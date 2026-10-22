Jay H. Eisbruck Joins SEDA, Expanding Its Asset Management & Portfolio Management Practice

New York, NY, October 22, 2026 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Jay H. Eisbruck joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Jay's experience with structured credit and investment management will be invaluable for our clients,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Jay H. Eisbruck brings over 35 years of experience in structured credit, investment management, credit analysis, and securitized products. His expertise includes structured credit portfolio management, asset-backed securities, valuation, risk analysis, securitisation structures, and complex and esoteric asset classes.

At Serengeti Asset Management, Mr. Eisbruck served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Structured Credit, where he grew the firm's structured credit portfolio from inception to more than $400 million in assets under management. His investment coverage included ABS, non-agency RMBS, agency RMBS, CLOs, CMBS, ABS CDOs, synthetic CDOs, and other esoteric securities. He also performed financial and operational analysis across a range of businesses and asset classes, including single-family rental platforms, auto and mortgage finance companies, bond and mortgage insurers, and aircraft lessors. In addition, he built custom cash flow models using Intex and Bloomberg, analyzed bond documentation for investment opportunities, and developed long-standing relationships with more than 20 institutional dealers.

Previously, Mr. Eisbruck spent 16 years at Moody's Investors Service, ultimately serving as Team Managing Director in the Asset Finance Group. He led a team of analysts responsible for credit analysis of non-residential mortgage asset-backed securities and assessed quantitative, qualitative, structural, and legal risks across more than 70 asset classes. He also developed rating approaches for early securitisations backed by music royalties, film receivables, whole business assets, and patent and trademark licensing receivables.

Mr. Eisbruck currently serves as Managing Partner of JHE Consulting LLC, where he advises clients on structured credit markets, including portfolio construction and management, risk exposures, valuation, new deal structures, and investment opportunities. His work has included advising a regional bank on building and managing a structured credit portfolio, overseeing the transfer, valuation, and wind-down of a bond portfolio for a fund of funds, supporting an asset manager in developing and marketing a new CBO issuance platform, sourcing opportunities for insurance companies, and advising financial institutions, including Bank of America and Lehman Brothers, on new deal structures. He also co-founded and serves as Chief Investment Officer of Church Street Advisors an asset management firm that manages a hedge fund focused on off-the-run structured credit.

Mr. Eisbruck holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Economics from New York University's Stern School of Business, where he was a Racoosin Scholar.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

Contact Information:

Name: Peter Selman

Email:...

Job Title: Managing Partner



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