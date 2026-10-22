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Pet Valu Holdings

Pet Valu Holdings


Date: 2026-10-22 10:11:55

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Pet Valu Holdings: Announces that, thanks to a $200,000 sponsorship* from its Companions for Change program, all the cats and kittens in care at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society's will stay spotless and cozy with an ongoing supply of fresh litter and every cat and dog that is adopted from one of their 13 animal centres will be going home with a new toy and treat. Pet Valu shares T are trading up $0.17 at $19.77.

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Baystreet.ca

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