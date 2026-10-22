Uganda: Speaker Oboth Calls For Coordinated Planning Of Parliament's Work

Speaker Jacob Oboth has called for coordinated planning, budgeting and implementation of Parliament's legislative, oversight and representation functions, urging programme partners to turn review recommendations into practical action.

Oboth made the remarks during the annual review workshop for the Legislation, Oversight and Representation (LOR) Programme for the 2025/2026 financial year held at Parliament on Thursday, 22 October 2026.

Oboth said the programme must be planned, funded and measured as one entity to ensure that Parliament's work translates into tangible improvements in people's lives.

“The LOR Programme exists to serve the people of Uganda. When we enact good laws, scrutinise how public resources are used, and speak for our constituents, we turn the promises of government into real change in people's lives,” Oboth said.

He said the workshop, the first annual review during the 12th Parliament, provided an opportunity to assess the programme's performance during the first year of implementing the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and the Government's Tenfold Growth Strategy.

Oboth challenged participants to examine whether laws at national and local government levels were being enacted on time, parliamentary oversight was producing the expected changes and citizens' concerns were being considered during appropriation.

He outlined three priorities: treating the programme as one entity under the Government's Programme-Based Planning and Budgeting system, ensuring ownership by all partners and actors, and strengthening evidence-based implementation through reliable data, clear indicators and timely reporting.

“We must also strengthen coordination with the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Planning Authority and the other programme actors, so that the recommendations of the LOR Programme translate into better services for citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile Deputy Speaker Tayebwa said the review had examined the programme from different perspectives, including its alignment with NDP IV and the Tenfold Growth Strategy, its institutionalisation and implementation, and its performance in the 2025/2026 financial year.

He said contributions from participants, including the assessment by the Office of the Prime Minister, would help improve programme performance.

“Two messages stand out first. First, the programme should plan, budget, implement and report on expected results correctively. Secondly, the programme belongs to all its partners and programme actors; and each of us must play our part in delivering on this programme implementation action plan for financial year 2025/2026 to financial year 2030,” Tayebwa said.

He urged the programme secretariat to consolidate proposals from the workshop and ensure they inform implementation of the action plan and the next planning and budgeting cycle.

“The recommendations from this workshop must now be turned into action,” he said, adding that participants should take the commitments made back to their respective institutions and follow them through.

Tayebwa thanked the Clerk to Parliament, the Parliamentary Commission, presenters, facilitators, the National Planning Authority and the Office of the Prime Minister for their contributions to the review.

Both leaders urged participants to use the review to strengthen implementation of the programme and improve the delivery of Parliament's legislative, oversight and representation mandates.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.