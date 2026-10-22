Asian Para Games: Bhavikkumar Bharwad's Silver Medal Stripped Away Due To DSQ In 400M T47 Final

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 22 (IANS) Bhavikkumar Bharwad's silver medal finish was stripped away as he was disqualified due to a second-lane infringement in the Men's 400m T47 final at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

Bhavikkumar finished second with a time of 49.31s behind another Indian, Dilip Mahadu Gavit (T46), who won the gold with a time of 48.27s. However, he was disqualified following the race due to a TR18.2 (c) infringement, which translates to a second-lane infringement.

With Bhavikkumar getting disqualified, Japan's Kakeru Ishida, who had initially finished third with a time of 49.58s, has been promoted to second place for a silver medal.

Moreover, Uzbekistan's Marufjon Murodulloev and Sri Lanka's Saman Subasinghe were promoted to the joint third place. Both the runners-up had clocked an identical time of 50.03s for their season-best performance.

While Bhavikkumar was disqualified, Gavit won his second gold medal at the ongoing Games. Gavit won his second gold after he clinched yellow metal in the Men's 100m T47 category too.

Gavit's gold was India's 20th gold at the ongoing Asian Para Games as the contingent continues putting up strong performances in Aichi-Nagoya.

Gavit (T46 category) clinched the gold medal in the 100m T47 event with an impressive time of 10.69 seconds. Adding to India's success, Basil (T47 category) secured silver with a time of 10.72 seconds, setting a new Games record.

Dilip Gavit had earlier won gold in the Men's 400m T47 event at the 2022 Asian Para Games, securing India's historic 100th medal at the Games. He further made the nation proud by reaching the final of the Men's 400m T47 event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Born in the small village of Toran Dongari near Nashik, Maharashtra, Dilip Gavit grew up in a humble farming family. His life took a major turn when, at five to six years of age, he suffered a tragic fall from a tree, severely injuring his right arm.