Who Is Tana Opu Tara? BJP Youth Wing BJYM Gets New Member From Arunachal Pradesh Tasked With 'Stronger Bharat' Vision

MENAFN - Live Mint) At a time when Gen Z protests and youth movements have gained national attention, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a significant organisational move by appointing Tana Opu Tara as a National Executive Member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing. The appointment comes as political parties seek to strengthen their outreach to young people across India.

Tara's appointment evoked a range of reactions from the saffron camp, including one from Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“Congratulations to Miss Tana Opu Tara ji on her appointment as National Executive Member of @BJYM. May this new role bring her opportunities to engage with young people, champion their aspirations & channel their energy towards building a stronger Bharat. Best wishes for her journey ahead.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated Tara and expressed hope that she would 'help connect the ideals of the BJP with the aspirations of today's youth'.

"Congratulations to Miss Tana Opu Tara Ji on her appointment as National Executive Member,

@BJYM. Wishing you the very best in your new role. Hope you will help connect the ideals of the BJP with the aspirations of today's youth and inspire more young people to contribute towards nation-building," Khandu wrote on X.

Who is Tana Opu Tara?

Tara hails from Arunachal Pradesh and was appointed as a National Executive Member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on October 20.

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She previously served as the state vice-president of BJYM Arunachal Pradesh. According to her social media profiles, she is an advocate who practises at the Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Bench.

She completed her college education at Himalayan University and NERIM Guwahati. She attended Mussoorie International School for her schooling.

BJP announces new BJYM team under Hemang Joshi

Meanwhile, in a major reshuffle, the BJP announced a new team of office-bearers under MP Hemang Joshi, who took charge as the youth wing's president in August, according to news agency ANI.

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) MLA Shagun Parihar, Arvind Damani from Nagaland, Maloth Komali Naik from Telangana, Raj Rajendra Singh from Bihar, Bhatar (West Bengal) MLA Soumen Karfa and Chhattisgarh's Bhupendra Nag have been named vice-presidents.

Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, the BJP has appointed Nikhil Mani Tiwari as a vice-president and Vineet Vats Tyagi as the party's national treasurer.

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The party has also named three national general secretaries: Arpita Aparajita Badjena from Odisha, Harsh Vardhan Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Mitta Vamshi Krishna from Andhra Pradesh.

The newly appointed national secretaries are Biswajit Khound from Assam, Ashish Jhala from Madhya Pradesh, Sayali Raghunath Kulkarni from Maharashtra, Himanshu Sharma from Rajasthan, Sardar Armanjot Brar from Punjab, Aman Yadav from Jharkhand and Rahul Jha from Bihar.

Dhruv Pandit, a member of the BJP's IT team in Gujarat, has been appointed central office in-charge, while Mohit Soni from Delhi will serve as central office co-in-charge.

Meanwhile, Sushri Akhila Bandam from Telangana has been appointed policy and research in-charge.