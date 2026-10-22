Boehringer Ingelheim Taps Frances Devlin To Lead Global Public And Government Affairs
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Boehringer Ingelheim has appointed longtime Pfizer leader Frances Devlin global head of public and government affairs.
Devlin, who announced her new role on LinkedIn, joined the pharmaceutical company this month after nearly 19 years at Pfizer, where she most recently served as head of strategy and transformation for international policy and communications
Before taking on that role in January, Devlin was head of strategy for global policy and public affairs, a position she held for two years. Earlier, as senior director of global policy and public affairs, she led a global team focused on public policy, access to medicines and vaccines, and corporate reputation. Her responsibilities also included leading Pfizer's public affairs response to the Covid crisis.
Devlin held several other leadership roles at Pfizer, overseeing public affairs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as supporting the company's government relations and policy efforts in international markets She began her tenure at Pfizer in 2008 in strategy and operations, supporting the CEO's office and US public affairs and policy.
Devlin, who announced her new role on LinkedIn, joined the pharmaceutical company this month after nearly 19 years at Pfizer, where she most recently served as head of strategy and transformation for international policy and communications
Before taking on that role in January, Devlin was head of strategy for global policy and public affairs, a position she held for two years. Earlier, as senior director of global policy and public affairs, she led a global team focused on public policy, access to medicines and vaccines, and corporate reputation. Her responsibilities also included leading Pfizer's public affairs response to the Covid crisis.
Devlin held several other leadership roles at Pfizer, overseeing public affairs across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as supporting the company's government relations and policy efforts in international markets She began her tenure at Pfizer in 2008 in strategy and operations, supporting the CEO's office and US public affairs and policy.
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