by rising domestic demand, expanding export opportunities, India's demographic dividend, relatively low per capita consumption and enabling government initiatives. The number of countries, including Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, countries across the European Union, Latin America, the Republic of Korea and ASEAN nations, attending the event. Over 200 Indian and international exhibitors, more than 8,000 business visitors from India and abroad, and 50 leading Indian and international CEOs are part of the event. India Chem 2026 is expected to play an important role in advancing the vision of“Advantage Bharat: An Emerging Global Chemicals Hub" by connecting global expertise with India's manufacturing strengths, investment potential and commitment to sustainable industrial development.

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